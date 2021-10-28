Phillip Douglas Dean, Sr. was born June 29, 1938, and departed this life on October 15, 2021. He was born to the union of his loving parents Arvesta and Virginia Dean in Alcoa, TN. Phillip was baptized at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Alcoa. He was employed by ALCOA for over 35 years. He loved and enjoyed being with his family, even when he was giving out orders or information. Phillip brought lots of smiles to faces even when he was telling stories. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Dean, parents Arvesta and Virginia Dean; son John Hopkins; brothers, Curtis Dean, David Dean, Donavan Dean; sister Jean Dean-McGhee. Phillip leaves to cherish his memory son, Phillip Douglas (April) Dean Jr., very devoted daughter, Freda Dean, and daughter, Tomorrow (Robbie) Brown, six grandchildren; Violet Dean, Phillip D. Dean III, Jonathan Dean, John and Tyler Brown, and very devoted granddaughter Da Veda Dean, great grandson RaKeim McGhee, his brothers; Griffin (Erma) Dean, Dennis Dean, Kenneth (Diane) Dean, sisters; Anita Washington and devoted sister Cecelia McCray both of Knoxville, Joan Scudder of Johnson City, Kaye (Charles) Hawkins of Loudon County, Jennifer Coffin, Inger (Richard) Scudder, sister-in-law Evelyn Dean of Sterling VA, and devoted niece Kimberly Dean of Washington, D.C., devoted cousin Michael Holland, a host of other devoted family and friends. Graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday October 29, 2021, at Sherwood Gardens, Alcoa. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Dylan Franklin Dolinger, of Louisville, passed away Saturday October 23, 2021, at 31 years of age. He is survived by: Wife: Autumn Dolinger. Sons: Titus and Jackson Dolinger. Daughters: Emorie and Gracie Brown. Brothers and Sister: Michael, Brandy, and Joshua Dolinger, and Charles Morgan. Grandmother: Margaret Cunningham. Aunts and Uncles: Yolanda & Wesley Buchanan, Cynthia & Rick Caldwell, and Angie & Jim Strickland. The family and friends will meet at 3:00 P.M. Saturday October 30, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Vonore for Graveside Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Susan Ridings Hall was born August 26, 1934, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. Shirley was preceded in death by the love of her life for over 61 years, Ralph Goddard Hall; parents, James and Mary Sue Ridings and brother, Keith Ridings. Shirley was a member of Baker’s Creek Presbyterian Church. Shirley proudly belonged and served many organizations which include: Board member for Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative, Loudon County United Way Board, GFWC Ossoli Circle, and National Parlimentarian Association. Shirley’s love of history and genealogy led her to become a member of the following: National President of the Daughters of Colonial Wars, National Society Magna Charta Dames, Daughers of 1812, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Daughters of American Colonists, founding member of Coytee Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, member of Mary Blount DAR, and First Families of Tennessee. She is survived by her children, Bill (Sue) Hall, Lynda (David) Whitaker, Jim (Emily) Hall; grandchildren, Justin (Carrie) Hall, Jennifer (Greg) Newman, Tom (Dawn) Hall, Andrew (Ariel) Hall, Austin Hall (Geena Ausburn), Amber Hall; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Ian Hall, Fisher, Tripp, and Graeme Newman, Ava and Charolette Hall, and Gabriel Hall; siblings, Anne Patrick, Marion Griffitts, Lynda (Roy) O’Bryan, Jim (Sandra) Ridings, and Philip Ridings; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Friends may pay their respects by signing the register on Saturday from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM Sunday for the graveside service at Bakers Creek Cemetery with Rev. Roy Scarbrough officiating. Due to Shirley’s love of historical preservation family members request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Greenback Heritage Museum (Memorial Fund/Shirley Hall) P.O. Box 165, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Megan Nicole Waters Parks, 35, Preceded in death by grandparents, Jerry, and Carmen Turpin, four children Jullian, Amiyah, Kaden, and Camren, sisters Makayla Stephens and Amanda Waters, brother Taylor Sands (Lindsey), Parents Ron Waters (Cindy) Lisa Stephens (Jason), grandparents Ed and Ginger Waters, aunts, and uncles Elena Shealy (Rocky), Tiffany Turpin (Mark), Eric Waters (Shane), also many cousins, friends, and family. Family to have a private service.
Willard Ray Parrott, age 73, of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by his parents, Willard Bill and Edna Parrott; daughters, Amy Michelle Parrott; granddaughter, Marissa Holly Jean Parrott; brothers and sisters, James Garfield Parrott, Leim Parrott Jr, Willie Kate Moser, Maggie Estel Boring, Joy Bell Bell, Mamie Lucille, Herbert Alan Parrott, Ralph Earl Parrott, Jimmy Dean Parrott, William Boyd Parrott, Boyd Prince Parrott, Mildred Blackie Hicks, Annie Kate, and Oscar Paul. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jody and Lional McAfee; granddaughters, McKenzie and Maranda McAfee; sisters, Lily Ruth Breeden and husband William, Shelby Jean Boring, and Mary Deane “Annie” Hatcher; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ray Lingerfelter, Elmer Horn, Dale Jones, David Jones, and Lynn Cecil. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Friday, October 29, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with funeral services following at 6:00 PM. The interment will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Holston College Cemetery. Special thanks to Blount Home Health and the nursing staff at Blount Memorial Hospital, 5 North. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
C. Gerald Sundahl, M.D. Superb doctor, passionate teacher, gentleman farmer, voracious reader, compulsive learner, avid outdoorsman, world traveler, clock collector, sometime singer, exercise advocate, mentor to many, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.... these are many of the ways he touched our lives. He personified contradictions, disliked ceremonies and formality and dedicated himself to intellectual pursuits while consummately pursuing the ideals of education, self-sufficiency, and individual responsibility. Many of his last conversations centered around whether he made an impact and had anyone learned anything from him! Dr. Jerry Sundahl, “Doc” or “Papaw”, as he was also known, passed away on October 22nd, 2021, at almost 83 years old. He lived a fulfilling life and, at his request, we are to celebrate his life and our good memories. Jerry was born and grew up in Bradford, PA, graduated from Princeton University (1960) and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (1964). After graduating from medical school, Jerry completed his internship and a year of internal medicine training in Cooperstown, NY, then moved to southern California to complete 2 years of required military service as an Air Force doctor. Jerry completed his remaining 2 years of internal medicine training and 2 years of cardiology fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1972, Jerry joined the founders of the Knoxville Cardiovascular Group at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Jerry was committed to his medical practice, but his real love was helping people and playing prankster with staff. After nearly 30 years of dedicated practice, Jerry retired in 2001 but continued the learning and training necessary to retain his medical license until a few years ago. The family wishes to thank all of the medical professionals he’s seen over the last few years for his continued care, most recently Dr. Daniel Cox and the staff at Lakemoor Family Physicians, Dr. John Acker, Dr. Scott Stevens, Dr. Michael Eilerman and the UT Medical Center Hospice team. Thanks to the caregivers who have assisted the family with Jerry’s care over the last year (Stuart) and, most recently the required 24/7 care (Jackque), while still providing the respect and dignity Jerry deserved. Thanks also to friends and ministry at Alcoa First United Methodist church for their love and support. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Agnes Sundahl, and his brother Bruce. He leaves behind to celebrate his memory, his wife of nearly 35 years, Faye, their children Kathy (Ed), Tommy, (Joanie), Jimbo (Anahita) and Jeff (Joy), along with 11 grandchildren — Cara (Will), Alex (Allen), Katie, Kirstyn, Zachary, Baylor, Claire, Cristina (Trey), Allison, Connor, Devon, 2 great-grandchildren — Olivia, Beckett, his brother, Jim Sundahl (MaryKat) and many other family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St, Alcoa, TN 37701. The service will be livestreamed at www.alcoafumc.com (Home tab/Livestream). There will be no formal receiving of friends but please stop by after the service to say hello to friends and family gathered. (Masks recommended but not required.) Online condolences may be offered at https://www.inmemori.com/csundahl-u64hp/tab-infos. In lieu of flowers, Jerry requested donations be made in his name to Blount County Habitat for Humanity (www.blounthabitat.org), Alzheimer’s Tennessee (www.alztennessee.org) and/or First United Methodist Church Alcoa (www.alcoafumc.com).
Charlotte Elizabeth Williams died Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at the age of 68. She was a devoted daughter, a loving sister, and a great friend to many. She taught for thirty years at Porter Elementary in Blount County and was active in the Blount County Education Association, the Tennessee Education Association, and the National Education Association, where she often served as a Tennessee representative. In retirement, she was an active leader in the Blount County Retired Teachers Association and the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association. Ms. Williams was a long time member of the Knoxville Choral Society and enjoyed traveling with them. She enjoyed reading science fiction, fantasy, and mysteries, and attending and organizing science fiction conventions. Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Ruth Williams, of Maryville, she is survived by her brother James Williams, of Bowie, Maryland, and by many dear friends. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Smith West Chapel. The family requests masks to be worn for the visitation. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and inurnment at 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
