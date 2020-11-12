Evelyn Mae Petree Lewellyn, age 96, of Greenback passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Evelyn was born to Isaac C. Petree and JoRetta Palmer Petree on November 13, 1923, and she will be celebrating her 97th birthday in her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by husband of 75 years, Willliam Winford Lewellyn, mother and father, son and daughter-in-law Robert Isaac and Mary Kaye Lewellyn, son-in-law Guy Walker, brother and sister-in-law Isaac C. Petree, Jr. and Mary Petree, brother Richard Petree, sister and brother-in-law Winifred Petree Mousseau and Winfield Mousseau, and infant sister Rachel Petree, mother-in-law and father-in-law Seena Katherine Scarbrough Lewellyn Fagg and Frank Fagg, and father-in-law Walter Lewellyn. Evelyn is survived by son and daughter-in-law William Walter and Bettye Lewellyn, daughter Rachel Evelyn Walker, grandchildren Melissa Walker (Charles Reback), Michelle Kennedy (Steve), Andy Lewellyn (Michele), Jessica Speaker (Chuck), Michael Lewellyn (Stefanye), Will Lewellyn (April), Aurora Wells, and Angie Smith (Mitch). Evelyn is also survived by great grandchildren Billy, Rob, Landon, Walker, Lacey, Cody, Lindsey, and great-great-granddaughter Kennedy to be born in January, 2021, and who will carry her name, sister JoAnn Petree Huff, sister-in-law Osa Petree, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was always a gracious hostess who welcomed everyone into her home; she wanted to feed everyone and send them home with care packages. She was one of the most beautiful and loving people we’ve ever known, a wonderful example of Christian love and acceptance. No one was a stranger to her. Evelyn was a member of Greenback Memorial Baptist Church. Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14 at Clark’s Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Pastor Lon Shockley, Rev. Dr. Clarence Sexton, Pastor Carson Scarbrough, and Pastor Kenny Queener will be officiating. Social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, and the family asks that masks be worn. Donations may be made to Gideon’s International, Blount County South Camp, P. O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035 or Alzheimer’s Tennessee, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A-106, Knoxville, TN 37923. The family would like to thank Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care, Tennova Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care, and Dr. Kim Cline and staff for loving care provided to our Mother. Arrangements provided by McCammon- Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN. Evelyn’s body will lie in state from 9:00 to 4:00 Friday November 13th and 9:00 to 11:00 Saturday November 14th. Friends may call at their convenience. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Billie Sue McFall was born on February 26, 1942, in Alcoa, Tennessee, in a two-bedroom home on Wright Road just in front of the railroad tracks. She was the second daughter of James McFall and Betty Earl Peace. She spent her childhood with her beloved older sister, Bobbie Ruth McFall. Billie adored Bobbie and would follow her to the Alcoa pool where they would spend summers. When Billie didn’t know how to swim, Bobbie lovingly told her to follow her to the deep end anyway or she would leave her at the pool. Since Billie didn’t know the way home, she followed her and eventually learned to swim at the age of 8. Since her family didn’t have a car until she was 8 years old, Billie and Bobbie would visit their grandparents in Madisonville, Tennessee by bus, and Billie reminisced recently about having to walk through the creek on a dirt road to visit the family farm. Billie and Bobbie shared a life-long bond that was based on unconditional love and respect. She was raised by her mother and had a very close relationship with her throughout her life as well as her grandparents, Bess and Daniel McFall. After high school, Billie married Kermit Derrick, and they moved from Eastern Tennessee to Atlanta, Georgia, so Kermit could start a job at Delta Airlines. In 1961, Debra Denise Derrick was born, and the family spent the following years in Clayton County, Georgia, a quiet suburb of Atlanta. During this time, Billie spent her time as a doting mother to young DeDe and often traveled to see the world, a passion of hers. Billie then decided to go to pharmacy school to start her own career. She also attended West End Baptist Church where she performed sign language for the deaf. In the early 1980’s, her two grandchildren came along, Angela and Rick. She doted on her grandchildren with her time, gifts, energy, and affection. Billie loved taking Angela to Rich’s for clothes shopping, and it was one of their favorite activities together. Billie also loved playing tennis with Rick and taking both of them to feed ducks at the park. She helped pay for Angela and Rick to attend a private Christian school and regularly picked them up after school. Billie would take the extended family on annual trips to St. Simons, their favorite beach destination, where so many beautiful memories were made. In 1995, Billie married Dan Holloman and moved to Hinesville, Georgia. They lived happily there for 20 years before relocating to Coker Creek, Tennessee to enjoy a quiet life in the Eastern Tennessee mountains. They spent their time with the Mennonite community, gardening and canning vegetables and playing with their dog Eddie. They also enjoyed traveling, spending time in Costa Rica and Ireland in recent years. Personally, Billie was extremely intelligent and loved learning throughout her life. She enjoyed reading and was always interested in exploring new activities. She had an infectious laugh and adored being around her family most of all. Billie loved people and was always genuinely interested in hearing someone’s story. She was honest, hard-working and very generous. She is survived by her daughter DeDe Borg and her grandchildren Angela Desin and Rick Turner as well as her niece Robin Flenniken. She also had six great grandchildren, Layna, Everly, and Mari Desin as well as Grady, Han and Judah Turner. Billie McFall is preceded in death by James D. and Bessie McFall (grandparents), James D. McFall Jr. and Betty Earl Peace (parents), and Bobbie McFall Atkins (sister). Billie’s family will welcome friends and family at a “Celebration of Life” service which will be held at Springbrook Park in Alcoa, Tennessee at 11 am on Monday, November 16th, 2020.
Marian “Tina” Patty, age 58 of Townsend, went to be with her Lord November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Noah and Joyce Webb; loving son, Jay Webb. Survived by her husband, JR Patty; daughters and son-in-law, Sybil and Scottie Martin; Nicole Patty and special friend, Allen Carpenter; son, Alex Patty and special friend, Jessica Huskey; 6 grandchildren; brother, Johnny Webb; sisters, Sally Odom, Jimmy McDowell, Rhonda Hart; several nieces and nephews; many special friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ann Killebrew Taddie, age 76 of Alcoa, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a long illness. Ann grew up in Moultrie, GA and graduated from Moultrie High School. After early study at Florida State University and Peabody Conservatory of Music, she earned her B.MUS and MA in music at the University of Iowa. She made her career as a college voice teacher and professional performer. Preceded in death by her parents, James Herschel Killebrew, DDS and Louise Farley Killebrew. Survived by her husband, Daniel Taddie; daughters, Elena Cadle (Tommy), Betsey Bishop (Jeff); grandchildren, Hayley Cadle, Henry Bishop, Claire Bishop. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Ln, Maryville, TN 37801, Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 or a local food bank of your choice. No services are planned at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Hope A. Woodard who loved the Lord, was called to her heavenly Tuesday morning November 10, 2020. She Loved Teaching Adult Sunday Class at ZCBC, and she had a passion for Wildflowers, and loved Her Hedgewood Gardens in Townsend, TN. She was preceded in death by her Mother: Hedy Wood and Son: Paul Woodard. She is survived by her Husband of 55 years: Carl Farley Woodard, Son: Mark (Kim) Woodard Daughter: April (Tommy) Johnson, Grandchildren: Joseph, Audrey, Shelby, Winston, Denna, Seth & Tyler, Great Grandchildren Huley, Mattie, Wyatt & Roman. Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery on Miser School Road Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Jim Malone, & Rev. David Sweitzer officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Charlsie Spencer Wright age 90 of Blount County passed away November 10, 2020. She was a member Unitia Free Holiness Church where she played the piano and taught children’s Sunday school. Charlsie had a 40 year career at ALCOA (Aluminum Company of America). Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Wright; parents, Hester Louise and Thomas Carl Spencer; brothers, Kenneth Ross Spencer, Raymond Arthur Spencer and Donald Endsley Spencer, and sister, Barbara Spencer Morton. She is survived by her sisters: Gene Spencer Roberts, Clara Spencer Dunlap, Vivian Spencer Cloninger, Sharon Spencer McKamey, and Betty Spencer Salada; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13th at Friends Meeting House Cemetery for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
