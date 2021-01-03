Jack David Cooper, 79, from Louisville, passed away at home January 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by wife of 59 years: Evelyn Cooper, parents: John and Anna B. Cooper, brothers: James Cooper and Verne Cooper. He is survived by daughter: Amber Cooper, sons and daughters-in-law: Chris and Cindy Cooper, Pete and Teresa Cooper, Eric and Melissa Cooper, grandchildren: Taylor Cooper (fiancée Zach), Samantha Cooper, Lyle Cooper (Cedar), Kristin Cooper (fiancée Michael), 5 great grandchildren, companion: Blue, sister: Betty Cooper, and brother: Lloyd Cooper. The family would like to give thanks to Caris Healthcare (Bethany, Kyle, Roy, and Edith) and to Right at Home (Bethany and Kimberley) for all their care. The family will receive friends 4:30 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Cleaston Dockery, age 75 of Maryville passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Brookdale Sandy Springs. Cleaston was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church, retired owner of Smoky View Auto Parts, a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Reta Dockery; brother, Jimmy Dockery; sister Juanita Payne. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marjorie Dockery; daughters, Lori Gibson (Mike), Amy Odom (Billy); grandchildren, Jeremiah Fuller (Kara), Sarah Fuller, Micah Fuller, Noah Fuller, Elijah Gibson, Nathan Odom, Amber Odom, Ryan Odom; great-grandchildren, Braxton Walker and Caden Fuller; brother, Cleo Dockery, and sisters Betty Foister (Rick), Janice Tipton (Ralph), Wanda Stover (Alan), Rosie Goodrich (Steve); brother-in-law, Burl Lovin (Shirley) and many special nephews and nieces. Friends may call at their convenience at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service at 12 noon, Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to be led for procession to Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701 for a 1:00 PM graveside service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Sandy Springs Memory Care. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Justin Taylor, 29 of Blount County, passed away December 31, 2020. Justin was born August 13, 1991 to Angie Taylor in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from William Blount High School. In 2012 Justin met Laura, and they wed in 2018. Justin had a son, Austin Wallace whom he loved very much. Justin was preceded in death by Eunice and Rufus Pannell, Fred and Dot Taylor, and Papaw Bill Taylor. Justin is survived by his wife Laura Taylor, son Austin Wallace, step sons Aaron and Garrett Snyder, mom and dad Angela and Randy Heflin, step dad Robert Simerly, Mammaw Barbara Taylor.In lieu of flowers please send donations in Laura Taylor’s name to Alcoa Maryville Church of God. She was out on FMLA during the last 2-3 months with no income. The church will write her a check after all donations are made. The family and friends will meet 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Pavilion for a graveside service. Friends can call at there convenience Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
