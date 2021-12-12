Wilson Dean Buchanan, 86, died December 8, 2021, in Maryville, Tennessee, with his wife, Donna, by his side. At his request, no service will be held. Dean was born February 13, 1935, in Waverly, Tennessee, to David "Tink" and Molly Buchanan. The youngest of 13 children, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1958 and served at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, as an instrument technician for an early warning radar system. After separating from the Air Force, he worked on the Apollo Lunar Module and Titan missiles at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Called to ministry, Dean enrolled at Freed-Hardeman College in 1969 and completed his undergraduate degree in Bible at David Lipscomb College in 1973. For the next 48 years, he preached and conducted gospel meetings at congregations throughout the Southeast, proclaiming the Good News and baptizing countless souls. For the past 17 years, Dean was an active member of the Eastside church of Christ, where he preached, taught classes, and counseled people in need. He always emphasized to "do what's right, because it's right." Dean enjoyed studying the Bible and Civil War history. He loved playing cards and dominos with his many friends and was a regular at Dollywood. Dean is survived by his beautiful wife, Donna; a sister, Ruth Crowell from Winchester, Virginia; a brother, Delbert Buchanan, of Memphis, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Amanda Baker, of Seattle, Washington, and Catherine Tedrick, of Greenback, Tennessee; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Rayden Tedrick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; their son, Barry; their daughter, Deborah King; their grandson, Jonathan King; and 10 brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean's honor to the Eastside church of Christ, Maryville, Tennessee, for furthering the gospel.
Ethel Mae Byrd, age 93, of Knoxville passed away, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the family home. She was a member of Greenback Memorial Baptist Church for 64 years. Preceded in death by husband, Rev. Howard W. Byrd of Greenback; parents, Luther and Bertha Montooth; four brothers and two sisters all of Indiana. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Greg Rose of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews all of Indiana and Ohio. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 15TH 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, Reverend Lon Shockley officiating for the Entombment Service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Katherine J. Linginfelter, 77, of Alcoa died on December 11, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
REV. ROD LEE MILLER, age 91, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Rod was a retired Baptist minister after 45 years of faithful service to his Lord and Savior. He pastored several churches and conducted numerous revivals through the years. His greatest pleasures in life were sharing the "Good News" of Jesus Christ, spending time with his family and friends, growing an extraordinarily large garden and sharing the bounty with others. He was preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Mildred Faye Miller; parents John and Polly Gentry Miller; sisters, Geneva Shirk, Minnie Miller and Dawsie Miller; brothers Oscar Miller, Erskin "Erk" Miller, Arthur Miller, Hubert Miller, Tom Miller, Hugh (Boots) Miller, Joe Miller and Wince Miller. He is survived by his children, Irene (Billy) Williams, of Knoxville, Ann (Ronnie) Dye, Johnny (Susan) Miller, all of Madisonville, Carol (Mike) King, of Sweetwater, and Jimmy (Donna) Miller, of Rockford; Grandchildren, Kelly (Allen) Rutledge, Dawn (Tony) Lane, Emily (Dennis) Cummings, Beth (Colin) Glennon, Maggie Miller, Brett (Emily) King; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Miller. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Ralph Patton, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, New Macedonia Cemetery, Rev. Wayne Trentham officiating. Memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for Missions, c/o Sweetwater Baptist Association, 696 Anderson Street, Madisonville, TN 37354. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Herman Pilkington passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 10, 2021, at the age of 86. Herman was a proud member of Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church in Greenback. Preceded in death by father, Robert Worth Pilkington; mother, Esta Millsaps Pilkington; brother, Ray Pilkington and sister, Rosella Pilkington. Survived by loving wife of 61 years Margaret Arden Pilkington; daughter, Sherry Pilkington Sherwood; sons and daughters-in-law, Jarvis and Deborah Pilkington, Kenneth and Teresa Pilkington, Michael and Donna Pilkington; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; whom he cherished very much, his sisters, Irene, Lula, Beulah, Lois and brothers, Vestal and Luther. Funeral service 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Reverend Bobby Kirkland officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday at Four Mile Cemetery for the graveside and interment service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
