Cindy Lee Fortney, age 65, went to her heavenly home on Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home, following a battle with cancer. Cindy, along with her husband and family were members of First Baptist Alcoa. Cindy was a legal assistant and secretary to the Honorable Judge David R. Duggan, State of Tennessee, Fifth Judicial District, Circuit Court, at the Blount County Justice Center. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Roy M. Trydell, and brother, Steven M. Trydell. She is survived by her mother, Virginia Trydell, her husband of 47-years, Damon A. Fortney, sons Damon M. Fortney and Michael R. Trydell, daughters Holly A. and Heather M. Trydell. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside memorial service to be conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM for family and friends at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, the Prayer Garden, Knoxville, TN. Guests are asked to please wear masks and maintain a social distance. In lieu of flowers, Cindy requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Deborah Jeffries, 69, of Maryville, TN died on October 7, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Deborah G. Tucker, age 64 went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Debbie was a kind and loving person. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Hubert and Lina Stallions, Joe and Cora Tucker; father, J.C. Tucker, brothers, Gene and Darrell Tucker; sister-in-law, Shirley Tucker. She is survived by her mother, Beaulah Tucker; brothers, Clayton Tucker, Monte Tucker and wife Mannetta; nephews, Matt Lawson, Shawn Bunkhead, Justin Tucker and Tamaria, Matt Huskey; nieces, Kim, Ashley and Jessica Huskey. Friends may call at your convenience Friday, October 9, 2020 from 8:00 AM — 4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service 11:00 AM, Saturday at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. David Hutsell officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.