JoAnn Hill Black, passed away December 4, 2021, at Clover Hill Senior Living, surrounded by family. She was born October 8, 1940 in Sevierville, TN. She was a faithful member of Madison Ave Baptist Church. JoAnn worked as an RN at East TN Baptist Hospital where she retired in June 1999. She then worked at TN Valley Eye Center until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Blanche Hill and mother and father in law, EH and Margaret Irene Fuller Black. Survivors include husband, Kyle Black; daughters, Teresa Black, Cynthia and Steve Pyle; grandson, Jared Jones, Adam and Zack Pyle; sisters, Pat Hill McIntosh and husband, Randall, Linda Hill Morgan; several brothers in law and sisters in law and a host of nieces, nephews and many close friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clover Hill Senior Living for their loving care the past 3 years. A special thanks to her sitters, Brittany, Nikki and Juanita for caring for her so lovingly in her final days. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 58014 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919, act.alz.org. Graveside service and interment 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Greenback. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
KENNETH LOWELL CARVER peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus on 11/27/2021. His heart couldn't work to give of his soul any longer. Ken was a loving and giving Son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Janis Carver, brother Charles E. (Minnie) Carver, sisters Terry Ramsey, Kay (Wayne) Huffstetler; children (by age) Derrick Fortner, April (Chuck) Hurst, Chris Carver, Wendi (Doug) Hemphill, Ariel McKelvey, and 11 grandchildren and special nephews, nieces, cousins, and family. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Rilo Carver and Helen Hitch Carver Wolfe, sisters Wanda Cable and Barbara Delozier. Ken was an electrician by trade and an amiable and attentive caretaker to all that called on him, for help, prayer, or encouraging instruction from childhood to his last days. He continues to be giving in death as an Organ/tissue donor so that others may live and prosper in life. He graduated Maryville High and served in the US Army. He believed in and donated to St Judes, Veteran charities, and Shriners, as they were close to his heart. If the desire is felt, please give to such a charity in his name.
Wallace G. Johnson, age 72, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a proud Vietnam veteran serving in the United States Army and was a member of Everett Hills Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline K. Johnson; step-daughter, Brandy Nicole Estes; sister-in-law, Glenda F. Murrell; parents, Wallace and Mary Johnson; Survived by his loving wife, Rhoda A. Johnson; step-son, Jamey Estes; granddaughter, Kelsea M. Estes; brother, Larry Johnson; sister-in-law, Georgia (David) Hamilton; nieces, Cherrie (Kenny) Hilliard, Chrystal (Anthony) Spangler, Carrie Johnson, and Sherree (Wiley) Glover; nephews, Jeremy Murrell, Christopher (Miyuki) Johnson, David Hamilton, and Nathan (Sara) Hamilton; several great nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call at their convenience Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 9:00am until 4:00pm at Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00am on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery for the Graveside service and Interment with special thanks to Pastor Lawrence Adams for officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
SSGT First Class Donald Ray Reed, Sr., age 80, of Maryville, passed away December 3, 2021 at the family home. Don proudly served his country for 25 years in the Army with 3 tours in Vietnam. Preceded in death by parents, B.A. and Emma Latham Reed; first wife, Faye Burgess Reed; brothers, Melvin, Andrew, Albert, James, Billy and Ben Reed; sister, Wanda Potter. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; sons and spouses, Donald Jr. and Lisa Reed, Ronald and Diane Reed, Jeff, Steve and Derick; step daughter, Annette Fritts and Tony Maccarino; grandsons, Eric and Matt; sister in law, Joyce Reed; sisters and brothers in law, Mary and Tom McMillian and Dana and Jerry Stooksbury; several in laws, nieces and nephews. Don requested no flowers, instead make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, Don always worried about people being hungry or cold. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Mark Martin officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at East TN Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.