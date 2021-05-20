Estelle Bledsoe age 102 of Alcoa, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Asbury Place of Maryville. She was born in Sweetwater, TN on January 11, 1919. Estelle was a member of Central Baptist Church of Alcoa. Preceded in death by: Husband, Johnny Bledsoe; Great-Granddaughter, Isabella Grace Bledsoe. Survivors include: Son, Joe Bledsoe (Judy); Grandchildren, John Bledsoe (Crystal) and Carrie Lovingood (Rodney); Great-Grandchildren, Jonathan Bledsoe (Megan), Morgan Carlson (Justin), Ashlynn Lequire (Ty), Landon Bledsoe, Kaitlyn Henry (Cody), Kaylee Lovingood, Jake Lovingood; Great-Great-Grandchildren, Ally Dodgen, Ryleigh Bledsoe, Noah Bledsoe; Cousin, Lance Cavett. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ray O. Breeden, age 80, of Maryville, passed away on May 19, 2021. Dementia claimed another victim today. Dementia is not victorious however, as it did not steal the love we have for our Dad. He fought hard until the bitter end. He is now at peace, reunited with the love of his life. Dad was not a man of many friends, but he loved his family, and he never met a chocolate chip cookie he didn’t like. He loved to fish and enjoyed watching sports. Dad also loved his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. He could fix anything and if he couldn’t, you might have witnessed a few expletives being thrown about. Left to grieve his passing are his daughters, Patricia Harrison and Brenda Muzyngo as well as their spouses Steve and Ron, two of the finest son in laws any man could have hoped for, who attended to any of his needs no matter the day, time, or reason. Ray also leaves behind three wonderful grand daughters — Kristen Gorley (Nick), Jennifer Bradburn (Josh) and Katerina Caudill. Additionally he has six great grandchildren.(WHEW!) The family would like to extend their gratitude to Brookdale Sandy Springs ALF (who loved and cared for him in spite of his quirkiness), Rain Tree ALF, Caris Hospice and to all who sent their love and prayers for our Dad and our families. Services will be private, but friends of the family may reach out or make a donation in Ray’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
William Jacob Bryant, age 32, of Townsend, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Our hearts still ache and many tears still flow. What it meant to lose you know one will ever no. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. They say time will heal but neither time or reason will change the way we feel. You’re a wonderful person to live with but so hard to live without. Preceded in death by papaw, Clell Shuler; mamaw, Elvie Dolly Bryant. Survived by wife, Kelly Sprinkle Bryant; son, William Charles Bryant; parents, William Ike and Clellena Bryant; sister, Adamae Bryant Nix and husband, Jeremy; grandmother, Betty Shuler; niece and nephew, Shala and JJ Nix. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Macedonia Cemetery in Townsend. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ricky Curtis, 68, of Raleigh, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 11. Ricky went to Walland High School in Walland, TN. He served in the U.S. Navy from May 4, 1970, to May 21, 1972, aboard the USS Midway and USS Hancock during the Vietnam War. He was a proud employee of G.E., Charlotte, North Carolina division. He is preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; parents, James Homer and Ora Bell Curtis; brothers, Bobby, Jimmy, Oscar, Mikey, Tommy and William Curtis; sister, Margaret Curtis; sisters-in-law, Barbara Curtis and Ruth Curtis; and brother-in-law, Larry Cummings. He is survived by his son, Jason Curtis and girlfriend, Kayla Beth and Grayson; daughter and son-in-law, Lacey and Darrell Austin; daughter and son-in-law, Shanna and Cam Walsh; grandsons, David Philbeck II, Maddox and Grayson Bean; granddaughter, Layla Philbeck II; sister-in-law, Annette Cable; sisters, Evelyn Cummings, Sheila and Debbie Curtis; brothers, Charles “Bucky” and Danny Curtis; special friend, Ben Cooper; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation done by Renaissance Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina. A memorial and celebration of Ricky’s life will be held at a later date in Maryville, TN.
Margaret Jean Green, 86, went to be with Jesus on November 12, 2020. Her celebration of life was postponed due to COVID. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ruth Price. She was survived by sisters, Katherine, Barbara, and Louise; brother, Clarence; her children, Dennis Burchfield, Denise Strevel, Donna Johns, Kathy Buchanan, Tom Green, Charlie Green; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. All are invited to join the celebration of life for this amazing woman. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021. Her family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 am at Rio Revolution Church 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville TN. Services will begin at 11:00.
Chris Lyle McAllister, born September 14th, 1960, passed away on May 8th, 2021. Chris was preceded in death by wife Shirley McAllister, mom Mary Gredig, dad Paul McAllister and sister Debbie Garibay. He is survived by five loving brothers, daughters Kimberly Roberson (Travis) and Tanisha Bryant, (Chris), son Chris McAllister, grandchildren Caleb Roberson (Kristyn), Katlyn Roberson, Nick Bryant and Alexis Pitts, and beloved dog, as well as favorite child, Sara Jo. There will be a service to honor Chris’ life at New Hope Baptist Church on May 22nd, 2021, 12pm. Pastor Mike Parker officiating.
