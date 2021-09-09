Clellena Bryant, age 57, of Townsend, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by her son, William Jacob Bryant; father, Clell Shuler; mother-in-law, Elvie Bryant. Survived by her husband, William Bryant; daughter and son-in-law, Adamae and Jeremy Nix; grandchildren, Charlie Bryant, Shala Barnard, J.J. Nix; mother, Betty Shuler. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the book and pay their respects from 12:30 until 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 and from 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Macadonia Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Millsaps officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
David Rowland Dennis, Jr., 47, of Maryville, died Sept. 8, 2021.Services will be planned at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Sam H. Greene, 83, of Maryville, died Sept. 9, 2021. Private services are being held. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
James Patrick Hafner, age 98, of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully at his home August 25, 2021, with family by his side. Jim was preceded in passing by his step-daughter, Linda Millsaps. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 25 years, Diane Hafner; children, James (Ellen) Hafner, Janet Hafner, and Irene (Doug) Cooper; son-in-law, Tommy Millsaps; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of James to AFUMC, 617 Gilbert St, Alcoa, TN 37701. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 865-970-2955
Gregory Trevor Hancock, 58, of Greenback, died Sept. 6, 2021. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
James "Jack" Jones, age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. Preceded in death by parents: Anna Myrtle Jones and Charles Mooney Jones; 4 brothers; 2 sisters. Survivors include, brother: Joe Jones (Darleen); sons: Greg Jones, Kevin Jones (Melody), and Brian Jones (Kimberly); grandchildren: Andrew, Juliann, Carson, Kilynn and Canaan Jones; several nieces and nephews. Jack was a 1965 graduate of South High School and a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Private service TBD.
Pauline Johnson McMurray, of Seymour, age 98, went home to be with the LORD Sunday, Sept. 5th. She was a graduate of Gibbs High School and Knoxville Business College employed by Poor Cox Baker, McCauley law firm and TVA. She was a faithful member of Valley Grove Baptist Church in Seymour since 1962 where she taught Sunday School for many years and loved her Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Pauline was married to the love of her life Jack McMurray for 57 years. Preceded in death by her husband Jack McMurray, parents, Susie Neal and Hobert Johnson, brothers Gene and James Lee Johnson, sister-in-law Ruby Johnson. Survivors include: Son Gary McMurray, daughter Gail French, sister-in-law Brenda McMurray and son-in-law Ron French. Grandsons Ryan McMurray wife Eleanor, Russell French, and wife Amanda. Granddaughters Heather Moore, husband Ray Moore, Jackie Stryker and husband Brandon Stryker, great grandsons Cameron Marshall, Cade McMurray, Bryant Stryker, Jackson French, and Connor Moore. Great Grand Daughters Katlyn Aistrop, Kassidy Moore, and Keeton French. Brothers, Bruce Johnson, Larry Johnson, sisters-in-law Gloria, Mildred, and Sandy Johnson. Nephews Doug, Allen, Dirk, David, Jeff and Edwin Johnson, Nieces Melody Wyatt, Kim Johnson and many great nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Dr. Nelson and Dr. Waggoner, nurse Deborah, Jason, and Cindy at UTMC for their care, comfort and compassion. Serving as pallbearers: Ryan McMurray, Russell French, Dwight McMurray, Cecil McMurray, Lester Hedrick, Brandon Stryker, and Ray Moore The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Saturday with funeral service to follow at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. Family and friends will meet 11 AM Monday at Eusebia Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Morrison, William Alphonzo (Truck/Bill) 65 of Alcoa, transitioned home to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was proceeded in death by loving parents Rev. William C. And Josephine J. Morrison; Rev. Willie J. And Nathel Daniel. Survivors include his wife, Tina L. Morrison of Alcoa; Son David (Angela) Brown Sr. of Harriman; Daughters LaTavia Morrison and Skylar Garner of Alcoa; Sisters Jessica Cash, Shelia Daniel, and Teresa (Michael) Smith; Brothers Ricky (Cynthia), Jayson Sr. (Betty), and Jeff Daniel. Receiving family and friends from Noon - 1 pm followed by funeral service, Saturday September 11,2021 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa with Rev. Dr. Joe L. Colquitt officiating, and Elder Bobby P. Fields eulogist. Mask and social distancing required. The remains may be viewed from Noon - 6 pm on Friday September 10, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
TSgt David Wayne Robbins (Ret), 64, went to his heavenly home unexpectantly on September 4th, 2021. A devoted and loving husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Born in Maryville, TN and resided in Friendsville, TN. Preceded in death by parents Wayne and Dorothy Robbins; brother Joseph Lee Robbins. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia Enos Robbins; children Shawn and Renee Robbins; grandchildren Colin and Cassandra Robbins, Landon and Evan Rascoe; as well as many family and friends. Retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, and worked at Power Equipment Co in Knoxville, TN for several years. A committed and faithful member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Maryville. Receiving of friends will be Sunday, September 12th, 1pm-2pm at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home, service to immediately follow with Rev. Ronnie Longmire officiating, followed by interment with Military Honors at Bakers Creek Cemetary. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael "Chad" Teague, age 38, of Maryville, passed away September 2, 2021. He graduated from William Blount High School, Class of 2001. From there he went on to be the true definition of a "Jack of all trades" anything from body work, mechanics, building houses, to painting and excavating. He worked hard at everything he did. In his free time he loved to hunt, fish and 4wheel. He had a heart of gold, great sense of humor and he never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his Dad, Mark Mikles; Grandfather, Johnny A. Finley; Great Grandparents, Rufus and Gladys Greene, Glenn and Juanita Finley; Uncle, Wesley Mikles. He leaves behind his beloved Son, Cainan Teague; Loving Mother, Angela Mikles; Sister, Shanda Teague; Brother, Marty Teague; Father, Landreth Teague; Niece and Nephews, Gage, Quinton, Hero, and Journey Grace; Grandparents, Joe and Donna Huffstetler, Norma Finley, and Johnny and Billie Mikles; Special Aunts, Rachel Torress and Wendy Wilson; Special Cousins, Addie Hill and Sarah Wilson; many other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Special family friends, Cainan's mother, Angela Householder, Mark Russell, "Ms. Tina" Tipton. He will be deeply missed until we meet again in Heaven. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 PM at the Smithview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
How do you tell the story of a storyteller? If you knew my dad, the first response would be: repeat, repeat, repeat. Max was born May 16, 1935 in Tremont, TN, the first of 4 boys and 1 girl. His childhood was not easy from a physical or emotional standpoint, and maybe that's a clue to how he chose his career later in life. From the simple education of the Blount County schools of Chilhowee View and Everett High, he went on to attend Maryville College and begin work for the State of Tennessee Welfare Department where he helped those children in Blount County that were poor and in difficult or dangerous home situations. He was a member of the TN Air National Guard 151st Fighter Interceptor Squadron. In 1962, he served in Germany as a mechanic for the F-104 Starfighter as part of the second Berlin Crisis. In the late 1960's he went back to school at Vanderbilt University and received a Master's degree in Social Work. He spent the next almost 30 years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for both the McNabb Center and Overlook Mental Health Services. It is impossible for us to know how many lives he either saved from suicide or simply gave the ability to live better over the years, but we know that several of his patients would regularly send him updates even after he retired and a few even went into mental health services as well. As a devoted Christian, he served his Lord through the local church as a trustee, deacon, and teacher for more than 60 years as well as multiple mission trips to build churches or houses. Finally, he was a devoted husband to Frances for 62 years, father to Eric, grandfather to Daniel, Ellie, and Silas, brother, and uncle for whom the word family extended beyond just relatives to the many friends and others he impacted through the years. So again I will ask, how do you tell the story of a storyteller? In this case it seems repeat, repeat, repeat is actually the right answer. If we all repeat the story of his life over and over and over through our own, we and those we help will all be better off. Max passed away on September 7, 2021. Friends may come by the funeral home and sign the register book and pay their respects from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM on Friday. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at Grandview Pavilion on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11AM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
