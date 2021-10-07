Danielle Anne Guidry Caylor, age 46, of Townsend, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Danielle graduated from Northshore High School in Slidell, LA, where she played the flute in the band. She attended Delgado College in New Orleans. Danielle worked as an Underwriter at Intrepid Insurance Company, and she was a Surgeon Assistant with Westfall Oral Surgery. She was formerly employed at TGI Friday and was currently a private online child exploitation investigator. She was a loving house wife, mother and grandmother with an amazing sense of humor. Danielle loved her family, the New Orleans Saints, solving puzzles, mysteries, and loved all genres of music. She enjoyed nature and especially the mountains of Tennessee. Danielle found comfort in the Lord Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by her daughter, Gabrielle Maria. Survived by husband, Brian Caylor; sons, Nicholas Guidry, Christian Parrish; grandchildren, Skyla, Julian, Brooklynn, Keira, Zaylee, Aurora, Adalynn, Connor; parents, Daniel Guidry Sr. and Dianne Guidry; brothers, Daniel Guidry Jr.; sisters, Alesha Allen, Nicole Guidry, Melissa Keller; Nanny, Lisa Nestor Baudot; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 for Graveside Service and Interment at Tuckaleechee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at corner of Rudd Hollow Road and Wears Valley Road in Townsend. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
David "Hoss" Dennis, Jr, age 47, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was born October 31, 1973, in San Diego, California to David Ron, Sr., and Catherine. His family moved to Tennessee when he was 2 years old. He graduated in 1992 from Karns High School where he met his high school sweetheart, Lisa Sills Dennis. They married in 1993. Hoss was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and camping, he also enjoyed watching movies and playing video games and spending time with family and friends. Hoss was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He treasured his children and grandsons and embraced every moment spent with them. For many years, Hoss worked in the Senior Health Care division as the facilities director. In 2018, he went to work for TDH Construction as the Senior Living Project Manager. He loved his job and all the people he met along the way. His life was a living example of being Christ-like. He was firm in his faith and loved to talk about the gospel. He was kind, generous and caring to all that knew him. He was a member of the Smokey Mountain Church of Christ where he would often lead singing. His favorite bible verse is Mark 16: 15-16. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harvey and Marguerite Dennis, Bert and Evelyn Hasbrouck, Aunt Alanna Hasbrouck, father-in-law Jerry Sills and Step-father Curtis Moore. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lisa Dennis, Children, Halee Dennis, Emalee Everett and husband Dustin, David "Bub" Dennis, III, God-daughter Casey Woodby, Grandsons, Tyler Everett, Mason Curtis and Lincoln Woodby, Father, David "Ron" Dennis, Sr., and Step-mother Sue, Mother, Catherine Moore, Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Sharon Sills O'Barr and John O'Barr. Sisters and their husbands, Tamara and Lars Rousseau, Diana and Larry Yarborough, Heidi and James Arrowood, April and Paul Beck, Step-sister, Teresa Lovell and Allen, special cousin Matt Hasbrouck and wife, Tonya. Brothers and sister-in-law Mike and Melissa Sills and Dalton Sills. Longtime friends - Tim Hooks, Kevin Clark, Eddie Sweet, Kevin Mitts, Patrick England, Coty McClurg, Mike Shamblin, and many others. He has a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews whom he loved dearly. A special thank you to all the SICU doctors and nurses, especially Annah, Issac, Sarah, and Tanner at Blount Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Saturday October 9, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel: 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Charles K. Garren, 80, of Walland died on October 6, 2021. He is survived his sons: Timothy Garren, Robert Garren, and Heath Garren. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
It is with great sadness the Hancock family announces the unexpected passing of Gregory Trevor Hancock. Born in Louisiana, Gregory became a world traveler by virtue of his audio engineering career. His artistic nature for sound guided him around the world numerous times as he shared his love of music by working with artists such as Crosby, Stills & Nash, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Beach Boys, Taylor Swift, Third Eye Blind, Soundgarden, Limp Bizkit, Kiss, Rolling Stones, Moody Blues, and so many more. One of those people who seemed to know everyone, who had done everything, who had been everywhere, Gregory never knew a stranger. He told so many hilarious stories of his times on the road - had he written a book, it would have been well-read and loved! No adventure too daunting, Gregory decided after graduating high school to ride his bike solo from his home in Maryland to a attend his brother's college graduation in San Diego, California. He then attended the University of Idaho, studying architecture and photography. After working for an architectural firm as a draftsman, sight planner, and photographer while designing projects. Gregory drove to Alaska where he chose to spend the summer living out of his car in the Denali National Park. He worked as a guide and lodge brochure photographer and later returned to live in Alaska for several years. Having always loved music, Gregory attended Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. He continued following his artistic passion by designing sound studios before touring with the Rolling Stones on their world-wide Voodoo Lounge Tour in 1994. After retiring as an audio engineer and crew chief, Gregory moved to Tennessee in order to live in close proximity to his parents whom he loved dearly. His family always came first, and while living in Maryville, Gregory met the love of his life, Cathryn "Katie" Amspaugh, Heritage High School theatre teacher. He invested in the theater program both financially and physically. Although retired, he poured his heart into the theatre program. He bought a sound console, among many other items, which made had made it around the world on tour, and spent uncountable unpaid hours running snakes, cables, and wiring, making repairs and delivering top quality sound by operating the sound console during every Heritage High School theatre performance without fail. Gregory treated the students as if they were his own children. He loved each and every one of them, offering encouragement, life lessons, and guidance. Gregory taught many of the theatre classes at Heritage over the past eight years, endearing himself to the students who will greatly miss his unique sense of humor, his expertise, and his amazing ability to present concepts and ideas in a way that made students both laugh and cry. Gregory also took under his wings his life partner, Katie, and her two children. He became their "adoptive" dad and loved them as if they were his own. He became especially close to Alexandra (Amspaugh) Lee and frequently texted and phoned her offering bits of advice as well as that special "father/daughter" love. Because of his desire to help everyone he met, Gregory chose to work in professions after retirement which allowed him to give to others. His favorite position was working with Lincare's medical patients. He developed close relationships, sharing phone numbers, conversation, and assistance outside of business hours with many of them. Another of his loves was animals - all of them. He was proud "Dad" to three dogs, a cat, and two pot-belly pigs. Prior to his "new" family, he raised his beloved dog Thunder. Gregory and Thunder helped each other through many difficult times and Gregory treated Thunder just as he would his own children. HE cooked steak and chicken every day for Thunder and she rode everywhere with him in their specially equipped "Thunder Van". Along the way his desire to provide Thunder with healthy, American-made, no-additive treats, he begam making chicken jerky. It became so popular among his music touring buddies, including Brad Paisley, that he decided to invest in developing the treats through his founded business, Smoky Mountain Pet Treats. He called his jerky "Thunder Treats" and a beautiful photo of Thunder graced the label. This business created a sense of satisfaction for Gregory, who humbly proffered top quality treats at an affordable price, created by hand. He marketed them locally to both community members and stores, including Smokey Mountain Feed and Pet Supply in Maryville, Tennessee. His Thunder Treats were wildly popular and everyone referred to them as "puppy crack" because not only did every dog love them, they wanted more! Dogs would know him when he came and always looked forward to hearing him say "sit" after which he'd gently feed them his lovingly made jerky. While Gregory avoided the FDA by not packaging them for human consumption, his family and friends thought his treats better than the best brand of chips. One member of his family, while leading a Special Forces team in Africa, supplied the team with Thunder Treats as a light-weight, long-lasting, reliable source of protein. Every team member loved them! Gregory lived his life for others and his strong reverence for our Father guided him in building a loving, caring, string character. He lived his by own named "Platinum Rule": Treat others as you wish to be treated but better. HE taught everyone he met, including Hallerin Hilton Hill on the television show "Anything is Possible" Episode AIP 1318 (viewable on YouTube) that your attitude determines your altitude. Gregory was a firm believer that attitude is everything. Gregory was preceded in death by his mother Huguette Hancock, his brother Frank Hancock, and his beloved dog Thunder. He is survived by his family and life-partner who dearly loved him: Cathryn Amspaugh, children Zachary Amspaugh and wife Alicia, Alexandra (Amspaugh) Lee and husband Stephen, father Kenton Hancock, sister Karen (Hancock) Gill and husband Jim, brother Keith Hancock and wife Nina, and brother Stephen Hancock, as well as a slew of nieces and nephews and other family members. A memorial service will be held to celebrate this amazing, humorous man's life at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville, Tennessee, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021. For those who cannot attend in person, the memorial will be live-streamed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/StPaulLutheranMTN. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Kimberly Pratt Hart, age, 45, of Friendsville, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2021. She was such a devoted mother. Preceded in death by father, William Pratt; mother-in-law, Brownie Forsythe; grandparents, William and Edna Pratt, Fate and Minnie Gerturde Albright. Survived by husband, Ron Hart; daughter, Katelyn Hart; mother, Florence Pratt; father-in-law, Roger Forsythe; sister-in-law, Tina Sargent; brothers-in-law, JR (Robin) Hart, Tim Hart and Rick Hart; nieces, Amber (Taylor) Heckman, Jessica (Dustin) Spires; nephew, Samuel (Heather) Hart; childhood friend, Jeanne Patty Shelton and many more family and friends; special dog OREO. Funeral service 7:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Charlie Carpenter and Rev. Jordan Davis officiating. Graveside service and interment 2:00 PM Sunday at Allegheny Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
