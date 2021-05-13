Lillian Mildred Lee Davis, of Townsend passed away May 12, 2021. She was a member of the Alcoa/Maryville Church of God, and was a beloved mail carrier in Townsend for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Gaye Lee; daughter, Lydia Davis. She is survived by her husband, Donny Davis; daughter, Edith and Chance Cobb; grandson, Wilder Cobb; sister, Lynda and Jeff McCollum; nephews, Michael and Tommy McCollum; and many other loving family members. Memorial service will be held at 8:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Michael Anthony Dolinger, 63, of Maryville, passed away Saturday May 1, 2021, at his home. He was born November 25, 1957 to his parents William and Patricia Gibbs Dolinger of Maryville. He was an electrician by trade working in construction. He was proceeded in death by his Parents, and he is survived by his children: Michael, Joshua, Brandy, and Dylan, Siblings: Rodney, Claud, Blair, and Darren. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday May 15, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Robert Edward Gorton, age 73, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 10, 2021, at UT Medical Center. Robert was baptized into the Way of Holiness Church. He retired as a truck driver after many years of service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Leroy Gorton; mother, Ida Tarr Gorton of Northeast, PA; son, Tommy Jenkins of Maryville; grandson, Jack Baker, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Luna Baker of Maryville; several brothers and sisters; survived by wife, Alma "Carol" Gorton; son, Ronnie Gorton and partner, Mike Anthony of Lafollette; stepsons, Robert Marcello of Maryville, Dave and Angie Marcello of Logan, OH; daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Bobby Burns of Maryville, Sandy Hancock and Christopher Harshaw of Maryville, Lisa Graham and Roger Stinnett of Maryville; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Delbert Gorton of Northeast, PA, Keith and Cheryl Gorton of Ripley, NY; sisters, Sandy Cook Edward of Ashtabula, OH, Iris and Ruth of Erie, PA; several nieces and nephews and other family also survive. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will follow at Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Tackett officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Philip Gribble 78 of Friendsville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on May 12th. He is preceded in death by father & mother Dave & Jessie Gribble and grandson TJ Gribble. His survivors include his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Gribble; daughters & son in laws: Angela Johnson & Mike Boyd, Vickie & Kenny Durbin; sons: Tony & Wayne Gribble; stepdaughters: Susan Chavez & Lori Ramos; grandchildren: Josh (Courtney) Johnson, Jamen (Ashley) Johnson, Jordan (Kaitlyn) Johnson, Justin (Ashley) Icenhower, Shyenne (Josh) Siglow, Harley & Cannon Gribble, Michael Rabanales, Matthew Radford, and Christian Chavez; great grandchildren: Jaden, Jack, Patrick, Laurel, Baelea, Alex, Parker, Lisa, and Oliver; brothers: Carlos Gribble and Stanley (Brenda) Gribble; sisters Charlotte Lick and Sylvia (Joe) Davis. Cremation by Grandview. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Avie Louise Hutchison, age 80, of Alcoa, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Avie was an avid golfer, loved to sew and owned her own beauty salon. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful friend. Preceded in death by her parents, Sanberry Valentine and Stella Mae Lindsey Valentine; husband, Clifford Hutchison; brothers, Sam, JR, Lloyd; sister, Marie. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Angie Hutchison; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Jason McEntire; grandchildren, Claire, Amelia, Alivia, J. Henry, Audrey; brother, David; sisters, Yvonne, Roxanna, Verna and Becky. Family and friends may stop by to pay their respects and sign the book from 2:00 until 5:00 PM Friday, May 14, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Charles Francis Kern, age 92, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of East Maryville Baptist Church. His passions were Church witnessing, running 5K and 10K races as well as small triathlons. A hobby he loved was writing letters to editors. He worked on the railroad and was also a school teacher. He served in the United States Army for three years. He is survived by his wife, Naomi A. Kern; daughters, Charlotte Chambers, Patty Clarkson, and Peggy Hank; sons, Mark Kern and Dean Kern; stepdaughters, Kim Davidson, Natalie Keller, Pam Schnell, Gretchen Lindahl; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at East Maryville Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Inurnment will directly follow. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
With profound sadness we announce the death of our loving mother, Mary Anna King. She passed peacefully at the age of 91 on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the family home surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter. First and fore most she was a dedicated matriarch and loved her role as "Nana". Her vivacious personality always made those around her smile and laugh. After a brief career with American Airlines, she chose a career of devoted wife and mother. She was happiest surrounded by friends and family. Until her health condition made it impossible, she was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church, attending Iva Moore Sunday School Class and serving as President of United Methodist Women. She was also a dedicated servant to the Blount County community as President of Maryville Junior Service League, and Co-Chairperson of Blount County Dogwood Arts. She graduated from Everett High School in 1948, proud of her role as majorette. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marvin Eugene (Gene) King, Jr. Survived by daughters, Kim (Chris) Campbell, Karen King, Kathy (Bill) Myers; grandchildren, Chrisser (Maggie) Campbell, Jessica (Tucker) Giles, Jacob Durant and Bailey, Eli Durant and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Maybree, Rosie and Sutton Giles; brother, Don (JoAnn) Wilson; loving sister and faithful caregiver, Joyce Thomas; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the employees of Blount Memorial Palliative and Hospice Care, with special thanks to Nurse Practioner, Julie and nurses, Hiroko and Wendy. The family will host a Celebration of Life reception for all family and friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Broadway Methodist Brown Food Pantry, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804 or Maryville Junior Service League, P.O. Box 6373, Maryville, TN 37802. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Oliver Allen McLemore Jr., 77, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday May 5, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of 50 Years: Hildegard McLemore, Son: Alex McLemore, and Daughter Trish Johnson, Three Grandchildren: Kerstin, Jessica, and Stefanie, Six Brothers, and Sisters, several nieces and nephews, and a Brother-in-law, and Sister-in-law in Germany. Oliver retired as a Chief Warrant Officer after 26 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Army. A Viet Nam Veteran, he received numerous awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic War Veterans. The family would like to thank Drs, Schrock, Botros, Jones, and staff and all employees of Blount Memorial Home Health and Blount Memorial Palliiative and Hospice Care for the care and services rendered over the last 3.5 years. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday May 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa. The Inurnment will take place at the church columbarium following Mass. Military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Building Fund, or The American Cancer Society. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Margurite M. Suttles, 86, of Friendsville passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Suttles; parents, Sam and Beatrice Chester; several sisters and brothers; son, Kenneth Suttles; grandson, Travis Glover. She leaves behind daughters, Judy Wilder, Nancy Boring, Brenda Gibbs, Sharon Johnson; sons, Gary Suttles, Eric Suttles, and Justin Suttles; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She was co-founder of Suttles Family Gospel group. She loved her family, wild animals, and her little dog, Lily. Most of all she loved her Lord and Savior. She was passionate about quilting and enjoyed story telling. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery, Rev. Ricky Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
