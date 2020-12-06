Robert L. Endsley age 88 passed on to his Heavenly home on December 4, 2020. He loved and served the Lord with all his heart and was a dedicated member of Unitia Free Saints Holiness church. He proudly served in the US Navy from 1951-1955. Robert dearly loved his family, his friends and neighbors, and the community of Friendsville where he was born and lived all his life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine of 65 years, his parents Herbert and Lola Endsley, siblings Howard, Betty, and Jerry. He is survived by his brother Jewel Endsley, children: Wayne (Susan) Endsley, Teresa (Dale) Buchanan, Randall (Yvonne) Endsley, and Tina (Darryl) Kessock, grandchildren: Jason, Misti, Corey, Monica, Meghan, Alex, Tiffany and Josh, great grandchildren: Chloe, Joslyn and Hadleigh. Special niece: Martha Lynn Guider and special friend Dr. Wayne Witt. Funeral services will be on Facebook Live at R.I.O. East Church website on Tuesday December 8th at 12 noon. Family and friends are then welcomed to attend the graveside service at Unitia Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Mary Ann Head, age 80 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Ida Flanary; brothers, James V. Flanary Jr., Dewey H. Flanary, Alvin Donald Flanary, Charles Herman Flanary and wife Shirley; sisters, Marie Hill and husband Clyde, Mayleen Flanary, Imojean Flanary, Geri Flanary and husband Albert. Survivors include her husband, Frederick Darius Head; daughters, Tammy Vandenberg and husband Kase, Kim Dyer and husband Troy; granddaughter, Ashley Vandenberg; brother, Harry Lynn Flanary and wife Roxie; sister-in-law, Colleen Flanary; special nephew, Barry Flanary; several nieces and nephews. A private entombment service will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Scott Kidd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Harry H. Kidwell, age 92 of Maryville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He attended Broadway United Methodist Church, was a past member of Rowlesburg Lodge #165 A.F. & A.M., Rowlesburg, WV, 32nd Degree Mason, Valley of Wheeling, Orient of West Virginia, OSIRIS SHRINE AAONMS of Wheeling, WV for over 60 years. He was active in establishing the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department, was a member of the Townsend Chamber of Commerce, Townsend Planning Commission and The Blount County Public Building Authority. Harry enjoyed his volunteer work at the Sugarlands Visitor Center in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and also assisted in some programs at the Townsend Visitor Center. He was a veteran of the Army and served in the Korean War. In his career, he was initially employed by the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Company and later by National Airlines Company as a Senior Station Manager at various Airports around the country. He also worked in a sales role for Southeastern Hydraulics before retiring and helping his wife at her business, The Nawger Nob, Inc. in Townsend, TN. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Kidwell and son, Joseph Kidwell. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karolyn and Michael Wood; grandchildren, Matthew Wood (Heather); great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Wood, Caleb Wood. Friends and family can call at their convenience on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will assemble for a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/ or Second Harvest Food Bank of East TN, https://community.secondharvestetn.org/pages/givingtuesdaynow-2020 Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Andrew Jackson "Jack" Whitehead, age 88, went home to meet Jesus and he was ready for the trip on December 05, 2020. He has many people waiting to see him including his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Vera Wilma (Chambers) Whitehead and his only son, Terry Lynn Whitehead. And many other family members as well. A.J. "Jack" grew up in the Happy Valley community and served proudly in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years at Lackland Airforce Base in California. He worked for the Maryville Police Department for 32 years where he retired and loved the comraderies of his fellow police officers. His last 2 years spent, were at Clover Hill Senior Living where he made and met many wonderful friends and never met a stranger. He even received the nickname "The Mayor of Clover Hill" from the staff there. A special thank you to Clover Hill Senior Living for taking great care of him in the last years of his life. He will always be remembered by two of his favorite sayings; "My Oh My" and, when his grandchildren would ask him his name, he would reply: "Andrew Jackson Jefferson Jones Harrison Wilson Gooseberry Holmes!". He was also preceded in death by his parents; Jeff and Lily Burddell Whitehead; brother, Coleman Whitehead; sisters, Virginia Rasnick and Kathleen Herron. He is survived by his two caring daughters; Debbie Watson and husband, Rocky Watson; and Donna Lea Martin; His four beautiful grandchildren; Ryan Watson, Beth and Bryan Roach, Shea Whitehead, and Derek Martin; His adorable great grandchild, Piper Joan Watson; and favorite pet, Lucy. The Family and friends of Jack will assemble at the Pavilion at Grandview Cemetery for graveside services at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with Rev. Chris Pass, Rev. Ricky Rutherford, and Jeff Carroll officiating. During this time it is asked that social distancing and face masks be observed for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Jack's name to Grandview Baptist Church at 2208 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville TN. 37803. Fond memories and condolences may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
