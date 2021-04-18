Doris Jean “Nanny” Canada, 83, was called to her Heavenly home in Maryville on April 17, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinsons and Alzheimers. Doris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was born in Hughes, Arkansas, on August 17, 1937, and was the youngest of 13 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, G.J. and Myrtle Brewer, her siblings, and granddaughter, Amanda Bakken. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Jimmy Canada, daughters Martha Birdwell, Cynthia Weimer and husband, Rob, grandchildren, Allison Mittlestat and husband, Jimmy, Raymond Bakken, Miranda Herring and husband, Brad, and great grandsons, Andrew and Jacob Mittlestat. The family would like to give special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice for all their loving and supportive care, especially to Erin, Ferrell, Jan, and Julie G. Family and friends will gather graveside at Grandview Cemetery for burial on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Harvey Paul Hilman, age 61 March 26,1960-April 14, 2021 resident of Maryville, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Manila, Philippines and as a child of Naval personnel he lived in Chicago, Ill., Long Beach, Calif., Guam, and Annapolis MD. Harvey graduated high school and attended college in Southern California. He worked as a heart valve welder and in the food service industry. He is proceeded in death by Grandmother, Blanche A. Hilman, Grandfather, Charlie Hilman and his wife Faye, Mother, Virginia Bautista Hilman, Father, Paul Alfred Hilman, Oldest sister Natividad Blanco & nephews, Edwin Blanco, and Christopher Sullivan. He is survived by his sisters- Blanche P.Hilman, husband Joe Brien and their children, Alex, Arielle and Gil of Benicia California, Virginia Janet Sullivan, husband Steven Sullivan( Maryville), son- Daniel, Daughter in law Virginia and great nephew Jasper, and other distant relatives. Harvey had challenges in his life, which led to ups and downs, but he had a kind and generous heart. He loved his family, and he was loved by them very deeply. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace our dear Harvey. A private service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee, 1715 E. Magnolia Ave. Knoxville, Tn 37917. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Charles Hugh Jeffries, age 85, of Walland, TN passed away peacefully with his children and loving niece by his side Friday, April 16, 2021. Charles, known as “Spew” to his friends and community, was a lifelong resident of Walland, TN. Charles loved farming the land he grew up on and had a passion for machinery. Charles was known as the man to go to if you needed mechanic work. He instilled his passion in his children and grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his father James Lindsey Jeffries; mother, Mattie Self Jeffries; and granddaughter, Jaimie Madelyn Jeffries. Charles is survived by his loving children, Sue Jeffries Watson, Sam Jeffries (Kathy), Julie Jeffries Mason, Rob Jeffries (Renee), Ken Jeffries (Carol), Vince Jeffries, 12 grandchildren, and 13 Great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held April 20 from 6-8pm at Smith Trinity Chapel, Maryville, TN. A grave side service will be held April 21 at 11:00am at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Walland, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Rockford — Patricia Ann Rimmer, 82, of Rockford passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 16, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Patricia was born on September 28, 1938 in Birmingham, Alabama to William and Dorothy Hobbs. Patricia, known as Pat by many, built her life in the Knoxville area and was the matriarch of her family. She uplifted the day of all whose path she crossed. Patricia embodied the definition of grit, perseverance, and determination in all aspects of her life. She was a competitive tennis player and passed the hobby to her granddaughters. In her free time, Patricia loved nature and gardening. She was a member of Mountain Laurel Garden Club. Also, an avid reader, she was passionate about learning. Unwavering in her support and encouragement of her family, her inspirational personality shines in her legacy and will continue for generations. Patricia’s light shone in her kind, gentle, and loving caregiving. A nurturer at heart, Patricia loved all animals—especially her pets. She also cared for and was deeply involved with her granddaughters’ upbringing and adult lives. Spending time with her family brought her immense joy. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert “Bob” Rimmer; son, Terryl Rimmer (Theresa); 5 granddaughters, Nikita Weaver (Dennis), Celsy Johnson (Josh), Gabriella Rimmer, Sierra Rimmer, and Adriana Kerkstra (Preston); 2 great granddaughters, July and Aspen Johnson; and 2 sisters, Betty McFaden (Jim); Mary Hefley (Jim) and children. Patricia will have a graveside service at Berry Highland Memorial with close family and friends on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Bethel United Methodist Church at 2004 Amherst Road in Knoxville, Tennessee. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
