Martha Pearl Cobb, age 91 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Born in 1930 in Cookeville TN, she graduated from Maryville College in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She completed a master's degree in curriculum and instruction at the University of Tennessee. In July of 1955, she married Charles A. Cobb. She and Charles planted roots in Maryville and raised their son Joe David. Martha and Charles remained loving partners until his death in 2004. She began a 40-year teaching career at Alcoa Schools in 1954 and taught economics, government, legal issues, world history and psychology. Martha always had high expectations for her students. She also was known for her sense of humor in relating stories of the fictional beleaguered student "Lulu Tillyockus." Martha served as the president of the Alcoa Education Association, as a liaison teacher with the Tennessee State Board of Education, chair of the AHS Social Studies Department, Student Council sponsor, president of Delta Kappa Gamma, and on the Maryville College Alumni Board. She was named a Teacher of the Year finalist by the Tennessee Department of Education and received the first Tennessee Bar Association award to a high school teacher for promoting better understanding of the legal system. Martha was a highly regarded professional throughout the region and shared her expertise with other education professionals. She retired in 1994, and continued to serve the Blount County community as an active member of the Chilhowee Club for over 26 years and, Blount County Retired Teachers' Association. In 2019, Martha received a special Legacy of Service Award from the Alcoa City Schools Foundation. Becoming a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville in 1954, Martha served the congregation as an Elder, Deacon, Welcome Table volunteer, and PWC moderator, and as the go-to person when any task needed to be undertaken and done well. She was also a well-known and loved fixture at the Blount Memorial Cancer Center. As a "pink lady" volunteer with the Blount Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, she provided over 26 years of service amassing over 4,500 hours of volunteering service. Martha always provided a welcoming and reassuring presence for patients and family members receiving treatment at the hospital. She also provided her famous Chex mix, fudge and other goodies to the Cancer Center staff and fellow volunteers. She is survived by her son Joe David Cobb, wife Traci and two granddaughters Lauren and Cecilia. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28th at New Providence Presbyterian Church with Dr. Emily Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends in Westminster Hall following the service. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation, 907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37801 to support Cancer patients in our community or to the Blount County Retired Teachers Associations' Scholarship Fund, 853 Summer Hill Drive, Friendsville, TN 37737. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville in charge 865-982-6812.
Terry Gardner, age 55, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Life Care of Blount County. Terry was a 1984 graduate of Heritage High School. He was a Maintenance Supervisor of Plants 203 and 204 at Denso, with 30 years of service. Terry was the coach of the Heritage High School Shooting Team, an official with the USA swimming and GKAISA for 10 years and started the Archery Club at Maryville Junior High School. He enjoyed hiking, hunting, bow fishing, and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Odell Gardner, Carl and Ramona Akins. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Denise King Gardner; daughter and son-in-law, Mallory Gardner Feigl and Tobias Feigl; son, William Gardner; parents, Lee and Beryl Gardner; brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Tracy Gardner; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Buster and Sandy King; nieces and nephew, Devon and Hannah Gardner, Morgan Gardner. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Grandview Pavilion with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Interment at Piney Level Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Kenneth "Red" Jennings age 92 of Maryville went to join his heavenly father on December 23rd 2021. He was retired from ALCOA as an electrician and a longtime member of Everett Hills Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Jane Jennings; daughter, Connie Beth Goins; granddaughter, Danielle Word; parents Buel and Edna Jennings; brothers, Charles And Ray Jennings; sister, Martha Jennings Tucker. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Fran Jennings; son-in-law, Roger Goins; granddaughters, Ashley Goins and Lisa Norris; grandsons, Chad (Mai-linh) Goins, Joey (Sarah) Jennings; great-granddaughters, Kadie Buchanan, Madison and Morgan Norris, Meghan Jennings; great-grandsons, Cain and Eli Burchfield, Dominic and Ty Goins, Carter and Jack Jennings. The family will receive friends Tuesday at Everett Hills Baptist Church from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. with services to follow at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum 3:00 P.M. for the entombment service. The family would like to thank the great staff of both Morning View Transitional Care Unit and Amedisys Hospice for their great care of Ken. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Kenneth C. Whitehead, age 79 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center. Kenneth was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed with Kerns Bakery for 27 years and retired from the Blount County Highway Department. He loved scroll saw art, woodworking art, golf, travel, his special pet Lottie. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pearl Whitehead; brother, James Whitehead; and brother-in-law, Charles Gray. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Julia Whitehead; daughters and sons-in-law, Charae and Ray Timmerman of of Greenville, SC, and Belinda and Timmy Carruba of Ackworth, GA; grandchildren and spouses, Zach and Melissa Hancox, Andrew Hancox, Alex and Emily Carruba, and Kelsea Carruba; great-grandchildren, Charli and Jake Hancox of SC., brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Juanita Whitehead of Maryville, Stanley and Darlene Whitehead of Maryville, Winfred and Liz Whitehead of Georgia, and Paul Whitehead of Maryville; Sister, Brenda Gray of Maryville; and special nieces and nephews; The family and all friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered in Kenneth's name to the Lupus Foundation. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
