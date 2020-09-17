Frank Leroy Connatser, age 92, of Friendsville, passed away Thursday September 17, 2020. He is survived by his sons: Roy (Trish) Connatser of Williamsburg, Ky, Troy (Judy) Connatser of Sweetwater, TN, Frank Jr. (Ann) Connatser of Friendsville, TN, Jerry Connatser of Friendsville, TN; daughters: Shirley (Mead) Nelson of Maryville, TN, Joyce (Brian) Bolton of Friendsville, TN, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Carpenters Campground UMC Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Aletha Faye (Rasar) Everett passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by: parents, John Clifford and Beulah (Kilpatrick) Rasar; stillborn brother, Alexander; husband, James Raymond Everett, Sr.; son, John Edward Everett. Preacher Faye (as she was lovingly called by her children, family and friends) was a determined fighter until the very end of her life. She was a faithful member of Piney Level Baptist Church. Faye was a direct descendant of the John Oliver family in Cades Cove through her paternal grandmother (who was a midwife) Cora Jane Webb Rasar. After the death of her mother, she was raised by her maternal Aunt Nanny (Kilpatrick) Burns and her husband, Ed Burns. Nanny and Ed Burns also raised another niece, Mildred (Harmon) Millsaps, whose mother (Grace Kilpatrick Harmon) was Nanny and Beulah’s sister. Faye’s Uncle Ed and Aunt Nanny paid for her to take piano lessons because Rocky Branch Bethel Church needed a piano player and this led her down the Christian pathway of singing in churches. Faye was a devoted mother, who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. After she married and had children, she taught her children to love the Lord, sing and play the piano, too. She is survived by: son & daughter-in-law, Jim & Lori Everett of Walland; daughter & son-in-law, Sandy & Ron Johnson of Seymour; beloved grandson, Conner Everett; special cousins, Ronnie & Donna Inman; special buddy, Brandon Rexwinkle, and extended family and friends. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice, especially Patti for their care and help over the last six months of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to Piney Level Benevolence Fund, 3527 Piney Level Church Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Friday, September 18, 2020 and from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 29, 2020 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at West Millers Cove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Everett, Rev. Rex Everett, Rev. Ronnie Inman, and Rev. George Macht officiating. For everyone’s safety please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Velma Grace Kerr, 95, of Seymour died on Sept. 11, 2020, at the family home. Survivors include her son, Andy Kerr; daughter, Barbara (Richard) Lindsey; sister, Lois Drinnen Rogers; grandchildren, David Lindsey, Andrew Michael Kerr. Due to Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be private with the Rev. Dallas Moore officiating. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie Charlene Crisp Lowe, age 71, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a member of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by: Parents, Fred & Mable Clark Crisp; Brothers, Cecil, Earl & Gary Crisp; Sister, Linda Porter; Father & Mother-in-law, Ernest & Edna Lowe; Brothers-in-law, Harvey, Sonny & Charles Lowe; Sisters-in-law, Beulah Lowe, Betty Thompson, & Marlene Teffeteller. Survivors include: Husband of 51 years, Robert E. Lowe; Children, Vickie & Steven Howard and Travis & Crystal Lowe; Grandchildren, Mason Howard, Sierra & Blake Buck, Chelsea & Chris Pereda, Heather & John DeMarcus, Hannah, Paige & Peyton Lowe; Great-Grandchildren, Chloe Pereda, Taylen DeMarcus, Carly Pereda; Brother & Sister-in-law, Ronnie & Darlene Crisp; Sisters-in-law, Clara & Shirley Crisp; Brothers-in-law, Max Lowe & Danny Lowe; Sisters-in-law, Ernestine (Ralph) Ball, Irene Purkey, Darlene (Dwight) Smalling, Bobbie Lowe, Judy Roddy, & Delores Lowe; and a host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Martha Jones, Heather DeMarcus & Kristin Crisp. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Minister Steven Howard officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Robert “Bob” Pryor Jr., June 28, 1945 — September 15, 2020 passed away in a horse accident on his farm, doing what he loved! He loved living on his farm, riding horses with his family and friends, working in his garden and being a great neighbor. Bob worked at Rohm & Haas for 38 years. He loved his Cedar Grove Church family and his Sunday School Class. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert & Katherine Pryor, brother Ray Pryor. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years Linda McKenry Pryor, son Robert (Eddie) Pryor, III (Hope) Pryor, daughter LeAnn (Mike) Cuccinello. He was very proud of his grandchildren and considered them is Legacy, Kathryn (Xavier) Pryor-Painter, Tyler Rahn, Andrew (Hope) Pryor, Cate Cuccinello. First great-grandchild Stetson Robert due in November. Many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Gary McCammon officiating. Private interment will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Cedar Grove Baptist Church Renovation Fund, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 5302 Nails Creek Road, Maryville, Tennessee 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
