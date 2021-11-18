Paula (Polly) Lynn Cox Bowers, 84. Polly's journey began on 10 September 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she was born to James Albert Cox and Mary Painter Cox. During her journey, she proved to be an excellent student. She skipped 7th grade and one half of a school year in high school. Her father, Jim, a graduate of Maryville College (1929), had enrolled her at Maryville College, Class of 1960 after he rode a bus down from Philadelphia to let family in Sharps Chapel, TN that she had been born. When Polly came to Maryville College in 1955, her academic record was so impressive that she was allowed to skip one half year of college. Because of her thirst for learning and excellent academic record, she graduated with honors with the Class of 1958. During her time at Maryville College, she met a "townie" student, Wilburn Rufus Bowers, fell in love, got married, and had her first child, Scott Allen Bowers, days after graduating. Scott always bragged he graduated twice from college. She and Rufus had a second child, Meelora (Lori) Ann in 1959. Family complete, the journey continued. She started her career as a medical laboratory technician. However, once she stepped into that first classroom of 7th graders and started teaching life science, there was no turning back. She spent 45 years in the teaching field. She taught in North Carolina, California, Florida, Virginia, Arizona, (she taught sewing) ,California, Seoul Korea , Subic Bay Philippines, California, New Orleans, and her last stop was back in California where she retired in 2005. While in the Philippines, she taught high school completion courses and eventually became the Director of Central Texas College which offered high school completion courses and Associate College degrees. Later on while living in New Orleans, she was again asked to be the Director of Central Texas College for the Bahamas Islands, Puerto Rico and the various Naval Ships stationed in the region. She taught at all levels kindergarten through college level classes, but whenever the opportunity arose, she always chose 7th grade science. Her travels took her to all the countries in Europe, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Burma, and all 50 states in this great country, The United States of America. She was always actively involved in PEO, The Bible Class Friendsville Fellowship, and loved working in the archives at Maryville College. In 2018, she self published a book , Echoes on the Hilltop, which was the result of her intensive research on Margaret Henry. Her earthly journey of family, academic, and travel ended on 04 November 2021 Having lived a full and amazing earthly life, she now begins a new and wonderful journey of eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is survived by her best friend and fellow partner in this journey, her husband of 64 years, Colonel Wilburn Rufus Bowers, USMC Retired. Also, her loving and caring daughter, Meelora Bowers Zerick, she leaves to carry on. Her Son Scott Allen Bowers, preceded her in death in 2012 and surely greeted her at the journey's end. Also, left to celebrate her life are her three grandsons, Sam Bowers and Gray Bowers of California and Tanner Zerick of Murfreesboro, TN. Never wanting to be called a grandmother, the boys all called her "Lola" a Philippine term of endearment for grandmother. This, too was so fitting as she was one quarter Philippino. She also leaves behind her sister, Judy Harbison of Blue Bell, PA, brother, Jeffrey Cox of Fontana, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and finally all those wonderful friends the world over. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and you should be considered blessed for having known her. Rest in peace Polly, Mom, Mrs. Bowers, Aunt Polly, Lola, your ran a good race and your brought joy and inspiration to all who knew you. You have earned the rest, Your loving family. A memorial service will be held on November 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. The family will meet with friends following the service. (A recording of the service will be available at a later date) In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Polly's memory to either Maryville College, Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund, 502 W Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804 or to VFW POST 1924, 1175 Old Stage Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Condolences- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Brett L. Cooper, 59, of Maryville, TN died on Nov. 15, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Joyce Ann Green, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at Blount Memorial Hospital after a long battle with multiple illnesses. She has joined her beloved husband of 50 years who preceded her to the Pearly Gates exactly 4 months prior. Joyce was retired from Maryville City School System, where she worked as a cafeteria cashier at Fort Craig Elementary School and Foothills Elementary School. She loved spending time in the Smoky Mountains, playing her omni chord and singing, and visiting with her many guests. She was a kind and trusting woman that made everyone feel like family. Preceded in death by: husband, Arnold H. Green; parents, Lloyd and Hazel Cope; and grandson, Gabriel Miller. Survivors include: daughter, Kathy (Paul) Jackson; grandson, Gideon Miller; brother, Owen Cope; sisters, Beatrice Cope, MaryCharles Cope, Patty (Rick) Austin, and Amanda Cope Lanagan; nieces and nephews, Tanya (David) Prater, Nickoma (Jennifer) Watkins, Seth Cope (Chandra Kirby), Kasey (Thad) Kirby, Emily Cogburn (Kain Watson), Heaven, Elijah, Sidney, Noah, and Emmitt Lanagan; great nieces and nephews, Justin Blair, Andrew Prater, Garrett, Grant, and Khloe Watkins, Ivy Cope, and Samuel Kirby; great-great niece, McKenzie Prater; and expecting a great-great nephew; adopted daughter, Rebekah Myers; adopted grandsons, Andrew Yager and Alex Yager; best friends of 65 years, Carolyn and Ray Bryant; and a multitude of extended family and friends. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 at East Alcoa Baptist Church, 152 N. Wrights Road, Alcoa, from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m. A small prayer service will follow at 3:30 with Rev. David Kirkland officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Clara Lessetta Hagaman, born July 22, 1924, to a loving mother & father, Naomi Ruth McCammon (Hagaman) and Coy Dexter Hagaman, died, November 13, 2021, having lived an enriched and fulfilled life of 97 years. Clara had three siblings; brothers, Coy Dexter Hagaman Jr. & Alvin Gene Hagaman; sister, Vira Lou Dalton, all now deceased. Having shared her life living with her mother and father, she never married or had children, but was the loving Aunt Clara to 10 nephews and nieces - Jerry Hagaman, John Hagaman, Sarah Wilkins, Alvin Hagaman Jr., Teresa Hagaman Greene, Patricia Sayne Hagaman, Lou Ann Dalton Taylor, Michael Dalton, Darrell Dalton, Jana Dalton Spicka, and enjoyed the vast richness of a wonderful extended family from the Hagaman/Cook to the McCammon/lsbell ancestral roots. Clara's life was filled with the love of family, arts & crafts, community involvement, historical study, horticulture & farming, her church, and documenting her life's experiences and those of her family. Her love for her family genealogy, storytelling, joumaling and photographing life's moments will be forever cherished by future generations. The family shares a lasting memory of Clara taking photographs at family gatherings, spearheading family creative proiects, and encouraging us to write about moments in our lives to be shared with future generations. We are forever indebted for her contributions to our family legacy. Clara forever remained rooted throughout her life in her spiritua! devotion with God, Mother, Father & Earth. When she wasn't pursuing her accounting career, she was nurturing her garden, flowers, farm, and a multitude of interests. If there was ever an example of living a positive and motivated life, her life was filled with being, doing, living, and believing in goodness. Clara attended Young High School before business college, where she studied accounting. Her career in accounting led to an opportunity with Tennessee Valley Authority, where she worked for 48 years until her retirement in 1989. Clara was a member of the Daughters of the Arnerican Revolution (DAR), Mary Blount Chapter to the DAR, and a rnember of the Daughters of 1812. She enjoyed involvement in various community and historical preservation proiects, such as the John Sevier Home, being a decedent of the first Tennesseans, and the first judicial court appointees in Tennessee. She was a member of Vestal United Methodist Church, and more recently, Central United Methodist Church. Through her love of needle work, she was member of the Tennessee Valley Knitters. The family is grateful for the contributaons and caregiving of Lou Ann Dalton Taylor, Patricia Sayne Hagarnan, Pam Russell, Janie Edrnondson, Lori Jenkins, Nohora Murillo Gil, and special friend, Angie Vance, who all assisted Aunt Clara during the last few years. The family ask you not send flowers but instead consider a donation to Governor John Sevier Memorial Association (marblesprings.net) or Central United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. Family will receive friends Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Jimmy Sherrod officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:30 pm, with Rev. Jim Sherrod officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Clifford Hugh "Bo" Henry, 93, of Maryville, TN died on Nov. 17, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Mildred Garner Poplin, 96, of Maryville, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Mom was such a precious soul and showed love to everyone she met. She will always be remembered for her singing and being able to recite poetry that she learned as a child. Mom fought a very long battle with Alzheimer's that robbed her of so much, but could not take her away her faith in God. She was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Poplin Sr.; granddaughter, Tara Poplin; daughter-in-law, Nina Roberts Poplin; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sally Garner; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Derotha Garner; brother, Glen Garner; and sister-in-law, Soley Garner. Survived by her children, Earl C. Poplin Jr., Charles C. Poplin, Sandra Poplin Blevins (Sonny), Rodney E. Poplin (Peggy), Steven L. Poplin (Carolyn), Becca Poplin Caylor (Mark); 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Ann) Garner. A special thanks to the staff of 2 South, Asbury Place of Maryville for the love and care shown to our precious Mama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. Graveside service and interment will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 19, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Rev. Rex Everett officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Linda May Whitehouse Voll, 62, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born to Arlene and Ronald Whitehouse on January 11, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois. After graduation, Linda moved to East Tennessee. While working in Gatlinburg, she met the love of her life, Thomas Voll. They married in December of 1980 and went on to have four beautiful children. Linda was a devoted mother, wife and daughter but was an even prouder Nama to her six grandchildren. She was a lover of animals and plants and had an array of them in her home. Linda spent the last decade working for The Daily Times in Maryville. Linda joins her father, Ronald, in Heaven, along with other family and friends. She is survived by many loving family members, including her mother Arlene Whitehouse; husband, Thomas; children, Joshua of Columbus, Ohio, Travis (Sabrina) of Columbus, Ohio, Autumn (David Weltman) of Montgomery, Alabama and Alyssa of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Chelsea, Kylie and Avery Weltman of Montgomery, Alabama, Victoria and Theodore Voll of Columbus, Ohio and Daxton Voll of Oak Ridge; siblings, Edwin (Phyllis) Whitehouse and Rhonda Whitehouse; aunt, Sue Gardner and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Flowers and condolences can be sent to 3314 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 503 Pleasant Hill Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
Polly Rowena Yearout, born July 30th, 1932, passed away November 12, 2021, at Foothills Transitional and Rehabilitation where she had lived since 2014. Polly devoted the first 50 plus years of her life caring for her mother Retta Holder Yearout, father Mitchell and brother Raymond. Also preceding her in death brothers James and William, sisters and husbands Delsa (Jack) Brown, Derotha (Ray)Garner, and Betty (Hershal) Merriman. Polly is survived by brother Herbert and sisters in law Dortha and Lois Yearout and many nieces and Nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews. The viewing will be Sunday November 20, 1:00-2:00PM at Miller Funeral Home West Broadway Maryville. Graveside to follow at 2:30PM Forest Hill Cemetery, Montvale Rd Maryville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Six Mile Baptist (4337 Montvale Rd Maryville 37803) that Polly attended her whole life until her health no longer allowed or in honor of her father and all four brothers that served in the military: The Hospice Promise Foundation 4435 Valley View Dr. NE, Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.