Benny Eldridge born July 25th, 1943; age of 78 years old passed away from Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife Annie of 58 years, children Rita Riwitis (James) in Muncie, IN, Rodger Eldridge (Bethany) in Maryville, TN, Grandchildren Rheannon Hayden (Matt), Jessica Undem (Stephen), Great Granddaughters Kristin Undem, Ransia Undem, Virginia Hayden of Muncie, IN. There are no services planned at this time.
The love of family and friends permeated Kirsten Anthony Houston's life. He has left us special memories of love that will sustain us as we journey through life without him. After a hard -fought battle with diabetes, Kirsten Anthony Houston passed away August 28, 2021, at his residence in Radcliff, KY. Mr. Houston was born January 25th,1967, to Charles and Patricia (Robinson) Houston. Kirsten was the first grandchild for Wilbert and Eunice Robinson and for Charles and Elsie Houston. Kirsten's formative years were in Atlanta, GA, Miami FL, Moss Point MS, Pensacola FL, and Louisville KY. He graduated from Alcoa High School in Alcoa, TN. After graduation he joined the US Navy on November 4, 1986 where he served for 4 years. His first assignment was in Long Beach, CA and his final assignment was in Adak, AK. Kirsten loved his nieces and nephews as his own and they affectionately called him "Uncle Biscuit." He spent many hours of his time entertaining them but was always concerned about their safety and wellbeing. Kirsten's love for children extended to the neighborhood as well. There would often be knocks on the door asking if "Mr. Biscuit" could come out and play?" Kirsten loved his family and loved Alcoa, TN. His kindness was unmatched. His loving manner and infectious laugh will be truly missed. Kirsten was preceded in death by his grandparents Wilbert and Eunice Robinson, Charles and Elsie Houston, uncles, Calvin and Jerome Robinson and aunt Gwendolyn Williams and cousin Terry Robinson. He is survived by his loving parents, Charles A. (Annazette) Houston, Patricia A Houston; sisters, Angel Houston Franklin (Demetrius), Tahnee Houston-Smith (Ricky), Leigh Gibson, Mikal Gibson and Caci Bundy-Houston; a host of other family and friends too numerous to name. Saturday, September 4, 2021, a public walk-through is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 East Watt Street, Alcoa, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Richard A. Turney as the officiant and Reverend Terry L. Jordan as the eulogist. Interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Alcoa, TN. A white dove release will conclude the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 209 East Franklin Street, Alcoa, TN 37701 "In Memory of Kirsten Anthony Houston." Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Shawna Shae-Ann Kidd, age 38, of Maryville, went home to be with her Pop (Chauncey Parks), Granny (Ellen Kidd), and Papaw (John Kidd) on Monday, August 31, 2021. Shawna was a graduate of Maryville High School and Tennessee College of Applied Technology. She was a loving mother, daughter, fiancé, and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Survived by her 5 lovely children, Shayla Mariah Lee-Ann, Joseph Bear Levi, Anika Shyla Rose, Arya Violet Ann, Patrick Drake Wilson; fiancé, Patrick Wilson; mother, April Parks; father, Joe Kidd; stepmother, Lisa Kidd; brothers, Jason, Josh, and Daniel (Karen) Kidd; stepsister, Toni Dalton; grandmother, Linda Parks; aunts, Leigha Weaver, Janice Teffeteller; uncles, Frank Parks, Johnnie Kidd; several cousins, many friends and clients that loved her dearly. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://gofund.me/cfc0bd1a. The family will be holding a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Gloria Bell "Jim Dog" McDowell, 60, Townsend, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her son, granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a very special friend, Randy. She will be loved and missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cole Piper, 74, died Thursday, August 26 in Chautauqua, New York. Cole shared his warmth, generosity, wisdom, and easy laughter with everyone he met and treated all people with kindness. He lived a wonderful life—he was an extraordinary husband and father, and he leaves a legacy of leadership and love. Born in 1946 in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Cole moved to Tennessee to attend Maryville College. It was a formative choice. He planted deep Tennessee roots, and he remained devoted to his alma mater for the rest of his days, most recently serving as the College's Board Chair. Cole's life-long passion for history took him back to Pennsylvania for a few years after college to teach high school history, but he soon returned to the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. In the early 1970s, he began working in the distribution center of Proffitt's Department Stores, and though he had a great mind for business and worked his way up to Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, the relationships he built with coworkers in his more than 25 years at Proffitt's meant the most to Cole. After retiring from Proffitt's in 1999, his second career led him back to teaching. For 20 years, he taught various courses in the University of Tennessee's Retail and Consumer Sciences Department. At Maryville College, he facilitated ropes courses through the Mountain Challenge program, supervised the nonprofit leadership certificate program, and taught marketing. In all these academic endeavors, it was getting to know the students that he enjoyed the most. Cole was committed to institutions that make a positive difference in the lives of others. He was a longtime member of Knoxville's Church Street United Methodist Church. He was a past Chairman of both the Knoxville Utilities Board and Blount County United Way. He also served on the Advisory Boards of Emerald Youth Foundation, Helen Ross McNabb Center, Holston Home for Children, Episcopal School of Knoxville, Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, and Asbury Center. Cole is survived by Sue, his wife of 31 years; and their two children, Caroline and Austin; and his daughters, Jackie and Amy. He is also survived by his brother, Tom; and sister-in-law Sally. A memorial service will be held at Church Street United Methodist Church at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emerald Youth Foundation: 865-637-3227 or Church Street's Benevolence Fund: 865-524-3048. Cole Piper lived fully. He kept us laughing, and his integrity, generosity, and the joy he brought us all will remain.
Ben Robertson, age 94, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at home. Former member of Maryville Church of Christ, member of Eastside Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder at both. Ben served in the United States Army Air Corp from 1945 until 1946 during World War II. He graduated from Tennessee Tech University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in agriculture. He was manager of Blount County Co-op from 1951 until 1963. He owned Sterling Seed and Supply and co-owner of Foothills True Value Hardware and Foothills Ace Hardware. Ben was one of the founders of CBBC Bank and served on the board for 46 years. He was a member of Chiania Association, Blount County Beef Cattle Association, Blount County Soil Conservation, and served on the City of Maryville Planning Commission. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by: Wife, Mary Elizabeth Robertson; Son, Thomas Trent Robertson. Survivors include: wife, Juanita Robertson; Children and Spouses, Philip & Peggy Robertson of GA, Nancy & Barry Weathers, Dr. James & Joyce Robertson all of Maryville; Grandchildren, Philip L. Robertson, Molly McCullers, Amy Weathers Myers, Jason Weathers, Joshua Robertson, and Ashleigh Jervis; Eleven Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Edith Mae Scarbrough, age 88, of Maryville, passed away September 1, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Eastside Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden "Shorty" Scarbrough; parents, Virgil Monroe Russell and Myrtle Ann Amburn. She is survived by her children, James Earl Scarbrough, Albert Eugene Scarbrough, Janet Reneau, Kenneth Lynn Scarbrough; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Russell and Johnny Amburn; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021, at Forest Hill Baptist Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Wayne Rogers officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Marilyn Beth Slaughter, age 69, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in White Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Rose Leake. She moved to Maryville to take car of her elderly parents. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa and was passionate about the teachings of her Catholic faith. Marilyn embraced a career in management with Verizon for over 25 years. She as an enthusiastic collector of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and memorabilia- often meeting people throughout the country who shared her interest. She loved all holidays and turned her decorations into great displays for her friends to enjoy. She will be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor, love of animals, and her ease of making friends all along the way. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Carolyn Burke of Bel Air MD; 2 brothers, Henry Leake (Betty) of New York, Gary Leake (Kathy) of Georgia; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery with Father Adam Royal officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
