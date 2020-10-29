Dorothy Hershberger Armstrong, 85, of Maryville, TN died on October 28, 2020. Her family will have a small event in her honor at a later date.
Shirley Angela Bridges, 71, of the Solway Community, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born March 5, 1949 in Knox County, the daughter of Rev. Allen Columbus Manning Sr., and Martha Jane Varner Manning. Mrs. Bridges worked for many years in medical management for several private practice physicians. She had been active with the Atomic Beagle Club. She loved to sew, garden and do all kinds of crafts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hall Bridges; brother, Allen C. Manning Jr.; and sisters, Bobbie Berrier, Louise Amburn and Anna Kincaid. She is survived by brother, Bill Manning of Gleason, TN; sisters, Judy Lewis and husband David and Naomi Amburn, all of Maryville. She is also survived by local nephew, Ron Lay and wife Kathy of Powell and nieces Robin Goforth of Maryville and Kathy Farner of Greenback, as well as several other nieces and nephews. Shirley is also survived by her loyal canine companion, Jamie. The family expresses a very special thank-you to niece and nephew, Robin Goforth and Ron Lay in their role as her caretakers and for making her feel so comfortable and loved. Family and friends will meet at 2pm on Sunday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service with Rev. Chris Manning officiating and Ron Lay speaking. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Leroy C. Cogburn, age 87, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Leroy was of the Baptist Faith. He was a semi-truck driver for several years. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Oma Valentine Cogburn. He is survived by brother, James and Dot Cogburn who were also his caregivers; brother, Charles Jr. and Poppy Cogburn of St. Louis, MO; sister, Louise and Bill Sentell; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Ken McCammon. Special thanks to Meals on Wheels, Asbury Place, Dr. Gardner, Amy and staff, The Mends Clinic, Donna, Dianne and anyone who helped Leroy in any way. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service. Fond expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Cogburn family.
Robert Leroy Crye, born May 26, 1926 passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He retired from the Rockford Co-Op after 33 years of service and several part time years after retirement. Mr. Crye was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1950 until 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Ada Crye; and brothers, Fred Crye and Floyd Crye. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorina Crye; daughter, Carol (Mark) Humphrey; grandchildren, Kyna Humphrey and Whitney (Will) Gratz; great-grandchildren, Luke Walker and Elyza Gratz; sisters Lorene Dixon, Pauline Douglas, and Gladys Waters; sister-in-law, Wanda Dailey; brother-in-law, Harold Yates; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Grove Cemetery Fund, 1801 Tom McCall Rd Maryville, TN 37801. Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held for family only. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
June E. Lane, 96 years old, passed from this life to eternity on October 28th. She was a well-loved woman who resided at Asbury Place in Maryville. She was active in the community and her church, New Providence Presbyterian, and worked for UT Hospital. June loved East Tennessee and all of her friends here. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Gillespie; and several nieces and nephews. She had so many friends that loved her greatly adding richness to a life well lived. A special thank you to the staff at Asbury Assisted Living for ten years of loving care. Per June’s wishes there will be no services.
Jessica “Jessi” Tierney McCausland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 17, 2020 with her mother and fiance by her side. Jessi will be sadly missed by family, friends, and colleagues. Most recently, Jessica resided in Groveland, California but she lived most of her life in Maryville, Tennessee. She was born in Urbana, Illinois where she resided until age five when her family relocated to East Tennessee. Jessica graduated from Pellissippi State Community College in 2012 where she was a Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member and graduated summa cum laude. Jessica graduated from Johnson University, Knoxville TN, in 2015 summa cum laude, and received a Master of Arts from Appalachian State University, Boone, NC in 2017. Jessica won the Outstanding Thesis Award in April 2018 at ASU for her research entitled “Interpreting Elkmont Historic District: A Case on Historic Preservation in the NPS.” Jessica held a strong Christian faith and she loved her family, fiance, and friends. She truly enjoyed music, art, making homemade gifts for others, baking, history, historic preservation, genealogy, nature, animals and wild-life. She devotedly worked for the US National Park Service having served at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, and Mammoth Cave National Park. During the 2019-2020 school year, Jessica was a history teacher (grades 6-12) at Xceed Preparatory Academy in Florida. Jessica was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, fiancee, and precious friend. She is survived by her parents David and Linda McCausland, sister Rachel McCausland, and half-siblings Patience (McCausland) Murphy (Tim), Heather Nourse-McCausland (Bill), and Joshua McCausland. Jessica is survived by her beloved fiance Joseph Kahrnof with whom she had many grand adventures during the last five years and with whom she truly desired to spend the remainder of her life. Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents David and Delores McCausland, Henrietta Reeter and E. Wayne Reeter, Sr., as well as her Aunt Laura Gordon McCausland. Jessica’s legacy will always be her Christian kindness, genuine caring, personal integrity, hard-working spirit, and true love she demonstrated to everyone. Jessica loved children and enjoyed sharing nature with them during her work as a Park Ranger and Guide. Jessica especially enjoyed her time at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and her work with the Synchronous Firefly events. She had served as a pre-school Sunday School Teacher at Broadway UMC, assisted with American Heritage Girls scout troop after high school graduation, and served four-years as a Junior Volunteer at Blount Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 from 10:30-Noon on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with the funeral at 1:00 p.m. to be officiated by Pastor Ron Fisher of Broadway United Methodist Church, Maryville, TN with the eulogy by Professor Jason Mead, Johnson University. Jessica will be laid to rest at 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Middlesettlements United Methodist Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Marlene P. Sellars passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a long time resident of Louisville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Sellars. She leaves behind 4 daughters, Martha Long and husband, Roger Long, Diane Long and husband, Donnie Long, Janie Norden and Jim Holland, and Lisa McAfee; 9 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at Louisville Cemetery.
Beth Ann Stephenson, age 57 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Beth loved traveling with her husband and soulmate of 30 years to Mexico and the Caribbean, Aruba being her favorite. She was an avid UT Vols fan. Preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Betty Frazier; sister, Diane Frazier. Survived by her husband, Bryan Stephenson; sister, Amy Hall; niece, Mandi Hall; nephew, Kyler hall (Ashlyn); sisters-in-law, Starling Stephenson, Vickey (Paul) Bale, Melissa (Mickey) Holder; nieces and nephews, Josh, Megan, Blake, Gabe. The family would like to thank the nurses at Blount Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care, Addison Grimm, Jack Weeks, Brittany Cameron, Nancy Carter, Ashlan Cosner. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, October 2, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Chaplain David Headrick officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.