Cynthia Kay Gray, 57, of Friendsville died on Aug. 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Joe Gray, and daughters: Rebecca Knight and Samantha Reyna. Services will be planned at a later date.
Shirley Trotter
Shirley Kimsey-Trotter passed away on August 11, 2021. She was a born again Christian and a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. Shirley loved the Lord Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by husband, C. Ross Trotter; parents, Claude and Mildred Felker; brothers, Dan and Earl Felker, niece Becky Felker and nephew Mike Felker. She is survived by son, Greg Bales; daughter Kaye; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Donnie Luckel; nieces, Dana Felker-Crabtree, Donna Felker; nephew, Dennis Felker; granddaughter, Alicia Edge; two great grandchildren, Wyman and Bryce Fain; two stepsons and wives, Allen and Becky Trotter, and Phil and Johanna Trotter; two step-grandchildren, Evan and Allison Trotter. Receiving of friends and family will be on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918 from 4:00 pm until 7:30 pm Monday, with a Chapel Service to follow at 7:30 pm. Friends and Family will meet on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:45 for a 11:00 am Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com Christ is King!
