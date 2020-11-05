Vira Lou Hagaman Dalton was welcomed into her heavenly home on November 1, 2020. Lou suffered a stroke on October 9th after 89 years of a vibrant, active life. She spent her life making the world a more beautiful place. She provided fresh altar flowers for her church for nearly 20 years, many picked from her own yard. She played piano for more than 50 years at three different churches. She led children’s choirs and youth groups at Vestal United Methodist Church. She made beautiful clothes and quilts, decorated cakes, and sewed intricate needlework. She gardened and canned, cooked and baked. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, William (Bill) Dalton. They had just celebrated their anniversary on June 23, 2020. Lou and Bill had four children: Lou Ann, married to Harold Taylor; Michael Dalton, married to Bobbie; Darrell Dalton and Barbara; and Jana, married to Chuck Spicka. She also enjoyed her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved both her family and St Mark’s God family and was dearly loved by them. Lou was the youngest of four, born on July 30, 1931, to Dexter and Ruth Hagaman. She is survived by her sister Clara Hagaman, 96, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, CD and Gene Hagaman. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3359 Louisville Road, Louisville, TN 37777. Family will receive condolences at 1:00pm with Service to follow at 2:00pm. Family will receive friends in the Chapel at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 on November 9, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a Graveside Service immediately following. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com Berry Highland South Funeral Home 9010 E. Simpson Road Knoxville, TN 37920 865-573-7300
Dorothy Merriman, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away at Asbury Place on October 30, 2020. Dorothy will be remembered as a woman who loved people, and that people loved her back. She was married to her late husband, Dr. George Merriman for nearly fifty years, and raised three children: Frank Merriman, late, of Maryville, Mary Layman of Big Lake, Alaska, and Claire Carlton of Buhl, Idaho. She had six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friends, Kathy, Josh, and Becca Adkins. Dorothy was very involved in her church, St. John’s United Methodist, for many years. She loved to have students from the University of Tennessee, many of them international students, over for dinner and holidays, always striving to make them feel at home. For the past 20 years, Dorothy has resided at Asbury Place in Maryville, where she continued to make friends and encourage others. She was ninety-seven years old at the time of her death www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Georgia Dale “Nanny” Ramsey, age 66, of Maryville, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the family home. Family was very important to Nanny; she took care of others and was very giving and loving. She enjoyed going for drives in the mountains, loved flowers & gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Lucille Ramsey, Thelma Owens and Robert Ramsey; brothers, Glenn Ramsey & Jeff Starkey. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Johnson and Michelle Johnson (Steve Evans); grandchildren, Stephanie (Jake) Carter, Brittany (Josh) Manges, Zach (Tara) Sexton, Yasmine (Seth) Bice, Justin Gribble, Lyndsey Sokol, Xavier Evans, Tiffany Evans; brothers, Joey and Kenneth Starkey; sister, Betty (David) Goodwin; nieces, nephews, & friends. Graveside Ceremony will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Entombment will follow. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM Saturday at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories — www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Michael A. Svedberg, age 61, of Loudon, formerly of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Tennova Medical Center Knoxville Veteran of U.S. Army. He was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed playing guitar and watching football, especially the Minnesota Vikings, but the most important thing was time he spent with family and friends whom he loved very much. Myke is survived by his loving and devoted wife: Donna; mother and father: Donna and Barry Shafer; brother: Ron; sons: Travis (Maryville) and Tyler (Michigan); daughters: Krissie and Jason Bringedahl (Michigan), Staci Hughes and Johnathon Gibson (Loudon); grandchildren: Drake, Zach, Hailey, Brayden, Mikayla, Ryker, Ayden, Chris and Kyler; mother-in-law: Barbara Shaffer and Ralph Bostic; sisters and brothers-in-law: Debra Robinett, Tonya and David Shoemaker, Alan and Stephanie Buckner, Jerry Buckner and Nikki Johnson, Mitchell Buckner; several nieces and nephew, whom he was very proud of and adored pets: Nerdy and Ralf. Preceded in death by his biological father: Rod Svedberg. The family will receive friends and family at Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with the service to follow in Kyker’s Chapel at 1 p.m. A graveside service, with full military honors, will follow at in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Linda Sue Vanover, age 69 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Lavatter and Blanch Ogle; sister, Rachel; brother, Russell Ogle. Survived by son, Kenneth Vanover; grandchildren, Rachel, Brittany and Kasey Vanover; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Hare. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Warren Dempsey (Catfish) Walker Sr., born November 17, 1941 to Arthur and Virgie (Granny) Walker, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home of his Son October 30, 2020. He was a employed with USI Motor Imports in Knoxville for 30+ years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. There was a great change in his life when he received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He thoroughly enjoyed helping the needy and less fortunate. He was a very avid Fisherman, and he was a fishing guide. He was a noted gun smith. He was in the National Dirt Track Hall of Fame, in 1961 the car he drove to high school was 6 miles an hour behind “Big Daddy” Don Garlits car. He loved all animals, especially dogs. He was an avid arrowhead hunter and historian. He is survived by his Son and Daughter in Law: Dempsey and Jamie Walker, Granddaughter: Baylee Walker Daughter and Son in Law: Wendy Walker (Jimmy) Gillespie, Grandchildren: Kincaid, and Keaton Gillespie. Memorial Funeral Service will be held Friday November 6, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at RIO East at Rockford 3750 Old Knoxville Highway Rockford, TN 37853, with Paster Dempsey Walker officiating. The Walker family would like to thank Blount Memorial Hospice for their kindness and service, and everyone’s prayers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Church. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.