John Logan Perkins 22 of Maryville passed away Monday July 26, 2021. He is survived by his Brothers: Johnathan Taylor Perkins (Aliyah Anderson), John Keaton Gibson (Hayley Lynn Campbell), Grandparents: Donnie and Sissy Gredig, Joyce Perkins Rogers, and Judy Felty. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday August 2, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Viki Lynn Weeks
Viki Lynn Weeks, 72, of Friendsville, TN has passed away Sat July 31, 2021 in the presence of family. She was married 47 years to Roger Weeks and was a caregiver at heart to anyone she met, especially her family. She was active for years in Community Involvement Team, worked many years for Levi’s, and retired from Tenn Career Center. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Bill Herrick and June Stafford, brother Mike. Viki is survived by husband Roger; brothers Bill and Kenny; adult children Laurie, Jeff, Shelli, Dale; grandchildren Cody, Chris, Ariana, Kiara, Tanner, Chelsea, Aiden, Tyler, Shay, Haley; family by marriage Bernice, JR, Johnny, Charles, Viva, Leta, Ramona, Anita, Gina, Terry, Jerry, David. Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at McCammon Ammons Funeral Home to sign the remembrance book. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, you can bring a card of remembrance or encouragement. Family and friends will meet 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at Holston College Cemetery in Louisville, TN. for a graveside service with Rev. Toni Clarke officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
