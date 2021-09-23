Lexie June Cooper, of Maryville, TN, passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1937. Lexie is preceded in death by her husband "Dude" Cooper, son Gary Cooper, parents Ben and Dori Holder and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, special niece Jean Moss and special caregivers Robby and Penny Kirkland. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3pm at East Alcoa Baptist Church.
Christine Michelle Fugate, 48, of Greenback, Tennessee passed away September 9, 2021. She was born June 30, 1973 in Maryville. Although she fought many health battles, she was always positive and loved making new friends. She never forgot a birthday or phone number. She loved anything purple, sunflowers, and makeup. She enjoyed chatting on the phone and keeping up with everyone on social media. Survived by her mother, Vickie Bible Fugate; sister, Kimberly (Kevin); niece, Ellie Kate Wynn; grandparents, Bob and June Fugate, Betty Bible and the late Clifton Bible; Uncle David and Aunt Sue, cousin, Robby with children, Drew and Harli, Michael (Dana), Illana (Bryce) with son, Cash Carnes, Jayden and Tyler Jeffries; caregivers, Virginia Hauber, Deborah Stockton; special friend, Kerrie Presler. She is also sadly missed by her pet Libby. The family will receive friends at Springview Baptist Church from 11-1, Saturday, September 25th, with a Celebration of Life at 1 pm. Pastor Ben Ward and Rev. Adam Nicely officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blount County Shrine Club and Cloyds Creek Cemetery Fund. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Danny L. Fugate, 70, of Greenback passed away September 12, 2021. He was born November 3, 1950 in a tight knit agricultural family. His love of farming and John Deere tractors was his greatest passion until he married his high school sweetheart Vickie Bible. They built a beautiful life of 52 years while raising two daughters. He retired from the North Plant Utilities at Alcoa Aluminum. He enjoyed spending his days checking on cattle, working on equipment, and visiting with friends and family with his beloved dog Buddy. Survived by his wife, Vickie; daughter, Kim (Kevin); granddaughter, Ellie Kate Wynn; nephew/son, Michael (Dana) and children, Illana (Bryce), with son Cash Carnes, Jayden and Tyler Jeffries; brother, David (Sue); nephew, Robby; parents, Bob Henry and June Katherine Fugate; along with many cousins. Dear friends, Luke Dotson, Darrell Tyler, Randy Satterfield, Mark Prater, and Mike Lambert. Preceded in death by only three days, his daughter, Christine Michelle Fugate. The family will receive friends at Springview Baptist Church from 11-1, Saturday, September 25th, with a Celebration of Life at 1 pm. Pastor Ben Ward and Rev. Adam Nicely officiating. Dress casual as Dan was always in blue jeans and boots. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Springs Community Club and Cloyds Creek Cemetery Fund. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Lynda Marie Hall, 68, of Alcoa, died on September 19, 2021. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Justin "Cole" Hammontree passed away on August 30th, at the age of 40 in Chatsworth, Georgia, after a struggle with Covid-19. Cole was born to Marti and Tim Hammontree on January 9th, 1981, in the small coal mining town of Harlan, Kentucky. He would become the oldest of five children, leading the way through new experiences as the family settled in Maryville, Tennessee. Cole was adventurous, fearless, energetic, industrious, and determined as a child. In his teens, he found himself a part of a close-knit group of friends and athletes that would later make history on the football field. Off the field, he always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. After graduation, Cole took his love of both cars and taking things apart and turned them into a successful career as a mechanic. In his early 30s, he welcomed his first and only child, Colton. Cole faced indescribable challenges as a young adult. Many who knew him knew that he wrestled with addiction. He never gave up; always striving for the life he knew he wanted to live. With help from a couple of extremely generous friends, he received the treatment he needed and went on to tell his story of survival to others. The family is forever grateful for this gift of recovery. His path to betterment led him also to his love, Cristina Pressley. They shared a life and a home, with Cristina's two children, and their ever increasing brood of cats. Cole could fix any car, catch a fish (and fry it!), renovate a bathroom, give a cat a manicure, use up all your hot sauce, and love you no matter what. Cole is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Cristina Pressley of Dalton, GA (Ethan and Loralei); son, Colton Hammontree (mother Andrea Clotfelter) of Lenoir City, TN; parents, Tim and Marti Hammontree of Maryville, TN; grandmother, Virginia Hammontree of Greenback, TN; sister, Casi Hutchings (Nicholas) of Arlington, VA; sister, Cori Howell (Corey) of Milledgeville, GA; sister, Cris Stewart of Maryville, TN; brother, Cain Hammontree (Summer) of Maryville, TN; and eight nieces and nephews. Cole is preceded in death by grandfather, Reverend R.L. Hammontree (11/11/2002), and grandmother, Kerma L. Ryan (12/12/2020). Celebration of Cole's Life will be from 2:00 until 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road., Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Charles Prince, 61, of Maryville died on September 23, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville..
Sandra Rogers, 71, of Maryville, died on September 22, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home..
Raymond E. Russell Sr. age 79, of Maryville passed away, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the family home. Survived by wife of 56 years Cindy Russell; son and daughter in law, Raymond and Ann Jr.; sons, Scott and Ricky Russell; grandchildren, Chris Russell, Cody Jackson and Anthony Russell; 9 great grandchildren. Funeral service 2:00 PM Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Timmy McGhee and Rev. Wes Russell officiating graveside and interment to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Charles Ray Simonds, 75 of Maryville, passed away September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents: Norman Bergel Simonds and Minnie May Richards Simonds, brother: William H. Simonds, and sisters: Hazel Cook and Stella Kephart. He is survived by wife: Brenda Simonds, daughter and son-in-law: Crystal and Derril Coada, daughters: Deedee and Bridgett Kidd, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, special nephew: Norman Simonds, several other nieces and nephew, best friend: Gerald Brummitt, and the crew at Efficient Electric. As per his wishes no services are planned. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Carol E. Stewart went home to be with God on September 15, 2021, at 1:22 p.m. She was born October 10, 1948, in Kokomo, Indiana. She was a graduate of Kokomo City High School Class of 1965. Carol went on to attend Tusculum College in Knoxville, TN where she studied business and earned her Bachelor's degree. She retired after thirty years from ORNL in Oak Ridge. Carol was an active member of the Alcoa community doing volunteer work throughout her life in church awareness groups and loved spending time with her "Girls Group" lunch club. She was a faithful member of St. Paul AME Church in Alcoa where she served as usher, provided announcements and church bulletins. She also served with Living Word Ministries as a trustee for many years and did administrative work with that ministry as well. For many years, Carol had a very active praise dance ministry and used her gift to honor God and the spirits of others through dance. She is reunited in heaven in with her parents Claude E. and Peggy Liggin, daughter, Bridgette Grady, and brother, Bruce Liggin. Carol leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Douglas Stewart; children, Tanaya and Oronde Grady, Doug Stewart, Jr., grandchildren Anisha, Lavell, Charlotte, and Deontrey Grady; Abigail and Micah Vine, Mikale Demus, and DeErik Reed, three great grandchildren; brothers, Troy (Jane) Liggin and Eric (Tam) Liggin, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives to include the Liggin, Berry, Griffin, and St. Paul AME and Living Word Ministries church families. Special friends that became family: Mr. and Mrs. Jewell, Mr. and Mrs. Tate Brown, Darlene and Adriane Berry, Myra Hunter, Beverly and Lunch Crew, Joyce James, Sandra Hudson, Sonya Asbury, and JoAnne Winton. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow. Pastor Darlene Berry, Officiating. Pastor Adriane Berry, Eulogist. Interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Maryville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home www.foothillsfh.com
Mary Vera Wilson, 72, of Maryville, died on September 18, 2021. Survivors include her children, Vito (Trina) Sagliano, Jennifer Sagliano, Kari (Chris) McClain; significant other, Olin Watson; 8 grandchildren; sister, Barbara Hale; Interment was private. There will be a family-led Memorial Graveside Ceremony at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Pleasant Hill (Chilhowee View) Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
