Bobbie R. Clark, age 81, passed away July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Bobbie was a member of Springview Baptist Church. She retired from Levi Strauss and Co. She was an avid Tennessee Lady Vols supporter for many years. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Clark; her parents, Sherman and Lilly Phillips Orr; brothers, Olin, Glen, Mack, Tommy and Hoyle Orr; Sisters, Minnie Tulloch, Leona Houston, Roberta Helton and nephew, Doug Helton. Survived by nieces and nephews, Tony (Sandy) Houston, Don Houston, Mike (Jeanne) Houston, Karla (Jeff) Burris, Tammy (Justin) Hannan, Terry (Kathy) Orr, Connie Orr; sister-in-law, Mary Ruth Orr and special cousin, Joan Kivisto; stepsons, Kim (Teresa) Clark, John (Jenny) Clark; grandchildren, Samantha (Daniel) Hudson, Christopher Clark and great-grandson, Dain Hudson; great nieces and nephews, Kendra (Billy) Holt, Brooke (Jeremy) Patty, Kayla (Bret) Shaw, Trae (Monique) Helton, Chase (Maegan) Helton, Matt (Kim) Houston, Shawn (Melissa) Williamson, Katelyn Houston, Jennifer (Cody) Silcox, Jaymee Hannan, Ty Orr, Kollin Orr, Kyle (Kristin) Orr and the loves of her life her great-great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Springview Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Ward officiating. The family & friends will assemble at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bakers Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no public visitation and masks are recommended. Monetary donations in honor of Bobbie may be made to Springview Baptist Church, 4220 US Highway 411 South, Maryville, TN 37801 for the children’s playground fund. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Rev. Barney Tipton, 76, of Vonore, went home to be with his Lord, 1:28 p.m. Friday, July 24,2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a minister of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ for many years. He was formerly the pastor and was a proud member of Howard’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and former pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brently Tipton; parents, Virgle, Sr. and Ethel Gentry Tipton; two infant sisters, sister, Sue Kirkland; and a brother, Joe Tipton. Survivors: Wife of nearly 60 years, Mildred King Tipton; Daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Tony Millsaps, Ann and Brad Mullins; Sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Carla Tipton, Roger and LaGonda Tipton, all of Vonore; Grandchildren, Josh and Rebecca, Ike, Amanda and Billy, Trish and Brandon, Stacy, Miranda and Aaron, Daniel and Jennifer, Bryan, Sheena (George) and Sam; Great-grandchildren, Joslyn, Jasper, Riley, Remington, Alana, Wyett, Zalen, Kail, Kayleigh, AJ, Paizlea, Brently, Ryder; Sister, Mary Lou; Brothers, Virgle Tipton, Jr., of Vonore, Harvey Tipton, of Maryville; Several nieces and nephews. A drive-in style graveside service and interment will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Atkins will officiate. Due to COVID-19, the family requests anyone wishing to do so may park along the mountain road to Mt. Pleasant as the family procession passes and then follow the procession to the cemetery. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles at the cemetery. The family will also remain in their vehicles. The service will be broadcast live via an a.m. transmitter. If you are unable to attend the service, please sign the online guestbook at www.biereleyhale.com. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.