Laura A. Connatser, age 82, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home in Orlando, FL. Laura was a retired insurance adjuster and a member of Oasis Baptist Church in Orlando. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orie Wilson and Faye Elizabeth Connatser; son, Robert L. Wishart, Jr.; sister, Una Faye Connatser; brothers, Roy, Paul, and Lemuel Connatser. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Jordan (Keith); grandchildren, Joshua Jordan of Orlando, FL, Megan Jordan Swinney of Nashville, TN; great-grandchild, Jaxson Jordan; brother, Owen Connatser of Orlando, FL; sister Rubyee Connatser of Alexandria, VA. The family will have a private service. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Darrell L. Cooper, an American Veteran, passed away on January 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Cooper and brother, Kurt Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Suzan Cooper; children, RJ Cooper, Daye Cooper (Mathew); his grandchildren who were his greatest joy, James Roberts, Tucker Cooper, Adam Roberts, Jude Roberts, Eden Roberts, Hunter Cooper; brothers, Troy Cooper and Kevin Cooper; mother-in-law, Dreama Gills. May he rest in peace. The family will have a private gathering. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Taylor, James Lee 71, of Rockford died on Jan. 30, 2021. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.