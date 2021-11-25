L.V. Dockery Evans, 97, of Maryville, went home to be with her Savior & Lord Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021. She was a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. L.V. was born October 28, 1924, to the late Rollen & Nettie Dockery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pink Shuman Evans; daughter, Frances Pearl Watson; sons Shuman Gay, Kenneth Ray & Glen Harold Evans; four sisters Violet D. Jennings, Beecher Dockery, Lucille D. McMahan & Betty Lou Earleen Dockery; six brothers R.L., G.M., Morris, Robert, Douglas MacAuther & Charles Dockery. She is survived by her children Shirley (James) Curtis, Barbara (Mike) Cunningham, Wayne Bruce Evans, Sr., all of Maryville, Carolyn Toney of Granite Falls, N.C., Johnny (Becky) Evans of Dudley Shoals, N.C., Elizabeth Sue (Bruce) Crump of Lenoir, N.C., Betty (Jimmy) Stafford of Granite Falls, N.C. and Glenda Knight of Hudson, N.C., numerous grandkids, great grandkids, great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews & one brother, Ernest (Reba) Dockery. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Miller Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Chapel with Pastor Tom Hatley officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Garrett Cemetery in Unaka, N.C.
Karen Anita Brewer Lovelace, age 55, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021. Karen was a very loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Lovelace; parents, Ralph and Jessie Brewer; sisters, Robin Sherly, Kim Shuler, and Joan Brewer; brothers, Timmy Brewer and Ronnie Brewer; and nephews, Kenny Brewer and Jeff Brewer. She is survived by her children, Chelsey (Jerry) Hall, Jackson Lovelace, and Guy Lovelace; grandchildren, Andrew Gibson and Eli Hall; siblings, Donnie (Phyllis) Brewer, Connie (Ricky) Herron, Darrell Brewer, and Joe Brewer; uncle, Levi Brewer; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Area 15 Special Olympics, 316 S. Everett High Road Maryville, TN 37804. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, November 29, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville
Betty Hines Moles, 93, of Loudon, died Nov. 23, 2021. Graveside Service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Robert N. Perry, age 94, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at this home on Monday, November 22, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Asheville, NC and spent his early life in Detroit, MI. He served in the United States Army for 2 years, beginning in September of 1945. He was married to Nancy Gunnell Perry for 61 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert N. Perry Sr. and Maude Barnes Gregory; sister, Colleen Adams of Sevierville. Survived by children, Barbara Perry Smith (Charles), Sandra Quillimas (Dennis), Robert Perry III, David Perry, Paul Perry, Helen Womack (Ben); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolou Terrell; brother, Karel Perry. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Maryville Church of Christ with the Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 PM with Minister Steve Riley officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Anna Jo Wilson Potter, age 87, passed away Tuesday, November 23rd, at Morning View Transitional Care. She was a member of Everett Hills Baptist Church and was retired as Office Supervisor at the Blount County Health Dept. where she held different positions in her 45 years there. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Jewell Wilson; brother, John S. Wilson; husband, James E. Potter. Survivors include her sisters, Martha Harveston of Alcoa, Patsy Moses (Don) of Covington, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Junius and Larry Crosthwaite of Lexington, KY; son, Rick Kirby of Maryville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) Huffstetler of Maryville, Matt (Laura) Dover of Celina, TX; great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Morgan and Levi Huffstetler, Josh Dover; many of Nieces and nephews. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest register at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Monday from 5 to 8 P.M. where the family will be present. Family and friends will meet 2:00 P.M. Tuesday for a Graveside service at New Providence Baptist Church Six Mile Road With Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. The family would like to express a special thank you to Morningview Transitional Care and Blount Memorial Hospice for all the care and support, In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Everett Hills Baptist Church Library Fund or to the Blount County Animal Shelter. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Claudia Lisbeth Rust (72) passed away at her home in Maryville TN on Oct. 8, 2021. Born in Corvallis OR in 1949, she grew up in the ALCOA towns of Port Lavaca TX, Vancouver WA, Chillicothe OH and Maryville TN. After graduating MHS in 1968, she lived in Mt. Lebanon PA for 31 years before relocating to Maryville. Claudia worked a variety of jobs but especially enjoyed her years at Rollier’s Hardware in Mt. Lebanon PA and at Blount Memorial Hospital from which she retired. Claudia is preceded in death by her parents Ambrose and Virginia Rust of Maryville; brother Anthony Rust of Maryville; nephew and niece Matthew and Jennifer Rust of Maryville. She is survived by her sisters Virginia (John) Bleazey of Maryville and Monica (Doug) Ogden of Whitehall MI; sister-in-law Melinda Rust of Maryville; nieces Allie Ogden of Grand Blanc MI and Catharine (Michael) Hatcher of Knoxville; nephews Weslee (Rachel) Thompson of Maryville, Andrew (Erin) Rust of Hixson TN, Stephen Ogden of Whitehall MI and John (Heidi) Bleazey of Hope Mills NC; aunts Elizabeth Alexander of Menlo Park CA and Ethelene Underhill of McMinnville TN, as well as many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews scattered across the country. She is also survived by special friend Carla Mitchum Taylor of Vancouver WA. The family would like to thank Rollier’s Hardware and Blount Memorial Hospital for being such caring employers, the Maryville Police Department for their dedication and service to our community, McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home for their attention to every detail, and Ms. Brenda Pettitt for being a good neighbor and guardian angel. Graveside services will be held at the New Providence Cemetery in Maryville TN (next to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, with Pastor Doug Ogden of Lebanon Lutheran Church, Whitehall MI officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
