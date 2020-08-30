Myrtle (Green) Ross, a longtime resident of Hegewisch (Chicago IL) and Maryville TN, went to be with the Lord Thursday August 27, 2020. Myrtle is survived by her sister Joyce Spencer, her son Bob Tipton, Her many grandchildren John & Bette Walker, Robin, DeDe, Mike, Greg and Scooter Tipton as well as Mark, Jimmy, Chris, David, Kendra & Aaron Ross. She was Aunt to several nieces and nephews...Barbara Cook, Billy Beasley, Jason Spencer, Michelle Hamilton, Sara Beth Stafford, Shane Green, Phillip, Brian & Sandy Green, Patty Dossett & Stacy Green. She was proceeded in death by mother and father Frances and Pat Green, husband Wilburn Ross, daughter Sue Walker, sons James, Pete and Randy Ross, brothers Pat, Doug, Dick Green & sisters Peggy Cook & Betty Billowitt. Myrtle worked as a manager for Hart, Shaffner & Marks (Formerly Baskins) for several years in Downtown Chicago IL. She was a worthy matron of the Eastern Star as well as a devout Christian. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Maryville TN. Known by most as Granny, she was the grandmother and great grandmother to many. She was the head of 5 generations to include Bob Tipton, Greg Tipton and his children and grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 in Maryville TN at the Memorial Funeral Home — Visitation 5pm to 6:30 pm and a service to start promptly at 6:30 pm (everyone seated). Family and friends will all meet 10:15 A.M. Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the funeral home to proceed to Clarks Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 A.M. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Shriners Children’s Hospital website at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Condolences may be made at wwwmaryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Dina Sharp Stamps-Lee, age 69, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Dina loved her Savior Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of First Baptist Alcoa. Preceded in death by daughter, Robin Leigh Stamps; mother, Alma Louise Cable Sharp; father, Boble B. Sharp and brother, Rudolph E. Sharp. Survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. Special love and thanks to devoted caregiver K.J. McCauley and Amedysis Hospice workers, Janice, Evan and Chaplain Scott Payne. A graveside service will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery, Pastor Ryan Roach of First Baptist Alcoa and Amedysis Chaplain Scott Payne officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041 www.millerfuneralhome.org.
