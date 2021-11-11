Raymond “Ray” Johnny Carr, age 64, of Louisville, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Ray enjoyed nature, he loved being on the fish bank and camping with his family. He will truly be missed by all who ever had the privilege to call him friend. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Bertie Carr and brother Glenn Carr. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Carr; sons, Raymond Johnny Carr II, Jimmy Briguglio; daughter, Crystal Carr; brothers, Clinton Carr, Donnie Carr, David Carr, and five grandchildren. The Carr family will honor Ray with a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00PM at Rio Advance, 610 W. Hunt Road, Alcoa, TN 37701. Fond memories and online condolences may be extended to the Carr family at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Barbara R. Dingman, 81, peacefully passed away in her home in Maryville, Tennessee on September 27th, 2021. Her final days, as she desired, were spent surrounded by her family. Miss Dingman was born Nov 9th, 1939, in New York, NY., daughter of Lawrence and Catherine (Scully) Hebert. She was raised in Ballston Lake, NY and graduated from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School in 1957. Following graduation, Barbara proudly served in the United State Air Forces, stationed at Colorado Springs, Colorado. She Lived in Gloversville, New York for many years and worked for Elton Leather in Gloversville, NY. In 1989 she moved to Maryville Tennessee where she became a licensed real estate agent and ran her own real estate business “Friendship Realty” for several years until she finally retired at the age of 75. Barbara was a proud and devoted mother to her 5 sons Edward (Tracy), Brian (Kelly), William (Deborah), Floyd (Heather), and Wayne (Nicole). She was a loving and thoughtful Grandmother to her eight (8) grandchildren: Ashley, Kelsie, Ryan, Matthew, Ian, Landon, Taylor and Parker as well as to her two (2) Great-Grandchildren, Kaylee and Ricky. Barbara stated she had been blessed with a wonderful family legacy. Barbara was a remarkable, strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman. She will be deeply missed every day. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Blount Memorial Hospice services and to Edward and Nicole for taking such good care of her in her final days. At her request no service will be held.
Donna S. Frotton, age 76, of Maryville, TN, passed away on November 10, 2021. Donna was a proud nurse for more than 25 years at Downey Community Hospital in Downey, California. She enjoyed her life with her friends and family and had a passion for wine and ladybugs. Donna was a member of Oakland Methodist Church of Loudon County. She is preceded in death by husband Buddy Frotton; parents Houston and Johnnie Steele; sisters Evelyn Hill and Linda Blair; and brothers Houston F. Steel Jr. and Bobby Steele. Donna is survived by siblings Ronnie (Connie) Steele and Clara Lay; numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend Donna S. Wolfe. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family will be holding services at a later time. Condolences are welcome at BerryHighlandSouth.com.
Jerry Charles Jones, age 60, of Maryville, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. Jerry worked at Denso. He was a loving father who liked to play golf, go hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. Jerry also loved classic cars, was a huge UT Vols fan and loved hanging out with his best friends, Mike, Ratt, Scott and Jeff. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Peggy Jones; brothers, Jimmy and Tim Jones; grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Jenny Jones, Jeff and Krystal Jones; daughter, Jennie and Chris Buhl; 10 grandchildren; brother, Terry Jones; nephews, TJ, Nick, and Donovan. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM. The Interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Jeffrey Eugene Morris was born October 26, 1959, and passed away November 3, 2021. He is preceded in death by Mother Sybil Morris and is survived by his Wife: Margaret Morris, Father: Troy Morris, Step-Mother: Joann Morris, and Brothers: Steve and Mike Morris, Spouse: Mary-Ann. Jeff also leaves behind Children: Jessie Morris, Spouse: Rob Givens and Benjamin Morris, Spouse: Suzy Morris as well as 4 Grandchildren. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Oliver Odom, age 82, of Maryville, passed away November 10, 2021, at his home. He was retired from CSX Railway with 38 years of service. He was very active in AA with sponsorships and meetings. He loved working on the family farm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otha Caton Odom and Melba Mae Wallace Odom; sister, Wanda Lynn Hampton. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Kim Odom, Brian and Cindy Odom; grandchildren, Kayla Smith and husband, Dustin, Caton and Braeden Odom; great-grandchildren, Eli Smith, Brooklyn Smith; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3-5 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:00 AM Monday at Clover Hill Cemetery for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lorraine T. Palewski, nee Ludwikowski, age 82 of Townsend Tennessee, born in Chicago, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Graduate of St. Barbara High School 1957. Wife of 60 years to Ronald W.; mother of David W. (Debra A.), Steven J. (Late Robin M.), Suzanne (Charles F.) Eberle, Deborah L., and Christine T. Palewski (David L. Etters II); Grandmother to Alexander J. Palewski, Aimee L. Palewski, Erin N. (Jason L.) Applebaum, Colleen E. Eberle, Teagan J. Eberle, Steven J. Palewski (Rodolfo Cueva), Dillon J. Palewski, Gavin L. Etters and Devyn M. Etters. Lorraine and Ron fell in love with the Smoky mountains and decided to relocate here 24 years ago, settling in Townsend, Tennessee. Lorriane enjoyed sewing and baking and was active in the community. She was loved by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Townsend TN or Townsend Elementary School, 140 Tiger Drive, Townsend, TN 37882, in her memory. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Earl Roger Peak 82, of Maryville, passed away Monday November 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Condon and Grace Clark Peak, Sisters: Emeline Riddle, and Frankie Peak. Brothers: Floyd, Randall, Mitchell, and Kenneth Peak. He loved life, adventure, and travel. He is survived by his Wife of 52 years: Shelba Johnson Peak, Children: Michelle (Sean) Russell, Connie (Jeff) Tinkham, and Emily Peak. Granddaughter: Tiffany Graves, Great Grandson: Tristian Graves. Sister: Shirley Miller. Brothers: Alvin Peak, and James Peak. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday November13, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Ronald Reagan officiating, the burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Good News Center Church P.O. Box 159 Friendsville, TN 37737. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Angel Travis Tindell, age 43, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 surrounded by family. She attended Grace Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Travis. Survived by her husband, Paul E. Tindell; Children, Cory E (Brianna) Tindell, Bradley Tindell, and Mason Tindell; Mother, Connie E. Travis; sister, Tiffany L. Travis. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Life Event Center with a Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Ron Sunderland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Barbara Sue Webb, age 90, of Townsend, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at the family home. Barbara was a member of First Christian Church Maryville. Preceded in death by husband, Clyde Webb; son, Steve Webb. Survived by son, Phillip Webb and wife, Bettina Webb. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3:00 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Cindy Lou Wilburn-Gredig passed away at home on November 8, 2021. Cindy was born November 14, 1965 to the late Charles (Jack) and Wanda Cable in Maryville, Tennessee. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by daughter, Kristian Hope Everett. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Bob Gredig; daughter, Kayla Ann Wilburn; brothers, Larry Cable (Melissa), Mark Cable (Rebekah); sisters, Jackie Glenn (Mark), Lisa Webb (John) and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was the sunshine of our family. John 14:27 I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid. You are invited to share a personal memory of Cindy or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens and the Cody family are honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
