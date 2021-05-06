Donald Robert Burnett, 47, of Maryville, died May 5, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Johnny Conard Everhart, age 96, passed away at Shannondale of Maryville on May 5, 2021. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church for over 47 years. Upon graduation from Porter High School, he joined the United States Navy and served overseas during World War II. Follow his service in the military, he met the love of his life Helen at Royal Jewelers in Maryville in 1946. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Electrical Engineering and pursued a career with Alcoa Aluminum Company and retired after 35 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Oda Everhart; brothers Claude, Arlie, Dot and Gleen; sisters Ruth, Helen and Betty; and daughter Linda Bean. He is survived by the love of his life for over 74 years, Helen Everhart; Daughters Carolyn (Jack) Ewig and Pam James; son-in-law Kenny Bean; Grandchildren Kristen (Travis), Erin (Matthew), Ben (Denise), Karen (David), Joe (Kristin), John (Celeste) and Justin (Lindsey); and 20 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Broadway Baptist Church on Saturday May 8th from 12:00 — 2:00 PM with funeral service following led by Rev. Tony Collins. Graveside services will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Ethel Hartley, age 89, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at UT Medical Center. Ethel was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 65 years and served on the church council as treasurer. She was also a volunteer at Blount County Food Connection. Ethel was an elder of the Ponca Indian Tribe of Niobrara, Nebraska. Preceded in death by son, Mark Hartley; mother and stepfather, Emma and Henry Aungie; father, Louis Meyer. Survived by husband of 70 years, Roby Hartley; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Casey, Linda and Tom Asher, Janice and Gregg Magee; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor; grandchildren, Emily Bradbury, Trey Taylor, Jacob Magee, Cullen Magee, Dana Hartley, Walt Hartley; great-grandchildren, Liam Bradbury, Jackson Bradbury, Brody Wilson, Easton Magee, Braxton Magee, Amelia Chung, Adelyn Chung, Rowan Taylor; brothers and sisters-in-law, Al and Elaine Meyer, Earl and Sharon Meyer; sister, Madeline Meyer;. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnny Simerly, age 71, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Stuart, Florida. Johnny founded, owned, and operated Johnny’s Outboard Service in Maryville, building countless relationships along the way. Known for his exuberant smile and kind heart, Johnny was happiest when he was doing for others. Fiercely loyal to his family, the bond Johnny shared with his daughters was limitless, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Mae Simerly; parents, John B. and Willie Inez (Sparks) Simerly. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Simich; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Howell (Blaine) and Tina Simerly (Xander); Kenny Downey; grandchildren, Evan Howell, Bailey Sizemore, Jasmine Steinway, Isaac Steinway, Myriam McBride, Maya McBride, Laurel Simerly, Sequoyah Simerly, Pandora McDouall; great grandchildren, Aiden Howell, Nathan Howell, and Athena Steinway. Per Johnny’s wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Cassandra Jo Streitmatter passed suddenly 9 April 2021. She was an animal lover who rescued many, even a human. Loving wife of many years and grandmother. Cassi’s great heart and smile was a blessing. She will be missed dearly by husband, Gary; mother, Deborah; grandchildren, Brooklynn and Conner; aunts; uncles; and friends. Send all donations to ASPCA. Special thanks to Darlene. Her wishes were no service and to be cremated.
Spence Andrew Webb, 46, of Maryville, died April 30, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
