Thomas Hazelwood, 62, of Maryville died on September 22, 2020. Dogwood Cremation. No memorial planned at this time.
Amanda Gail Murphy, 34, of Maryville, went home to Jesus on Sept. 18, 2020. Amanda was loved and adored by many. She is survived by her kids, Gavin and Bella; dad, Charles Tucker (Jennifer); sisters, Amy (Nick), Samantha (Gary), Kayla and Shanna; and brothers, Blake, Josh and Jake. Also survived by many precious nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles; and special friend, Julie Garrett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. We will celebrate her beautiful life on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at Grey Ridge Baptist Church, 2527 S. Carver Road, Maryville, TN 37801.
William “Shawn” Summey, of Vonore, Tennessee, 2/15/1984-9/9/2020 Joining father, William Howard Summey in Heaven and leaving behind mother, Fannie Holloway; children, Alanah, Alli, Alexis, Alyssa and Shawn Summey Jr. Gathering to be held at Toqua Community Center, from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Held by friends Amanda Warren, Heather Payne and Carolyn Cornine. Can contact (865) 203-6379 for information. RIP my best friend, love and partner in crime. You will always be in our hearts and on our minds.
Barbara Jean (Mitchell) Tipton, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 80. Daughter of the late Cecil and Ruby Mitchell (Teffeteller); beloved wife for 56 years of the late Dewell Tipton; sister of James (Anna Raye) Mitchell, Howard and the late Janie Bell, and the late Douglas “Bob” (Doris) Mitchell; daughter-in-law and sister-in-law to an extended Tipton family; loving aunt and friend to many. Barbara was a lifelong member of Oak Street Baptist Church, where she developed many lasting friendships. Prior to her death, she held the honor of being the longest tenured member. She spent her early years at Bungalow Elementary and Everett High School. She continued her education at Knoxville Business College with an associate’s degree in business. She worked for both Edward and Ted Williams for many years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Chick-fil-a, and UT football. One of her biggest joys was spending time with her family and her extended Oak Street family. Visitation will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Sunday, September 27th from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM with graveside to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Oak Street Baptist Church, PO Box 1117, Alcoa, TN 37701.
James Edward Wilson, age 82, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home. Preceded in death by: Parents, Thomas Everett Wilson and Hettie Lucille Wilson. Survivors include: Wife, Alice Faye Wilson; Daughter & Son-in-law, Missy Wilson & Jim D. Lovingood; Granddaughters, Heather Morley (Doug Morley) and Alison Lovingood (Kishan Bant); Sister, June Hammontree. The burial will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sherwood. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral and Cremation Life Center.
