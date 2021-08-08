Pat June Brigance
Pat June Brigance passed away August 6, 2021, with her daughters Rebecca and Royce by her side. Pat was born June 24, 1936, in Hammond, Indiana to Rufus Blaine and Jessie Elizabeth (Blythe) Hicks. Family included brother Voyd B Hicks and sister Wilma J Violet. Pat’s family included husband, the late Albert H. Brigance, daughters; Rebecca Brigance, Royce Brigance Jackson and son-in-law Randy Jackson, the late Dee Irene Damron (Don). 5 Grandchildren; Jamie Haynes, Matthew Haynes (Christa), Phil Damron (Bea), Ken Damron, Cindy Bingaman (Les). 8 Great grandchildren; Mattie Garrett, Katie Garrett, Trinity Haynes, Edwin Haynes, Montana Damron (Shannon), Lisa Damron, Ben Simons and Abby Bingaman and special family member, Easter Edwards. Pat attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University where she met and married Albert H. Brigance March 31, 1956. She was listed in Personalities of the west and Midwest in the 1972 — 1973 edition and served on many boards including Eureka Rescue Mission, Christian Women’s Club and was Vice-President and President of The Eureka Women’s Club in Eureka, California. In 1975 Curriculum Associates published Al’s first Brigance Inventory of Basic Skills. For the next twenty years Pat diligently traveled with Al throughout the United States promoting all of Al’s educational and reading materials. In 1979 Al and Pat moved to Maryville, Tennessee. During the 1980’s both Al and Pat researched and published their family genealogies. This was a tremendous feat due to the fact that most research was done by visiting courthouses, cemeteries, libraries and churches and mostly before the invention of the internet, computers and laptops. In 1984 Pat worked in the gift wrap department at Proffitt’s Department Store in Alcoa and Maryville, and retired in 1994. Pat was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She and enjoyed every moment with her family. She loved the Lord and gave all the glory to God. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Honor Air of Knoxville P.O. Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912 or the Blount County Library 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and a special loving thank you to Easter Edwards. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mary Ann Buchanan, 53, of Maryville died on Aug. 06, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Alton Cecil Carmen, 95, of Maryville died on Aug. 07, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Janie Ann Nuchols
Janie Ann McClanahan Nuchols, 66, died on August 7, 2021 at her home after a courageous 14 month battle with peritoneal cancer. Janie was born on September 23, 1954, in Maryville. She was a graduate of Lanier High School and retired in 2016 from a banking career that included First American Bank, AmSouth Bank, and Regions Bank. She was the best wife, Mama, and Mamaw. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jewell Jones McClanahan; brothers, Melvin and Lonnie McClanahan; infant sisters, Erma Jewell and Willodean McClanahan; and nephew, Donnie Carver. Janie is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Stanley Nuchols. Daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Nathan Gentry of Greenback. Son, Brickey Nuchols of Nashville. Grandchildren, Brooke and Kevin Ogle, Blake and Dalton Gentry. Great-grandchildren, Hunter Harmon and Isabella Gentry. Sister, Lucille McLemore of Maryville. Brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Kathy McClanahan of Knoxville. Sister-in-laws and brother-in-law, Gloria McClanahan, Donna and Ray Perkins, all of Maryville. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, including special cousins, Joyce Ridge and Jean Kagley, both of Maryville. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jonathan Boone, Dr. Kyle Kleppe, the nursing staff of 12 East at UT Medical Center, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all of the love and care shown to Janie during this time. Per Janie’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Janie. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
