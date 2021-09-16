Margie Ann Bivens, 85, of Friendsville, born September 12, 1936, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2021, she was home and surrounded by her children when the Lord sent his angels to carry her home. She was an active member and Sunday school teacher for forty plus years at Hickory Valley Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church family. She was such a blessing to all who met her, and she never met a stranger. She was truly a virtuous woman and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Don Bivens, daughter: Pat Dorsey, parents: James I. Crowder, Louisa and Bert Sheets. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Donnie and Deanna Bivens, daughters and sons-in-law: Gail and Mitchell Gibson, and Teresa and Sid McBee all of Friendsville. She had 27 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren. She loved and cherished each one of them. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to family friend and neighbor Clell Davis, the nurses at Blount Memorial Hospital on 4 North and 4 South, and to Amedisys hospice care. In the wake of COVID-19 the family request that everyone please wear a mask. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday at Hickory Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Carpenter officiating. The family and friends will meet at Union Grove Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Saturday September 18, 2021, for a graveside interment services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
George David Campbell, 93, died on September 8, 2021. A celebration of his wonderful life will be on Saturday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, TN. A painter, a horticulturist, a poet, a writer, a teacher and a preacher, David was a modern day Renaissance Man He was the eldest son of the late D. Rayburn and Marion Campbell, born in Washtucna, WA, in 1927. The son of a minister, the family moved several times before settling in western Pennsylvania. After graduating high school, David moved south to attend Maryville College in Tennessee. While there, he grew closer to the love of his life, Peggy, whom he married in 1950. David went back to PA to attend seminary in Pittsburgh, where he led his first church. After two sons, they moved back to Tennessee, where he led churches in Rockwood and Cookeville. He was the minister at Cookeville First Presbyterian for more than 26 years before retiring in 1993. He continued to lead churches in retirement, including Fork Creek Presbyterian in Sweetwater, TN. David was a renowned artist, who exceled in watercolors and pen and ink drawings. He has artwork all over the country, from California to New York. He especially loved the barns around middle and eastern Tennessee. In his retirement, he grew beautiful roses, wrote volumes of poetry, and taught all of his grandchildren a love of painting. David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years, Margaret, his two brothers, Jim and Jerry Campbell, and sisters-in-law, Janice Campbell and Charlotte Campbell. He is survived by his three sons, John (Laurel) of Bozeman, MT, Bob (Lisa) of Albany, GA, and Thom (Rachel) Campbell of Centreville, VA, and grandchildren Julie Campbell, Stephanie Woolsey (Cameron), David, Sarah and Benjamin Campbell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of G. David Campbell to Maryville College at www.maryvillecollege.edu/givetoday. For those planning to attend the service, we request that you wear a mask for your protection and others in attendance. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Lenard Lamar Gennoe, age 78, of Maryville, TN, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Julia Gennoe, and a brother Phillip. Survivors include sister Judy Young (Pat), children Tammy Hash (Dick), Steve Gennoe (Susan), Brian Gennoe (Connie), and Robby Gennoe. Grandchildren Hannah and Eric Hash, Erin Campbell (Nathan), Emily Gennoe, Riley and Nathan Gennoe, and great grandchild Harper Campbell, mother of his children Anna Rae Cupp. Lamar loved electrical work and was the owner operator of Gennoe Electric. Those who knew him will miss his antics. Friends may come by the funeral home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 3:00 until 5:00 pm to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family respectfully requests masks be worn. Family and friends will assemble for interment on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Nellie Long Graves, of Maryville, passed away September 16, 2021. She was born September 18, 1921 and will be buried on her 100th birthday on Saturday September 18, 2021. She was an avid bowler up into her 90's and received many awards. She attended Dotson Memorial Baptist Church for years. She was also a member of 3rd Street Baptist Church where she played organ and piano at the church. She always gave everyone the benefit of a doubt. She loved life and everyone and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was the greatest mother anyone can have. She went to heaven with a smile on her face. She lived a Christian life and was an example of what a Christian should be. She was the sweetest, kindest, person who always had a smile on her face. She was preceded in death by husband: Carl F. Graves, son: Benny Graves, parents: Otha and Pearl Teffeteller Long, brother: Gene "Bucky" Long, sisters: Clara Long Tucker and Kathryn Long Coatney. She is survived by her son: Gary C. Graves, grandchildren: Jeff (Jennifer) Graves, Kim (Aaron) Gardner, great grandchildren: Conner Graves, Kelsey and Lindsey Gardner, daughter-in-law: Carolyn Graves, and several niece and nephews. Family and friends will all meet 2:00 P.M. Saturday September 18, 2021, at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
The world lost a beloved mother Marie Elizabeth Tucker Lynn on September 14, 2021, in Elkhart, Indiana with her daughter Sandra by her side. She passed away at the age of 83 after fighting a courageous battle with Dementia. She was born to Horace and Maggie Tucker on Aug 22, 1938, in Friendsville, TN. She attended Everett High School. She worked at the U.T. medical center and also worked in the lunchroom at Eagleton middle school in Maryville as well as taking care of her husband and parents till they passed. She enjoyed going to church, listening to gospel music, and taking care of her loved ones and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter: Judy Cunningham of Altha, FL, Sandra Smead {Scott Sliger} of Elkhart, IN, Danny Cunningham {Pam Cunningham} of Friendsville, TN, sister: Dora Lu Hawkins of Friendsville, TN, grandchildren: Jennifer Allen of Fla, Jason Allen of Fla, Michael Smead of Elkhart, IN, Bryan Sliger of Elkhart, IN, Jessie Jefferies of Maryville, TN, Kristen Patty of Maryville, TN, 14 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Horace and Maggie Tucker, husband: Thomas H. Lynn, 3 brothers: Douglas Dotson, Lynn Tucker, and Tommy Tucker, 2 grandsons: Joshua Jefferies and Mitchell Smead, special niece and nephew: Maryellen Rose and J.R. {Buck} Tucker. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Saturday September 18, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Family and friends will all meet Sunday September 19, 2021, at 1:45 P.M. at the funeral home to proceed to Mount Zion Cemetery for a 2:30 P.M. graveside services. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
John Poplin, 80 of Louisville, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. John is known and loved for his strong belief in honesty, and his strong work ethics. He had many talents which include being a skilled barber, a mechanic at ALCOA for 36 years and having his own sandblasting and excavating companies. John has touched many lives through his work. His family and friends were very important to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ellen Poplin; sister, Delores Poplin; grandson, Joshua Renfro. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years Merle Poplin; Sons, Steven Patterson, Stephen Floyd; Daughter, Kathy Chance; sisters, Joy Miller, Teresa Cooper; grandchildren, Ashley Valentine, Daniel Barnes, Donald (Ashley) Chance; great Grandchildren, Grace, Ally, Easy, Earlee, Isaiah, Trinity, Charlie Rose. The family will honor John with a Receiving of Friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021 form 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum Chapel, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00pm with a Committal Service to follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Due to the current uptick of the Covid-19 virus. The family has requested that all attendees please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Fond memories and online condolences may be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel. com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.