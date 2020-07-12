Floy Moore Law, age 85 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fairpark Health and Rehab. She was a member of Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, was a Sunday School teacher for many years, and member of the United Presbyterian Women’s Group. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Harold Law Sr. Survivors include her sons, Ralph Harold Law Jr and fiance Marsha Ion; Tony Law and wife Patti; daughter, Bethanie Wylie and husband Neal; grandchildren, Damon, Gabe, Rachel, Rebekah, Harley, Anthony, and Kyra; great grandchildren, Peyton, Gavin, and MaKenna; sister, Sally Smelcer. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Thursday at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Ron Keese officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front St, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Bessie Lee Prince, born Jan. 15, 1937, died June 16, 2020. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN, 37801. The Pastor Gary Hawley will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to cover expenses. Donations can be given at the door or the church or sent to Tim Garland c/o Oakland Baptist Church.
Lisa Ann Riden (Braden) age 58 passed away early Sunday morning after a valiant fight with cancer. Everyone who knew her loved her. She is survived by her brother, Bobby Braden and sadly missed by her loving boyfriend, Vernon Ray Johnson. Funeral service 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Graveside and interment 9:00 AM Thursday at Old Piney Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org865-982-6041.
