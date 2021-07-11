Billy Ray Ridner, 64, of Maryville died on July 07, 2021. We are sad to say that Billy Ridner has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving the loss of Billy. But we know that Billy is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith, and we believe that he is safe with our Lord and that Billy is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him into heaven with great joy, love, and open arms.
Betty Sue Shirk Tilley, age 89, passed away on July 9, 2021 at her home in Madisonville, Tennessee. She was born in Vonore on October 22, 1932 to (the late) parents Herman and Lucy Gray Shirk and graduated from Vonore High School. Betty retired from ALCOA as a crane operator and had a second successful career in real estate. Betty was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Vonore. Preceded in death by husband, William Tilley, siblings J.B. Shirk, Austin Shirk, Ruby Shirk, Brenda Self and a brother and sister who died in infancy. Betty is survived by daughters Sandy Tilley, Terry Tilley-Ambrose (Andy), grandchildren Kalin Ambrose (Alice), Lucy Madison Ambrose (Jarrett), great grandchildren Ella, Nora, and Riley, sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Dewey Moser, brother and sister-in-law Reid Shirk and Reda Chastain, many nieces and nephews, long-time companion and dear friend P.A. Myers. Graveside service & interment Tuesday, July 13 at 2 pm, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Reverend Tommy Self officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
