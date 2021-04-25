William “Willie” Brickey, of Townsend, TN peacefully passed away on April 24, 2021 at the age of 91. A graduate of Maryville College and the University of Tennessee, Willie worked for the Blount County School system for 40 years. Prior to retiring in 1993, he was the Counselor at Townsend and Heritage High Schools. Willie was a long-standing member of Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church and a volunteer at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center where he shared authentic mountain games with school children. Willie was predeceased by his parents, Leigh and Belva Brickey of Townsend and was the last surviving of his 8 siblings. He is survived by Alda, his wife of 68 years, and daughters Amy Conroy (Michael) and Bonnie Walker (Rick). Willie was also the proud grandfather of Anne Conroy, Amy Conroy and Bailey Lohr. A special thanks to all the people who have provided care to Willie for the last period of his life: Darlene Brewer, Sharon Plemons, Sharon Clark and Joan Ownby. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Townsend, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Rd, Townsend, TN 37882 or the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Dr, Townsend, TN 37882. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithLifeandLegacy.com
Eddie Lon Dillard, age 78 of Louisville, TN, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at the family home. Eddie was retired as a regional sales representative with Bridgestone and Maryville Rentals after many years of service. He attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed restoring vintage bicycles and wood working. He dearly loved his family and friends, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister, Dean Key and survived by his loving wife of 59 years, June Dillard; Son and daughter-in-law, Davon and Lora Dillard; Daughter, Monica Dillard Hurst; Sisters and brother, Freda Wilson, Julia Brantley, Darrell Dillard, and Connie Loy; Grandchildren, Callie Rhodes, Tyler Hill, Abigail and Emmaline Hurst; Great-grandchild, Rhydon Dillard. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared @ SmithLifeandLegacy.com, Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000.
Vada Sue McFadden Dunlap 92 years old was born December 22, 1928 and passed away April 24, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was one or a kind, always reaching out to help someone. She always had a light on welcoming anyone who came to her house. With her children, she didn’t care what we did in life as long as we were of good character. Preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Rev. Leonard M. Dunlap; son, Richard L. Dunlap; son-in-law, John Patrick Jones; daughter-in-law, Kay Dunlap; parents, Paul and Blanche McFadden; brothers and sister. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Judy, Steve and Betty; daughter, Susan Jones; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Weeks; grandchildren, Jody and Ashley Teffeteller, Kristopher Dunlap, Michele and Brian Danese, Shaun Dunlap, Allison Sammons and Brooke Rabotta; grea-grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Lanie, Alex and Rylan. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. For each of us it has been our honor to call her “Mama”, “Nan”, “Gran” or friend. Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Jack Hitch and Alen Tyler officiating. Due to Covid 19 please wear a mask. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
William “Leon” Effler, age 80 of Vonore, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the family home. Leon was born in Maryville on November 17, 1940 to Floyd and Marie Effler. He was a member of Island Baptist Church of Vonore and was retired as an Electrician after 47 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and loved square dancing, nature and the outdoors, gardening, and had a great fondness for his pet cats. Leon was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother and sisters, Andy, Carolyne, Geraldine, and Brenda; Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Theresa Effler of South Carolina; daughters, Janie Evans of Maryville, Yvonne Effler of Maryville, and Sandy holland of Jefferson City, TN; grandchildren, Heather Brown, Tommy Reagan, Nickie Effler, Katie Goff, and Bruce and Isaiah Evans; Fifteen great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Effler; sisters, Phyllis Sutton and Charlotte Effler; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other family members also survive. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at SmithFuneralandCremation.com, 865-983-1000.
William “Bill” Murphy age 90 passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army. He worked as a supervisor with ALCOA Aluminum for 38 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Hazel Murphy; siblings, Ralph Murphy, Ruby LeQuire, Zola Rae Spears and Faye Kite, son, Richard “Rick” Murphy. Survivors include his wife, Lois Murphy; brother, John Murphy; daughters, Cindy Reynolds (Jim), Kaye Brewer (Gary); sons, Michael Tuttle (Drenda), Terry Tuttle; grandchildren, Whitney Tuttle Turner, Eve Costner, Luke Caldwell and Kalen Tuttle. Per Bill’s request no services are planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Donald Hamilton White, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 22, 2021, at the age of 78, surrounded by loving family members after giving his all in a long fight against stage IV kidney cancer and bouts of pneumonia. After spending much of his adult life in Homer, NY, Donald enjoyed the last 12 years of his life as a resident of Maryville, TN. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Melissa (Morse), their teenaged son, Nicholas, and three dogs, Gracie, Oliver, and Sadie who will miss getting cookies from the Scooby Snacks jar at every turn. Donald also leaves behind his four grown children, Dr. Cherilyn White (Theresa Martens) of Clarksville, TN, Donald White III (Therese) of Corning, NY, Jonathan White (Kitty Huang) of Shanghai, China, and Daniel White (Amy) of Naples, FL, as well as his brother John White of Bolton, MS, six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his much-loved parents, Marian Garthright White and Donald Hamilton White, Sr. Born in 1942 in Virginia, Donald always considered himself a southern boy at heart even after moving to New York City at a young age. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1960 and was a 1964 graduate of Ft. Schuyler Maritime College with a degree in Nuclear Engineering. Donald was highly respected in his field of air and water purification. During his long career, he authored numerous papers and articles, contributed to over 30 patents, and presented his papers on nuclear warfare protection to numerous organizations including NATO in Belgium. Donald was a proud Freemason and longtime member of several Masonic and Order of the Eastern Star organizations. Brother Donald is a Past Master of Homer Lodge No. 352, and Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Cortland-Madison District 1995-1996. He was a Companion of Washington Chapter No. 29 Royal Arch Masons and was a Sir Knight of Cortland Commandery No. 50 Knights Templar. Brother Donald was well known for his ritual work. He is remembered for his Middle Chamber Lecture for Homer Lodge, which is a 45-minute lecture and done from memory. He was raised to Master Mason on January 26th, 1973 which made him a 48-year Mason. Donald loved God and his Lord Jesus and enjoyed sharing his love of scripture both as a Bible study student and teacher. He enjoyed baseball, caramel cake, butterscotch pudding, crab cakes, and anyone who knew him knew that he never went anywhere without his travel mug of coffee. He loved being the coach of his older children’s little league teams and he loved watching his “big boy Nicholas” become the young man he is today. Donald cherished his wife Melissa and thought she was perfection, and he knew just what to say or do to drive her crazy. She will miss that. Donald’s family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and care shown by the medical staff at Blount Memorial Hospital and East Tennessee Medical Group, neighbors, friends, and church members over these last several years during his illness. His family will hold a private memorial at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald’s name to the Cancer Community Center in Knoxville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithLifeandLegacy.com
