Blake Carlton Gifford 27, of Maryville, TN passed away on July 15, 2021 at his home. Blake was a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church but attended worship with his children at Foothills Church. Blakes proudest accomplishment was being a daddy to his girls. For almost ten years he loved caring and pouring life memories into his girls, they were his reason to live, his world. Blake had a associates degree in Information Technology from Fountain Head College of Technology Knoxville. He was an employee of Phillips and Jordan for four years. He was proud to be a member of the Blount County Sherrifs office Explorer Program. He served the community as Leutinant of his group until he aged out, he had a great love for law enforcement and all those who serve. Blake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Dorthy Gifford and Howard and Laura Brantley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving parents Carl and Rene Gifford; brother, Brandon (Rebekah) Tyler; children Blair Gifford and Alaysia Gifford, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved on him and encouraged him through difficult times. His best friend Joe McCarter who mentored him and was the best example of what friendship should be. The family will have a Graveside Service to honor the legacy of Blake at Doston Memorial Baptist Church, with final arrangements to be incomplete at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to Brandon Tyler executor of his children’s trust fund. Online condolences and fond memories can be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701
Arnold H. “Arnie” Green, age 69 of Maryville, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Arnold was a member of Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar and camping in the Great Smoky Mountains. He retired from Maryville Top Shop and was an excellent and accomplished woodworker. Arnie was a mild-mannered man with a heart of gold and was always quick to smile. Preceded in death by: father, Glenn Thomas Green; infant grandson, Gabriel Creed Miller; sister, Kathy Bernice Green; brother, Glen Michael Green; and mother and father-in-law, Hazel and Lloyd Cope. Survived include: wife of 49 years, Joyce Ann Green; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Lucille and Paul Jackson; grandson, Gideon Wyatt Miller; step-grandsons, Andrew and Ryan Jackson; mother, Lucille Green; brother-in-law, Owen Cope; sisters-in-law, Bea Cope, MaryCharles Cope, Patty (Rick) Austin, and Amanda Lanagan; several nieces and nephews; many “adopted” children that lovingly called him their “Second Dad”, and a multitude of friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 6:00 until 7:00 pm at Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2550 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at with Rev. John Lowe officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at Smith Funeral & Cremation service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ida Pearl McKee, of Maryville, received her heavenly reward July 18, 2021. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and served many years in the ministry with her husband, Ted. She was a charter member of The Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. She retired from Schlegel/BTR with over 20 years of service, and was the owner and operator of Ted’s Super Station. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Ted McKee; parents, Edd and Verna McGill; siblings Carl, Roy, Wade, Kenneth, Earl McGill and Hazel Lawson, Oatie Lewelling, Louise Walker, and Mattie Price. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Karen McKee; step-daughter, Christy Greene; granddaughters, Tia Greene and Lindsey Notaro; great-grandchildren, Olivia Notaro, Zoe Ratliff and Nash Weaver; brother, Don and Betty McGill; special nieces, Doris Martin and Glenda Ogle; and many other nieces and nephews and close friends. Pearl loved everyone and had a very generous and compassionate heart. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Carl Crowe officiating. Family and friends will assemble Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery for the Interment. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Dorothy Irwin Pappas, age 92, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Dorothy was born November 23, 1928. She graduated from Young High School and worked in the Oncology Department at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida until her retirement. She loved traveling, especially on cruises with family. She was an avid bowler and everyone looked forward to the annual family bowling event. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church in Maryville. She loved God and she loved her family. Preceded in death by her parents, W.H. and Minnie Irwin; husband, John Charles Pappas; brother and sister-in-law, O.W. and Betty Irwin; and brother-in-law, Bob Lawson. Dot is survived by her sisters, Anna Lawson of Strawberry Plains and Sandy and Bill Teffeteller of Maryville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6 to 7 pm in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm officiated by Kevin Teffeteller. Family and friends will gather for interment on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 am in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dot’s name to the Food Pantry at Broadway United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Pappas family.
Kathy Regina Blankenship Sellars, age 67 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Fairpark Healthcare. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Kay Sellars; mother, Della Jenkins Blankenship; father, Leo Blankenship; brothers, Steve Blankenship, Ted Blankenship. Survived by sons, Brian Scott Sellars and significant other, Noelle Turner, Matthew William Sellars; granddaughter, Katherine Sellars Newport; sister, Teresa Blankenship Everett; several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life from 5:00 until 6:30 PM on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803 with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for interment on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Williamson Chapel Church Cemetery,1 401 Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, TN 37801. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
