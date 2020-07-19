On Monday, July 14, 2020 the Lord found fit to call Jarrett Calvin Dean home to Glory. He parted this life at his home in Oak Ridge TN with his beloved wife, Sherina Dean, of 22 years at his side. He was born on February 22, 1945 in Alcoa TN to Barbara Jean and William H. Dean Sr. where he was the second child of seven children. He attended Charles M. Hall High School where he graduated Salutatorian and he continued his education at Tennessee State University. At an early age he joined Bethel Baptist Church, Alcoa TN and later in life he joined Oak Valley Baptist Church, Oak Ridge TN. He was preceded in death by his parents Barbara and William H. Dean Sr, his sister Wilma Dean, and brother Gary Dean. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sherina Dean, sons Shaun Pettigrew and Donald Johnson, daughter Kimberly Derly, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Also surviving are brothers Williams (Muriel) Dean and Milton (Deborah) Dean, Sr. and sisters Deborah Teeter and Beverly Dean along with a host of nieces and nephews and special friend, his brother-in-law Jackie Gholson. Funeral service will be held Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Cecil Wayne Hearon, 87 of Maryville passed away Saturday, July 18 at UT Medical Center. Cecil was born in West Miller’s Cove and lived on Abram’s Creek in Happy Valley until the age of 7 when the National Park Service purchased the family farm. The Hearon family then resided in West Miller’s Cove and Cecil attended Walland School where he enjoyed building friendships and playing football and basketball. Cecil served in the United States Army where he was a tank driver in Korea. He spent 53 years as a community barber at Broadway Barber Shop working alongside Paul Hamilton. While working, Cecil enjoyed exchanging stories about fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved all of these, as well as being outdoors to admire God’s creation. Cecil owned and operated a school bus for 26 years serving Binfield, Friendsville, and William Blount schools. Cecil was a devout follower of Christ and served as a deacon and elder at Nelson Chapel Church of Christ and was later a member of Maryville Church of Christ. Cecil was married to his wife Martha for 53 years and they share three children. Cecil loved making memories with his family and friends and loved serving the church. Cecil loved singing bass and has now added his voice to the heavenly hosts. Cecil was predeceased by his parents, Leason and Barbara Gourley Hearon; siblings, Hester, Noah, Bea, Hobert, Julia, Don and Rafe. Those he leaves behind are wife Martha Hatcher Garland Hearon; children, Mitch (Crystal) Garland, Mike (Evelyn) Hearon, Missi (Mike) Fields. Grandchildren; Grace Galyon (Travis), Michaela and Elijah Hearon, and Parker and Pearson Fields; sister in law Agnes West Tomlinson; special caregiver and brother in law Paul Hatcher; special family members Wallace Ogle and Mack Whitehead; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no receiving of friends. However, friends may sign book at their convenience at Miller Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday. Graveside service at West Miller’s Cove Cemetery with Minister Steve Riley, Tuesday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Dr., Maryville, TN 37801. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Wilma G. McCarty, age 71 of Maryville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home with her family. Wilma was a member of Broadway Baptist Church, and previously a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, T.J. and Martha Kate Gilmore; brothers, Richard Gilmore, David Gilmore; sister, Alice Gilmore. Survivors include husband, George McCarty; daughters, Jennifer and Stephen Daves, Rhonda and Benjamin Terry; grandchildren Sidney and Sarah Daves, Kate, Emma and Bo Terry; sister Toni Duck. A funeral service will be held at Smith’s Trinity Chapel at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 officiated by Rev. Tony Collins. Family will assemble for a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to be made to Broadway Baptist Building Fund, 2329 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. At the family’s request, and per CoVID-19 guidelines, attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Julius Nathan Parrish, age 78 of Maryville, TN passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at home with his family. Julius was retired from the United States Air Force as a Vietnam Veteran with 30 years (and one day) of honorable service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Nora Parrish; brothers, Hershal Parrish, Arthur Parrish, J.C. Parrish, Earl Parrish. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Parrish; sons, Jerry Parrish, Jeff Parrish (Kelly); grandchildren, Reagan Parrish, Riley Parrish. Friends and family will assemble at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion for an interment service officiated by Rev. Charles Ballard. Due to Blount County COVID 19 guidelines attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
