Scott Justice, age 57, of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at UT Medical Center. Scott was known by many as “Scotty” Justice or “J-man.” He was an avid sports fan and was passionate about UT football, golf, fishing, and the Great Smokey Mountains. He spent most summers making memories with his family in Myrtle Beach. Scott loved the Lord, his family and friends. He was a selfless and caring individual with a servant’s heart. His desire was to encourage and make a positive impact in their lives. Preceded in death by mother, Lynn Justice Goins; father and step-mother, Bill and Mary Justice; sister-in-law, Kimberly Gibson. Survived by his wife, Cathy Justice; daughter and son-in-law, Marissa Justice Zimmerman (David); mother-in-law, Marjorie Cardin; nephew, Justin Lingenfelter (Cindy); brother-in-law, Mike Cardin. grand-dogs, Winston, Oakley and Paisley; several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blount County Boys and Girls Club, 520 S Washington St #5804, Maryville, TN 37804 or Friends of the Smokies, 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Jerry Mantooth and Rev. Trent Stewart officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mildred Faye Sanders, age 76, of Seymour, TN passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Mildred was a retired hairdresser. She styled hair for 49 years and owned her own shop called Faye’s Hair Fashion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Sanders; parents, William and Bessie Widener; brother, Bud Widener, and sister, Louis Wilson. Her survivors include: daughters, Tonya Watson and Ronda Ford; grandchildren, Cody Watson, Taylor Watson, Dustin Hesson, and Michael Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Charlee and Casen Watson; brother, Glenn Widener and wife Hen; brother-in-law, JC Wilson; sister-in-law, Louis Widener; and special friends and family, Jack and Debbie Harper, and the Shiloh Church family. In lieu of flowers, Faye wished for donations to be made to Shiloh Baptist Church as a living memorial, Shiloh Baptist Church, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 429-0552. Graveside service and interment 1 PM Saturday at Highland South Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Metts officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Shiloh Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Sandalisa Johanna Spradling, age 54, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 24, 2020. She was born June 2, 1965. Survived by her parents Allen Spradling and Sandra and Bill Atkins, Son and daughter-in-law Derek(Rebecca) Spradling, Grandchildren Landon, Brandon, and Parker Spradling, Sister Greta Spradling, Along with many step brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, stepmother, and aunt. Sandalisa’s family is heart broken by this sudden loss. Death will never extinguish her light and love for family and friends. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Carl Edward Tipton, Maryville, passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital on May 26, 2020, at the age of 91. Carpenter by trade and long-time member of the Carpenters Union Local 50, he worked on numerous local projects including the original construction of Blount Memorial Hospital, US Pavilion for the 1982 World’s Fair and worked remodeling the US Embassy in Russia for 3 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Charlie Mae (Caughorn) Tipton; father and mother, William Ambrose and Hettie Mae (Sellers) Tipton; siblings, Chester Tipton, Iva Layman, Viola Roberts, Edna Kagley and Irene Willocks. He is survived by siblings, Wayne Tipton, Faye Gooch, Lois Yearout and Geraldine West; daughters, Brenda Darby and Janice Vance (Roger), son, William Tipton (Rhonda); grandchildren, Donna Clark (Kenneth), Brandi Slaton (Jerrod), Ashley Daves (Adam), Lucas Tipton (Ashley), Alicia Hilger (Chris); great-grandchildren, Amber Clark, Brooklyn and Brennan Slaton, Dosson and Luke Daves, Ella Tipton, Colton and Mason Hilger. Family to hold a private funeral service. Family and friends are all invited to an interment Saturday, May 30, 2020 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Rev. Sanders Kenneth Whaley, age 90, of Rockford, met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family members after a courageous battle with cancer. Sanders was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church and a retired ordained Baptist Minister for over 50 years. He served in the US Army during 1951-1952 with the #393 Field Artillery Battalion and was a graduate of Sevier County High School Class of 1949. Sanders was a longtime supporter of the Tennessee Volunteers, enjoyed the ministry of Billy Graham and served as a salvation counselor during the 1970 Knoxville Crusade. His love for Jesus led many to Christ during his years as a pastor in Maryville and Knoxville area churches. Sanders took such loving care of his family during his lifetime and has left a beautiful everlasting legacy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Maples Whaley; parents, Alvin and Bessie Whaley; brothers, Paul, Roy, Cleo, James, Glenn O. and Alvin Jr.; sister, Loretta Smelcer and numerous beloved Pastor Friends. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Danny Roberts, Sandra and Tony O’Mary; grandchildren, Kristen Franklin, Matthew (Katelyn) Roberts, Miriam (Tyler) Smith, Katie (Jesus) Vasconcelos, and Kellie O’Mary; great-grandchildren, Emily, Jackie, Eulalia, Roberto, Mia Grace, and soon to be born Baylor Ace Roberts; sisters-in-law, Beulah Purkey, Delores Maples, and Pat Maples; brother-in-law, Ben Maples; several nieces and nephews; and devoted cat Garfield, who gave many years of companionship. The family wishes to thank the Department of Veterans Affairs for the wonderful medical support and care given to Sanders during his illness and Nurse Mike Massengill and Evan Alderson of Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 (865) 982-8785, or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201, 1 (877) 247-2426. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 1918 Madison Avenue, Maryville, TN with Dr. Greg Heisler officiating. All family, friends, and church members are encouraged to attend. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Madison Avenue Baptist Church prior to the service. A private family interment service will be held at Clarks Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
