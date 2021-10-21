Bobby Joe Gribble age 82, went to be with the Good Lord on October 21, 2021. He was born in Blount County on February 24, 1939. Bob had several jobs before moving to Ypsilanti MI where he retired from General Motors. For several years afterwards he owned and operated Bob's Bushhogging and Lawn Care Services here in Blount County. He loved farming and raised cattle and kept a large garden for many years. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Lucinda, parents Bruce and Sally Bell Gribble, brothers and sisters, JC, James, Marvin, Jack, Geraldine, and Sarah. He is survived by his children, Michael (Tarin) Gribble, Dorothy Gribble, Crystle (Keith) Teague, grandchildren, Courtney (Aaron) Teffeteller, Michael (Mollie) Gribble, Hannah Gribble, Adam (Kelsey) Rogers; great grandchildren Carson and Texanna Teffeteller, Eliah and Emma Willocks ,Ayden, Cooper, Beau, and Taytum Rogers, several nieces, nephews and other close friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 23rd from 5:00 pm until 7:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm. with Rev. Grayson Garret officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 P. M. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church cemetery for a graveside and interment service. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Our loving mother, Imogene Delores Humphreys Law, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021. She worked at Blount Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison "Hoss" Law; father and mother, Clarence and Anna Me Dixon; 5 brothers; and 1 sister. She is survived by daughters, Susan Law Sartin and Beth Law Corbin; family, Steve Thurman; special family, Frank Herrell and David Rigsby; granddaughters, Brittany Sartin Kirkpatrick, Cameron Rigsby (Special), Chastidy Sartin Barkyoumb, Ariel Michelle Key; and great-grandchildren, Jalynn Rigsby, Skyla Rigsby, Grace Thurman, Valerie Simonds, Braxton Kirkpatrick, and Thomas Barkyoumb. Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Steve Riley officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Kenneth Ray McGill, 82 of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2021, surrounded by family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was dedicated to his church and family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Ruth McGill, daughter: Traci McGill, daughter and son-in-law: Dana and Peewee Swayney, grandchildren: Daniel Swayney and Meagan Swayney, several great grandchildren, sister: Bobbie Lowe, special friends: Junior and Libby Chambers, and special buddy: John Cardin. The family will receive friends 1:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. Saturday October 23, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Stacy Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Condolences can be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Lester C. Oakes, age 98, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. Lester was born October 11, 1923 at Tater Valley in Powder Springs, TN. He was a proud veteran who served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was assigned to the SS Samuel Livermore to maintain their radar. After the war, he went attended the University of TN where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. Lester had a short stay with Fairchilds, then went to work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He became the Associate Director in the Instrumentation and Controls Division and was later inducted as a "Corporate Fellow". He designed and maintained the instrumentation and controls for nuclear reactors. While working at ORNL, Lester received his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He also taught night classes in Electrical Engineering at UT. Lester was a true outdoorsman, avid hiker and hunter. He loved the Smoky Mountains and was a weekend farmer. Lester was preceded in death by the love of his life for over 72 years, Kathleen Oakes; sisters, Ann Stinnett, Leo Clark, Alta and Lena Oakes. He is survived by children, Mike (Anella) Oakes, Rick (Kathryn) Oakes, Cindy (Bo) Connor, Missy (Wayne) Steffey; grandchildren, Mike (Tara) Oakes II, Ben (Shae) Connor, Lauren (Seth) Berkowitz, Shannon (Jacob) Swafford, Shawn (Alexandria) Steffey, Brianna (Dillon) Cutshaw, Chevy Oakes, Clara Oakes; great grandchildren, Mabry, Nola, Ila and Josie Connor, Harris and James Berkowitz, and Marie and Kate Swafford; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Swift of Nashville; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 23rd from 12:00-2:00 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Rev. Emily Anderson officiating. Burial will take place after services with procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. Pallbearers: Mike Oakes, Rick Oakes, Bo Connor, Wayne Steffey, Mike Oakes II, Ben Connor, Shawn Steffey, Chevy Oakes. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Friends of the Smokies 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764 www.friendsofthesmokies.org.
Teddie Eugene Owens, 78, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord October 18th. Ted was retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company and a member of the 25-year club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Lizzie Owens; siblings, Rosalee, AJ, Fred; daughter, Robyn. Survived by wife,Debbie Russell Owens; children and spouses, Mark Owens, Angie & John Anderson, Brandy Everett & Tony Enea, and Chris & Melissa Payne. Grandchildren Austin, Jay, Holly, Eddie, Brandon, Heather, Hunter & Whitney, Jerry, Braden, Walker. 9 great-grandchildren including Popas Babies, Oaklynn & Adalynn; and 2 Great-Great-grandchildren. Brother & sister-in-law Glenn & Elfrieda Owens of Michigan. Many nieces, nephews and close friends including Buster Moss. Ted is also survived by his Fur Babies, Penny & Trixie. The family will receive friends, Friday, October 22nd from 5-7, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with service to follow., and burial will be 11:00 Saturday at Piney Level Cemetery with Rev. Danny Gregory and Keith Ross officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to please donate to an Animal Shelter of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
