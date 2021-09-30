Teresa Leann Cooper, 40, of Maryville, passed away at her family home on Thursday evening September 23, 2021. She was born March 10, 1981, to Peggy Cooper and James “Bird” Reeves of Blount County. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter: Rebecca Shyann Gilmore, her mamaw and papaw: Ruth and Ellis Cooper, her grandma and grandpa: Unavee and Don Reeves, her cousins: Michelle Reeves, Nickolas Cooper, and her uncle: Gerald Reese Cooper. Teresa is survived by her parents: Peggy Cooper, Bruce Buchanan, and James “Bird” Reeves, her children: Brooke, Sarah Ella, and Corrina, her sisters: Leah Cooper and Amy Jo Buchanan, her brothers: Coty Cooper and Kane Buchanan, nieces and nephews, and special friend of the family: Rodney Tipton. The family would like to say a special thank you to her coworkers at Maryville College. A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 1, 202,1 at Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Walter Glen Isbill, 93, of Friendsville passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ruby Isbill; son, Pastor Walter Isbill (Jefferson County, TN); parents, Elijah and Effie Wear Isbill. He is survived by his children, Connie Yates (Maryville), Aaron (Sherry) Isbill (Friendsville), Tamara (Barry) Burns (North Carolina); grandchildren, Delaney and Meredith Burns (both of North Carolina), Paul Isbill and Angela Isbill (both of Jefferson County, TN); daughter-in-law, Barbara Isbill (Jefferson County, TN); fishing buddies, Larry, Jerry, Fred, and Harold; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, many special friends and church family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jefferson City Church of God, 1212 George Ave, Jefferson City, TN 37760. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday October 3, 2021 at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Jewell Rosalena (Nanny) McCollum, age 75, received her wings on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home in Maryville. Mrs. McCollum pastored a few churches for over 40 years. She and her husband Kenneth (Freight) McCollum pastored Faithway Fellowship in Jesus Name located at 4076 Sevierville Road in Maryville for the past 20 years. She will be missed by her beloved husband: Kenny (Freight), her daughter and son-in-law: Sandy and Darrell Fain, her sons: Michael and Eric Keeble, her grandkids: Tabitha Uremovich, Holly Ehresman, Courtney Fain, and little Eric and Deanna Keeble, her great grandkids: Wyatt, Owen and Baylor, her brother and sister-in-law: Pastor Robert and Mary Jennings, her baby sister: Debbie Nuchols, and her countless family members, friends and congregation at Faithway Fellowship. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville with funeral services to follow at 7:00 P.M. Family and friends will all meet 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Faithway Fellowship Church for a graveside service. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.