Mark Edward Ledbetter, age 85, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 peacefully at Asbury Place of Maryville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served 2 years and retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co after 30 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ledbetter; parents, Maynard and Mary Ledbetter; sister, Lillian Myers and brothers, Mayford and Glenn Ledbetter. Survivors include daughters, Jan Lee, Lynn (Doug) Tipton; step daughter, Ginny (Mike) Payne; grandchildren, Travis (Laura) Lee, Faith (Chuck) Burke, Christopher and Tanner Payne; great grandchildren, Scarlett Lee and Carter Burke; sister, Barbara Reagan and Brother, Luke Ledbetter and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Asbury Memory Care Staff (Beech) and CNA'S, Asbury Staff (Chestnut) and Avalon Hospice Staff. Graveside service and interment will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Tuckaleechee Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
James Robert Storey 53, of Maryville died on April 08, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
