James David Howe, 33, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 22, at his home in Townsend, TN. He is survived by his fiancée, Abigail Davis, her son, Tater, and their newborn, James Daniel Howe; as well as his loving mother, Samantha Christy; older sister, Alexandria Luciani; father, Robert Howe; brothers, Craig, Kevin and Chris Howe; and many cousins and close friends. He was a handsome, sweet, amazing man who touched many lives and didn’t realize. He is now singing with the angels in Heaven. He attended Bethel Baptist Church up until he passed. He will be missed by many and is dearly loved. He will never be forgotten. Fly high, Rockstar. The memorial service is being held Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Townsend, TN.
James “Jim” McMurray, age 83 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. Jim was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church and was a graduate of Maryville High School. He served his country first in the United States Navy, then the United States Army, finally retirement from the Air Force Reserve. He loved gardening, karaoke, and the outdoors. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jama McMurray. Survived by his wife, Barbara McMurray; grandchildren, Ashley Hotchkiss (John), Josh Watts (Jackie), Eric McMurray; great-grandchildren, Caden Burnett, Trenton McMurray, Dannel Watts, Emma Hotchkiss; brother, George Shaw; sisters, Marie Havens, Ruth Curtis Talley, Shirley Russell. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. George Macht officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Elsie Reagan, age 74 of Maryville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Maryville. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Marshall and Emma Reagan; brother, Rubble Reagan; sisters, Betsy Ledbetter and Virginia Reagan; sister-in-law, Frances Reagan; and brother-in-law, Orville Ledbetter. Her survivors include: brothers, Marshall “Ransom” Reagan, Luther (Lois) Reagan, and Ernest (Roxie) Reagan; sisters, Jane (Elmer) Long, Elzie (Craig) Christian, and Frances (Ray) England; and many special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 1 PM Saturday at Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery, Maryville for graveside services and interment with Pastor Charles Murrell officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
