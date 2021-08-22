Tim Fancher 54 of Maryville passed away Saturday August 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Father: Bill Fancher, and Sister: Martha Louise Spradlin, he is survived by his Mother: Wanda Graves Holland, Brothers: Jim Fancher & Bill Fancher. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday August 24, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Long and Rev. Chad Teaster officiating. The family and friends will meet at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday August 25, 2021, for Graveside and Interment services. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Church. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Louise Headrick went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Born on September 28, 1925, she was a wonderful Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and licensed nurse. After leaving hospital nursing, she opened Highland Day Care in Maryville sharing her love. She was an advocate for the handicapped and Douglas Cooperative. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Headrick; "special" loving son, Steve; parents and all siblings. Left with our wonderful family memories are her son, Ronnie Headrick; daughter, Nancy Presley; grandchildren, Charles Matthew Presley and Christina King (Zach); great grandchildren, Little Sadie and Luke. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cloverhill (especially Angie) and Amedysis Hospice (especially Heather). Thanks for all the prayers and love shared with our mother. Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Blount County Special Education (Douglas Cooperative). Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum for the graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mr. Jay Steve Huskey, age 93, of Seymour, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on Friday, August 20, 2021. He was a faithful member of Prospect Baptist Church for many years. Jay entered the US Air Force in 1961 and served as an aircraft technician. He worked on the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter. Jay also served locally in the Air National Guard with the 134th Air Refueling Wing. When he retired in 1986, he had more than 25 years of military service and he was a Senior Master Sgt. He was a devoted husband of over 64 years, a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. Jay was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Valentine Huskey; daughter, Diana Walters; parents, James and Ethel Huskey; sisters, Ruby, Desmar; and brother, Burl Huskey. He is survived and will be forever remembered by his daughter, Linda Huskey; son-in-law, Gary Walters; grandchildren, Erica (Sherard) Orange, Eric Lon (Sabrina Julian) Perrin, II, Ivy Perrin, Jeremy (Krista) Walters, Adam (Meredith)Walters; great-grandchildren, Skyler (Alec) Kennedy, Brooke Perrin, Hannah and Sophia Walters, Hunter Walters, Evan and Sidney Orange; great-great-grandchildren, Preston, Parker and Paxton Kennedy. The family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN, 37920 on Wednesday, August 25th from 5:00-7:00pm. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the Huskey family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Scruggs, Ida 93, of Knoxville died on August 22, 2021.Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
Thomas, Cynthia Rose 79, of Maryville died on August 21, 2021.arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.