Betty Ruth Peterson Carver, age 88, of Greenback, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning August 7. She was a lifelong resident of Greenback, graduated from Greenback High School, and was pianist at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She was employed many years at White Stores in West Maryville and was a talented artist who enjoyed painting landscapes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Nell Peterson, and husband of 64 years, C.R. “Bud” Carver. She is survived by her 2 sons Mark (Martha) Carver and John (Barbara) Carver. Grandchildren, Daniel Carver, Christy Smith, Sarah Roy, Blake Carver, Rob Wilson, Cole Carver and7 great grandchildren and 2 special cousins, Dora Jane Satterfield and Carol Ann Hammontree. Friends may call at there convenience Tuesday from 8:00 until 4:00 p.m. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The family will have a private family graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Margaret Elisabeth Riden, age 93 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 7, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Witt Riden, parents Della ad Jim Wolf daughter, Darlene Riden, great-grandchildren Abbey Tallent, Brady Riden. Surviving children, Tommy (Diane) Riden. Edie (Allen) Ledbetter, Jenny (Terry) Tallent. Grandchildren, Wesley (Lisa) Riden, Jody Riden, Cory (Kelly), Tim Tallent, Niki Riden. Great-Grandchildren, Brandon (Kalli) Riden, Ashley Riden, Austin and Emma Tallent, Evan, Kinslee + Addie Riden, Great-Great grandchildren Sadaiah Riden and Kayden Riden. A Private Graveside service will be held later due to Covid-19 Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041.
Bonnie Evelyn Stephens, 78 of Maryville, passed away August 8, 2020. She loved spending time with her family and friends, along with baking, and cooking for all occasions. She loved her beach vacations and Cades Cove trips. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dallas Stephens Sr., daughter: Teresa Dawn Stephens Palmer, parents: William E. (Bill) Riddle and Dorothy Harmon Riddle, brother: John Riddle, and mother and father-in-law: John and Thelma Stephens. She is survived by her Sons: Dallas (Avril) Stephens Jr., Brian (Becky) Stephens, daughter: Missy(Mike) Taylor, grandchildren which were her pride and joy: Brandon Stephens (Melissa McCarter), Derek Valentine (Marissa Childress), Corey Taylor (Rachel), Dustin Valentine, Erica Stephens, Brady Stephens (Rainy McGee), Cowen English, Baylee Stephens, Braylon Stephens, Maddie McCarter, brothers: Ron Riddle (Bonnie), Dub Riddle, Jim Riddle, Dean Riddle, along with many other family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Murrell officiating. Friends may call at their convenience 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences and donations may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Ann Thomas, 62, of Louisville, died on Aug. 5. She is survived by her husband: Randall Thomas, children: Tonia (Nick) McCarter, Sonia (Matt) Webster, and Brittany Thomas. Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Ballards Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Scott Knight officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
