Myrtle Lou Waller, age 84, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on February 6, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Waller was born on November 18, 1936 in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Edward Lee Hunley Sr. and Annie Lee Payne Hunley. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Mrs Waller was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Nichols, and three brothers, Sonny Hunley, Robert (Bob) Hunley and Edward Lee Hunley. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Waller Sr; three children, Cindy Garner (Bill) Edward (Lee) Waller Jr (Joni) and Eric Waller (Janice); one sister, Patricia Burton; two brothers, Jerry Hunley and Charles David Hunley; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a longtime Member of Eastside Church of Christ and Maryville Church of Christ. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Cindy Watkins, age 63 of Maryville passed away on Friday February 5, 2021 and is with the Lord. She is survived by her husband of 45 years James Watkins, son Jason Watkins and daughter Lucinda Hodges, brothers, Tim Oliver and Mark Oliver, sister, Tammy Lowery, father Wayne Oliver, grandchildren, Faith, Lucas, Kaylee, and Carlee Hodges, special friends Wanda Hundley and Shirley Ward, and constant companions Bambi, Sasha, and Hank. Friends and family may call at their convenience on Tuesday February 9, 2021 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Centenary Cemetery, Pastor Mike Parker and Reverend Floyd Oliver officiating. www.millerfuneralhome.org.(865) 982-6041.
