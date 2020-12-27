Frank R. Henry, age 82, Retiree of Alcoa Aluminum company and longtime resident of Alcoa, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Frank was preceded in death by wife Peggy Payne Henry, survived by wife Betty Rogers Cunningham Henry, children Vikki (Jesse) Fussell, Chuck (Ann) Henry, Alan Henry, Reba Cunningham Smith, and Carlos (Teresa) Cunningham. Grandchildren Jonathan Henry, Chris (Rachel) Webb, Autumn Henry, Katie (Wess) Davenport, Abby (Austin) Brenller, Travis Cunningham, Tiffany Bryant, Taylor Cunningham, and Andrew Henry. Seven great grandchildren and several beloved nieces, nephews, and family friends. Family and friends may call at their convenience, 2:00pm - 5:00pm Tuesday, December 29th and 8:00am - 1:00pm, Wednesday, December 30th. The Family and friends will then assemble for a graveside service and interment at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at 3:00pm, with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.
Mary H. Gibson Lewelling, age 73, of South Knoxville, passed away December 26, 2020 at her home. Mary was a devoted follower of Jesus and a longtime member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family in the Smoky Mountains and motorcycle riding with her husband and church friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Stephanie Lewelling Lane; parents, Robert and Edith Gibson; sisters, Freida McCarter, Lois Smith, Charlotte Cannon and brother, Jimmy Gibson. Mary is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ted Lewelling; daughter and favorite son-in-law, Kim and Randy Cupp; grandchildren, Jordan Cupp and Alex and Lindsee Hatfield; great-grandson, Grayson Sawyer Walton; sisters, Ima McNutt, Dot McNutt, Glenda Johnson, Pat Gibson, Barbara Brink; brothers, Bob Gibson, Michael Gibson and Rick Gibson. Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 PM. Rev. Donnie Walker officiating. Interment will be at a later date at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 www.berryhighlandsouth.com
