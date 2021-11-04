Julia Ray Clemmer Hill, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4th, in Maryville, TN. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo; son, William A. Hill; parents, Vola Axley Clemmer and Ray Clemmer; sister, Mary Clemmer Bell; daughter-in-law, Lana Compton Hill. Julia's surviving family includes her son, Edward (Lisa) Hill; grandson, Eddie (Elizabeth) Hill; granddaughters, Bridget (Bryan) Oliver and Emily (Brian) Gilligan; niece, Cindy Bell; nephew, Danny Bell; as well as five great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff of Blount Memorial Transition Care Center for their loving care of Julia. Julia was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Donations can be made to PGBC, In House Fund, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37804. No services are planned at this time. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Willie Frank Long, 69, of Alcoa, transitioned home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2021, at his home. He was a graduate of Alcoa High School Class of 1970 and St. Augustine College in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was a social worker, chef, and worked as a medical assistant at University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, TN until he retired. He was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church. Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Roxie A. Long, Thelma E. McClain. Grandparents, Charlie, and Jenny Long, sister Mary L. Stringer and brothers, Samuel L. Stewart, and Robert L. Stewart. He is survived by brothers, Thomas G. Long Sr., and family, Gregory L. Long and family. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close relatives, and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 11 a.m.-noon with funeral service to follow at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Rev. Ben Lewis officiating. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Jeffery Eugene Morris, 63, of Maryville, died on Nov. 4, 2021.No services are planned at this time.
Connie S. Simerly, age 60, of Maryville, TN, went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2021. She worked at CBBC Bank in Maryville for many years. Connie is preceded in death by husband Floyd Simerly; parents Floyd and Mary Jones; brother Bradley Jones and great-nephew Gabriel Robinson. She is survived by brothers Bill (Lisa) Jones and Tony (Jeannie) Jones; nieces and nephews Debbie (Travis) Connatser, Brandy Robinson, Ryan Jones, and Gracie Jones; aunts and uncles Lucy Hatley, Anna Mae Anderson, Eugene (Molly) Jones, and Eddie Dean Pilkey and a large loving group of friends and several great nieces and nephews . Connie also leaves behind her beloved pet Arty. The family would like to thank UT hospice and hospital for the care that they provided Connie. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Connie's honor to Fellowship Baptist Church Bus Ministry. Condolences are welcome at BerryHighlandSouth.com.
Marc Alan Williams, born February 17, 1948, drew into the presence of his savior Monday, November 1, 2021. Marc was preceded in death by his father Floyd Williams and is survived by his mother, Eleanor Williams, siblings Peter (Linda) and Susan and most especially Marcia, (his wife of 45 years whom he lovingly called Sam). He was known to family and friends for his well-developed sense of humor and would bring a genuine laugh to all he met. Marc was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps having served primarily on the USS Guadalcanal (LPH-7), an amphibious assault carrier, during the early seventies. In civilian life, he drove cross-country trucks before retirement in Texas. Marc, you are keenly missed here but we know you are welcomed in glory to our Father's home.
