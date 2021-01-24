Elizabeth Cureton Farmer Cameron England age 79, born in Newport, TN on February 9, 1941 died at her home January 23, 2021. She was a life long member of First Baptist Church, Maryville. She dedicated her life to helping others through her nursing career at various hospitals in East TN. No matter the season she was always up for a ride around Cades Cove. Preceded in death by parents, John and Hazel Farmer. Survived by daughters and sons in law, Cathy (Bill) Kelsch, Meg (John) Owings; grandson, Corey Kelsch; brother and sister-in-law, John (Sue) Farmer; nieces, Kristi (David) Haney, Lisa Mangrum and four great nieces; special friends, Margaret Wellchance, Betty Sue Stapleton, Connie Millsaps, Jane Foster, Sue Tucker and Gale Giffin. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to UT Hospice. Graveside service and interment 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, Townsend, Tennessee Rev. William Booth officiating. Family and friends will meet at her house after the service. In lieu of Flowers memorial donations may be made to The Friends of The Great Smoky Mountains, 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
William "Larry" Murphy, 72, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Larry was born December 8, 1948 in Maryville, Tennessee to the late William "Bill" Murphy Jr. and Pauline Hannah Murphy. He graduated from Everett High School and served in the Vietnam War. Larry was retired from CSX railroad and later owned his own tire supply business. After retirement, Larry could often be found sitting at his garage desk listening to music or working on a project. He could fix anything and had talents like no other. Hunting, Fishing, camping and telling stories with friends and family was his favorite past time. Most of who met Larry would usually be greeted with a joke or nickname. We will forever treasure the memories. Preceded in death by father, Bill Murphy Jr; infant twin brother, Paul Franklin; infant sister, Sarah Katherine; infant son, Scott Andrew. Survivors include wife, Jeanette; children, Kelly (Jay), Gina, Nikki and Chip and special little companion Scooter; Mother Pauline Hannah Murphy; one granddaughter, Katy; five grandsons, Sam, Tre, Jordan, Kyan and Donald (Ashley); Brothers, Mike (Susan) and Chuck (Jeannie); sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Bill), Claudette (Dave), Connie (Charlie); several nieces, nephews and special friends. 2 Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Friends may sign the guest book Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A family graveside service will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Mary L. Russell age 67 of Maryville passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Russell; parents, Noah and Francis Teffeteller; step-mother, Daisy Teffeteller; brother, Kenneth Teffeteller. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Noah and Melissa Russell; daughter and son-in-law, Penny and James Teffeteller; grandchildren, Nathaniel Russell, Lucas Russell, William Russell; step-granddaughter, Megan Westall; brothers, Jerry, Clarence, James, and Lonnie; sisters, Elizabeth and Sharon; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for the interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sharon Stinnett, age 75, of Friendsville died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Zion Chapel Baptist Church. Sharon retired from Blount County Courthouse. She loved to spend time with her family and treasured her grandkids. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Buddy Stinnett; her parents, H.S. Ripple and Arlyne Ripple Klinefelter; sisters, Carol Cooper and Charlotte Greeson. Survivors include children, Johnny (Jan) Stinnett, Connie (Randy) Hinton, and Angela (Steve) Lunsford; grandchildren, Austin (Kelsie) Lunsford, Allison (Addison) Grimm, Matthew and Madison Lunsford, Brittany Stinnett, Trey and Eli Hinton; sister, Hazel (Bill) Stephenson, sisters-in-law Mary Robbins, Ruth Stinnett and Wanda Jackson; stepbrother Jay Klinefelter and many special nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service with Rev. Jim Malone officiating. A celebration of life to include all family and friends will follow at a future date. The family would like to thank the CCU staff at Blount Memorial Hospital for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Chapel Baptist Church, 3334 Zion Chapel Road, Louisville, TN, 37777. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.