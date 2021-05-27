Rachel Minerva Bright, age 88, of Powell, TN passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was a member of The Church at Sterchi Hills. Rachel loved her family and enjoyed life for 70 years with her husband, Ray. She was preceded in death by husband, George Raymond Bright; parents, James and Lucy Cook; son, Ronald Joseph Bright; brother, Korum Cook. Rachel is survived by daughter, Deborah (David) Buchanan; daughter-in-law, Sherry Bright; grandchildren, Andy Buchanan (Fiancé, Kristen Sharp), Cindy (Ed) Seaver, Danny (Blair) Bright, Randy (Natalie) Bright; great grandchildren, Blake Seaver, Wesley Seaver, Braylon Wyndham, Adrianna Buchanan, Olivia Buchanan, Gage Sharp, Abel Buchanan; nephew, Charles (Donita) Cook. Family will receive friends Friday, May 28th from 5-6pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am on Saturday, May 29th for the 11am graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy., Alcoa, TN 37701. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Church at Sterchi Hills, Building Fund, 904 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. info@sterchi.church. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Paul Crittenden Cornelius Sr., age 75, of Hope Mills, died October 10, 2019, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul D. and Winifred Cornelius of Hopkinsville, KY; and wife Phyllis Jane Cornelius. Among those to mourn her passing are sons, Paul C. Cornelius, Jr and wife Angelique, James S. Cornelius and wife Michele, Patrick S. Cornelius and wife Melissa; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Davis Cemetery in Loudon County Tennessee. Click Funeral Home & Cremations — Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Paul Cornelius. Interment: Graveside service and interment will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Davis Cemetery in Loudon County Tennessee.
Joycelyn Robinson Crowder, born October 23, 1938 went to be with her Lord on May 26, 2021, making her stay on earth 82 years. Faithful member of Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Crowder; parents, Charley and Susie Robinson; brother-in-law, Homer Crowder; sisters-in-law, Carmel Crowder Young and Betty Crowder Miles. She is survived by her sons, David Crowder and Fiancée Anne Berl, Robbie and Leah Crowder, and Dixon Crowder; several grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Hazel Chapman, Mae Crowder, Deloris Rasor; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Sherry Semmel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. James Atkins and Rev. Rex Everett officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Sylvia (“Sy”) Elizabeth Peters Harmon passed away on May 21, 2021, at the age of 89 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on July 18, 1931 in Friendsville, Tennessee. She was beloved by her husband, Robert Harmon, of Maryville, Tennessee; her four children and their families: Sydney and Jon Burkley of Sugar Land, Texas; Tom and Lucy Leaming of Cartersville, Georgia; Stacey and Dennis Blackmon of Carrollton, Georgia; and Stephanie and Lee Curi of Knoxville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren: Danielle Burkley Cho (James), Sean Burkley (Web), Spencer and Michael Blackmon, Myriah, Joseph and Jellybean Curi, and Will and Helen Lee Leaming; two great-grandchildren: Tristan and Aurora of Houston, Texas; nieces Leslie Peters Sadler and Lorie Peters Fisher; and nephew Jake Peters. She has joined her parents Jacob and Lucile Peters, sister Joyce Peters, brother and sister-in-law Fred and Mary Jo Peters, husband Alton Springer, niece Jennifer Peters Burk, and great-grandson Hayden Cho. Sy grew up during the depression on a family farm in Friendsville, Tennessee, and was raised in the Quaker faith (Society of Friends). After graduating from Friendsville Academy, she attended Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina for two years. She transferred to Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, where she earned a B.A. in Physical Education. She attained a Master of Education from West Georgia College, while raising four children and teaching. She taught at Temple Elementary School, Temple, Georgia, for over twenty years and was named the Teacher of the Year when teaching 7th grade. Sy was a dedicated member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church, Carrollton, Georgia, for over fifty years. She served as an Elder and the Sunday School Superintendent for many years, and was awarded an honorary life membership by the Presbyterian Women. She was devoted to her family and friends, with many claiming Sy as their best friend. With a lively spirit and a sharp sense of humor, Sy always brought a smile to those who loved her. One of her greatest joys was playing tennis. She was known for her tenacity, footwork and hustle on the court. After retiring from teaching, she played tennis five or six times a week until the age of 82. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends Meeting House Cemetery Fund, c/o Stacey Blackmon, P.O. Box 2069, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Dr. Don McNelly, age 79, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Preceded in death by sister Anna Ruth Jones. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carmen, brother Thomas McNelly and family of Texas, children Sarah (Trevor), Susan (Jeff), Seth, Scott (Margarita) and grandchildren Steven, Miguel, Samuel, Sayer, Connor, Keller, Jonah, Reed and Colt. The family will receive friend from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Sunday May 30, 2021, with a celebration of life to follow at 4:00 P.M. at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blount County Education Foundation c/o Kristi Yates, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mary Nell (Sauls) Nasser, 74, of Maryville, died May 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Our Beloved Jamie Lynn Pask born on March 12, 1984. Jamie Lynn departed this life and entered everlasting life on Monday, May 24, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Charles W. and JoAnne L. Pask of Friendsville, TN.; Brother, Robert Swank and wife, Lisa of Murfreesboro, TN., Nephew, Dustin & wife, Kristen of Maryville, TN., Nephew, Garrett of Panama City, FL., Nephew, Thomas of Murfreesboro, TN; Brother, Allen Swank and wife, Lorrie, Nephews, Tristan & Keegan of Maryville, TN.; Brother, Keith Swank and Misty Keeble of Maryville, TN.; Brother, Michael Swank and wife Jamaica, Nephew’s, Dylan, Kai and Niece, Celine of Maryville, TN. Jamie will always be remembered for the inspiration and birth of Foothills Childcare and Preschool located in Maryville, TN. Jamie had such an amazing passion and love for young children, especially the babies. Jamie had such great love and dedication for her friends at “The Gate” (Gateway to Independence) located in Maryville, TN. Jamie’s infectious smile and laughter lit up the world. Jamie had a divine connection with Jesus and loved to worship the Great I Am. Her innocence and beauty inspired every life she touched. We Love You Always Jamie and your spirit lives on through all those you touched. Have fun Jamie loving on all those babies in heaven. In lieu of Flowers Memorial Donations in Jamie’s honor can be sent to The Gateway of Independence a Non-Profit Community for adults with special needs, P.O. Box 6023 Maryville, TN. 37802 or www.gatewaytoindependence.org. Flowers can be sent to Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN. 37804. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, May 30, 2021 at RIO Central Church 370 South Long Hollow Road Maryville, TN. 37801 with Reverend Robert J. Swank officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.
Sherry Patrice Jones Piper was born November 2, 1959 to Jesse and Marie Jones in Alcoa, Tennessee. She was the “baby girl” of nine children. Graduating from Alcoa High School in 1977, Sherry went on to earn her Associates Degree from Knoxville Business College and retired after 30 years of service with the United States Bankruptcy Court in Knoxville. In 1984, Sherry married Nieven Piper, and from their union, Jessica and Janelle were born. Her most coveted role was “Nana” to her grandchildren: Saniyah, Kamari, and Braelyn. Following an extended illness, Sherry passed away on May 20, 2021. Family will receive friends from 12 noon-1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 29, 2021 at Foothills Funeral Home with service to follow. www.foothillsfh.com
Connie Sue Swiney, 63, of Rutledge, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence. Connie was a member of Promise Land Church. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fate and Jessie “Bull” Orrick; parents, Alton and Louise Pique; sister, Tammy Pique; nephew, Teddy Swiney. She is survived by her sons, Allen (Robin) Swiney of Alcoa, James Swiney of Rutledge; grandchildren, Samantha (Scott) Heath, Kaitlynn (Noah) Swiney, Tyler Swiney, Trace Swiney, Alison Swiney, Preston Swiney; great- grandchildren, Sophia Swiney, Baby Izzy, Chris Heath, Conner Heath; sister, Freida (Wayne) Mathews; brother, Mike (Faith) Orrick, Ricky (Brenda) Pique, Scott (Kim) Pique, Robert (Becky) Pique; aunts, Pat Walters of Corryton, Rose Orrick and Cathy Harbin of Rutledge; uncle, L.C. Orrick of Rutledge; special niece, Nicole Madon; special great- niece, Raelin Madon. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5:00 pm — 8:00 pm in the chapel of Smith-Reagan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Smith- Reagan Funeral Home with Rev. Dewayne Coffman and Rev. Bo Orrick officiating, then will proceed to Grainger Memorial Gardens for a graveside service. Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
