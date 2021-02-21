Douglas Allan Cathcart, 61 of Maryville, passed away February 19, 2021 following complications from brain cancer surgery. Doug loved riding his Harley, good music and concerts at The Shed. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a 27 year employee of Denso Manufacturing. Doug loved his family and many friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by grandparents, Eva and Paul Ray; Essie and Jim Cathcart; beloved mother, Helen Cathcart. Survived by father, Buddy Cathcart; sisters, Pat and Wayne Flynn, Brenda Cathcart and partner Darlene Baybarz; daughter, Cassanderia Cathcart; son, Al and Chrissy Baxter; granddaughter, Kamari; nephews, Jacob Cathcart, Brad and Jessi Flynn and their children Elyza and Gavyn Flynn; girlfriend, Janet Mitchell and her children; granddaughter, Rayleigh Archer who he loved dearly. Also survived by faithful dog Baby and several cousins and their families. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at Mcammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 1:00 PM Tuesday at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Lynn (Rule) Newman passed away peacefully at her home in Etowah at the age of 88 on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born to Maude and William H. Rule of Louisville, TN on January 27, 1933. Lynn, the baby of 10 children, grew up in Maryville and attended Porter High School where she played varsity basketball. She received her registered nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Knoxville. After getting married on February 27, 1960 she and Wayne moved to Etowah where they raised their 4 children. Lynn worked as a surgical nurse at Woods Hospital for a few years, then, finished her career as a RN for the Monroe County Health Department, where she retired in 1993. Dr. Thomas Williams said Lynn was one of the best surgical nurses he ever had. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Lynn loved to sew and crochet and loved watching UT Vols football and Lady Vols basketball. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Wayne Newman, Sr.; her parents, William Hearl & Maude Rule; her brothers, Sam, Bill, Myron and Frank (Son); her sisters, Mildred, Margaret, Clara Mae, and Pearl; nephew, Tom Rule; nephew, Jerry Knight; and daughter-in-law, Carol Newman. She is survived by her sons, Louie Newman (Heather) and Hearl Newman (Amy); daughters, Helen Mullins and Kathy Newman; grandchildren, Will Mullins (Dani), Michelle Parrott (Jonathan), and Arti Thompson (J.J.); and four great-grandchildren, Archer & Gunner Mullins, and Kaylee & Aryn Parrott; sister, Beulah Rule of Falls City, NE; nephews, Mike Watlington of NE, and Jon (Bart) Sharp of Knoxville; niece, Barbara Knight of Maryville; and many other nieces and nephews and family friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 23rd, in Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating. All friends and family are invited to join the family at Green Hill Cemetery. The family is requesting everyone wear their UT Volunteers garb for this celebration of life. No formal visitation will be held. Pallbearers include Hearl Newman, Louie Newman, Will Mullins, Jonathan Parrott, J.J. Thompson, and Archer Mullins. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 425 8th Street, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.
Lillian “Juanita” Patty went to her Heavenly home Saturday February 20, 2021 after declining health over the past year. She was born September 26, 1930 in Friendsville, TN and was preceded in death by her Parents: Herbert and Bertha (French) Hunt, Siblings: Keith, and Harold Hunt, Lucile Williams, Myrtle Miller McKnight, Her beloved Husband: Thomas Patty, Son: Donnie Patty, Daughter in law: Connie Patty, Son in law: Eddie Reagan, and Granddaughter: Jennifer Ellis. Left to mourn her passing are her Son: Eddie Patty, and Daughter: Rose Reagan and her fiancé Larry Justus, Son of the heart: Bill Union and Bonnie, Grandchildren: Carrie Stillwell, Brandon Patty, Travis and Stacey Reagan, Tony and Dawn Reagan, Joe (Wilma), and Dan (Tanja) Reagan, Great Granddaughters: Mindy, Cora, and Callie Reagan, She also leaves behind her beloved Brother: Glen Hunt, and Niece: Pam Pointon and husband Bugs, Brother: Don Hunt, sister in law: Jan Hunt, her Zion Chapel Baptist Church family in Louisville where she was one of the oldest members. She was also a Foothills Mall Walker before her health declined, logging over 15,000 miles in a 14-years span. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery for a graveside funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday February 24, 2021 at Zion Chapel Cemetery 3334 Zion Chapel Road Louisville with Pastor Jim Malone officiating. Due to COVID-19 there will be no receiving line. Family and friends may call at their convenience until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Green and his staff for the love and excellent care given to her while in their care for the past 31 years, and to the 5 North nurses who loved on our sweet Momma while we not allowed to be with her. Bringing her home to be with family in her final hours were her wishes and we thank you for working so diligently to make it happen for her. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Louisville Christian Assistance Center P.O. Box 354 Louisville, TN 37777. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
