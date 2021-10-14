Clarence Manuel Crye, age 80, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 6th, at home. Preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Jane Crye, and parents Clarence and Bonnie Crye. He spent most of his career as an auto mechanic at Twin City Buick. Manuel was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed watching westerns, and spending his days on the lake fishing, and working in his vegetable garden. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Bobby Felty, stepdaughter Sheila Hopper, granddaughters Casey Moses and her husband Robby, Annie Hopper, and the joy of his life great grandson Conor Moses. Sisters and Brothers Norma Porter, Alma Swaney, Jenny Johnston, Bedelia Gascho (Roger), Sheila Overton (Eddie), Stanley Crye (Donna), and Ted Crye (Tammy), numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank special caregiver Shonia Garland. Receiving of friends will be held Sunday, October 17th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at McCammon- Ammons- Click Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be Sunday, 4:00 PM at Marble Hill Cemetery with Rev. Mike Jones officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joe Vanus Fowler, Jr., age 68 of Alcoa, passed away October 11, 2021 at UT Hospital. He served in the US Air Force as a Flight Engineer and retired from ANG Flight Engineer Craftsman. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Vanus Fowler, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Fowler; brother, Mark Fowler; sister-in-law, Joy Fowler; nephew, Alan Fowler. A service will be held at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Michael Ernest Knight, age 41, beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and friend, peacefully went home to be with Jesus, the morning of October 6, 2021. Preceded in death by grandparents, Arthur and Gladys Knight, Robert and Charlotte Squires, and Ernie and Helen Irwin; aunt, Sheila Horne; nephew, Jacob Knight; uncles, Robert Carl Irwin, Danny Irwin, Tim Irwin, and Roger Knight. He is survived by his daughters, April Grace and Baylyne Paige of Friendsville; parents, Mike and Julie Knight; brothers, Dennis Knight and Cody (Courtney) Knight; sisters, Jennifer (Matthew) Good and Jessica Knight; aunts and uncles, Brenda Guida, Shirley Patrick, Peggy (Robert) Williams, Barbara Smith, Jeff Irwin Robbie (Angie) Irwin, Renee (Mike) Young and Charlena Torres; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, October 15, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Scott Linginfelter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
