William Henry (Bill) Bright, age 79, passed away peacefully and suddenly on December 17, 2021 at his home. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Viola Bright. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Wanda (Faye) Bright. His sons and daughter in laws, Rickey and Talehma, Bobby and Janet, and Jeff and Kim all of Maryville, TN. He had 8 grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Sister Ruth Carwile of Virginia. Brother and sister-in-law Mike and Brenda Bright of Rutledge, TN. Bill was a dedicated employee of Knoxville Utilities Board for over 40 years. Bill was a member of Third Street Baptist Church and attended many churches throughout the area. Bill loved his lord and is resting peacefully in his presence. He also loved to watch his Volunteers and the Atlanta Braves. Friends and family may come by and sign the book on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 11:00am — 6:00pm. A visitation will follow from 6:00pm — 7:00pm. Friends and family will then assemble for a Graveside Service and Entombment at Sherwood Mausoleum Chapel, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00am officiated by Rev. Ray McKehan. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Louise M. Phillips, age 94, of Maryville, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Fairpark Healthcare Center. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Maryville, TN., Louise was an avid quilter, and a very talented gardener, and she loved all of her family. Louise is preceded in death by husbands, Arnold Tilley, Harley Lyons and Rev. Morgan Phillips; son Victor Tilley, stepson Morgan Phillips; four brothers and three sisters; stepson-in-law Dale Roberto. Survivors include son Dennis Tilley; step-children, Sarah Roberto, Mark Phillips (Laurie), Bill Lyons, Harleen Hoole. Granddaughter Cindy Garner. Great grandsons, Ryan Garner and Eli Garner and many nieces and nephews. The family will assemble for a Graveside Service and Entombment at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:00pm officiated by Rev. Tom Robbins. The family ask in lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, www.Stjude.org, (800)822-6344. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.